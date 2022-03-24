Classic movies in SoCal: ‘Vertigo,’ ‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ ‘Double Indemnity’ and more

Find a flick with our weekly curated list of classic movies, cult favorites, film festivals, etc., playing at theaters, drive-ins and pop-ups and/or streaming online. Before you go, remember to call or check online for reservation requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

‘Army of Darkness’

Bruce Campbell goes medieval in this “groovy” 1992 installment in Sam Raimi’s “Evil Dead” horror franchise. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. 5 and 5:45 p.m. March 28, 4:30 p.m. March 29, 5:45 p.m. March 30. $18. drafthouse.com

‘Ball of Fire’ with ‘Twentieth Century’

A salute to director Howard Hawks includes this double bill of the filmmaker’s classic screwball comedies. Barbara Stanwyck and Gary Cooper co-star in the former, and Carole Lombard and John Barrymore in the latter. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. March 31. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

Advertisement

‘The Big Sleep’

Also included in the aforementioned Howard Hawks celebration is this top-notch L.A.-set 1946 mystery thriller starring Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 10 p.m. March 30. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

‘Bonnie and Clyde’

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty play the titular Depression-era bank robbers in Arthur Penn’s shockingly violent 1967 crime drama. With Gene Hackman. Presented in 35mm. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, David Geffen Theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. March 29. $5-$10. academymuseum.org

‘Desert Hearts’

The UCLA Film & Television Archive’s “Pioneers of Queer Cinema” series concludes with a screening of Donna Deitch’s groundbreaking 1986 romantic drama, with the filmmaker on hand for a Q&A. Also on the bill: vintage short films by Jim Hubbard and Silas Howard. Billy Wilder Theater, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. 7:30 p.m. March 28. Free; advance registration recommended; standby line available. cinema.ucla.edu

‘Double Indemnity’

Femmes don’t come much more fatale than the aforementioned Barbara Stanwyck opposite Fred MacMurray in Billy Wilder’s steamy 1944 film noir classic. Edward G. Robinson also stars. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. 2:30 and 7 p.m,. March 26, 2:30 p.m. March 27. $10, $12. oldtownmusichall.org

‘Double Indemnity’ house returns to ‘40s glamour Mae Brunken blends Art Deco interiors and Spanish architecture to create a ‘playful’ environment.

‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

A suburban youngster has a close encounter with an adorable alien in Steven Spielberg’s heartwarming 1982 sci-fi fable. With Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace and Drew Barrymore. Electric Dusk Drive-In, 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale. 8 p.m. March 26. $20 per car plus $8 per passenger; VIP parking $75; advance purchase required. electricduskdrivein.com

‘Flesh+Blood’

“Blade Runner’s” Rutger Hauer is a medieval mercenary with an ax to grind in this gory 1985 action tale directed by “RoboCop’s” Paul Verhoeven. Jennifer Jason Leigh also stars. Presented in 35mm. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. March 27. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘The General’

“They stole his train. He wants it back” should have been the tagline for co-director and star Buster Keaton’s thrill-a-minute silent-era classic set during the Civil War. Brain Dead Studios at the Silent Movie Theater, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. 6 p.m. March 27. $12; advance purchase required. studios.wearebraindead.com

‘In the Heat of the Night’

The dearly departed Sidney Poitier plays a big-city police detective who teams up with a small-town Southern police chief (Rod Steiger) in Norman Jewison’s Oscar-winning 1967 mystery drama. The Frida Cinema, Calle Cuatro Plaza, 305 E. 4th St., Santa Ana. 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. March 25; 2:30 and 4 p.m. March 26; 1 p.m. March 27. $7.50, $10.50. thefridacinema.org

‘Live and Let Die’

Roger Moore took his first turn as Agent 007 in this freewheeling 1973 entry in the spy franchise, featuring the best Bond theme song not sung by Shirley Bassey. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. 2 p.m. March 26-27. $10; advance purchase recommended. thenewbev.com

‘Peter Pan’

Return to Neverland with Disney’s animated 1953 adventure of J.M. Barrie’s fantasy tale. Street Food Cinema/Santa Monica Airport, 3233 Donald Douglas Loop S, Santa Monica. 7:15 p.m. March 26. $20 per car plus $8 per person; ages 3 and younger, free; advance tickets required. streetfoodcinema.com

‘Scorsese 70s Docs’ with ‘The Last Waltz’

A screening of Martin Scorsese’s rapturous 1978 concert film, featuring the Band, Bob Dylan and other music stars of the era, is preceded by a pair of hourlong documentaries by the veteran filmmaker. Secret Movie Club Theater, 1917 Bay St., 2nd floor, downtown L.A. 7 and 9:30 p.m. March 26. $14-$24. secretmovieclub.com

‘Throne of Blood’

Something wicked this way comes in Akira Kurosawa’s stunning black-and-white, samurai-themed 1957 adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth.” Toshiro Mifune — who else? — stars. In Japanese with English subtitles. Presented in 35mm. American Cinematheque at the Los Feliz 3, 1822 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 7 p.m. March 31. $8, $13. americancinematheque.com

20th Anniversary Dance Camera West Film Festival

This annual showcase for dance-themed performance films and documentaries from around the world returns with in-person and virtual screenings. 2220 Arts + Archives, 2220 Beverly Blvd, L.A. Various showtimes through March 26. Also at Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Lycée Français de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. March 31-April 2. $15-$30; passes: $75, $100. dancecamerawest.org

‘Vertigo’

James Stewart gets dizzy at the sight of Kim Novak in master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock’s gripping 1958 psychological thriller set in San Francisco. Presented in 70mm. American Cinematheque at the Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. 7:30 p.m. March 26. $10, $15. americancinematheque.com

‘Young Frankenstein’

Gene Wilder is the mad doctor, Peter Boyle the mad doctor’s monster, and Marty Feldman the mad doctor’s trusty assistant Igor in director Mel Brooks’ hilarious 1974 sendup of classic Universal horror films. The Landmark Westwood, 1045 Broxton Ave., Westwood. 10 p.m. March 25. $10. (310) 208-3250. landmarktheatres.com