Rocker Travis Barker has COVID-19 just months after hospitalization for pancreatitis

Drummer Travis Barker has COVID-19, contracting the virus nearly two months after he was hospitalized for pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 rocker shared the news Thursday on Instagram, posting an artsy throwback photo of him handling drumsticks with a caption that said: “Covid sucks🤬 I’d rather be playing drums.”

Barker, 46, didn’t share any additional details about his condition and it’s unclear whether he is vaccinated against COVID-19. A representative for the musician did not immediately respond Friday to The Times’ request for comment and a representative for his wife, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, declined to comment.

As of Thursday, California has averaged 10,668 new COVID-19 cases per week, a decrease of 39.8% compared to two weeks ago, according to The Times’ coronavirus tracker. At 324, weekly deaths have increased by 10.2%, but overall hospitalizations are down statewide over that same two-week period.

Barker had been touring with pal Machine Gun Kelly on the latter’s Mainstream Sellout Tour, which wrapped its North American leg in Cleveland, Ohio, over the weekend. Barker made a guest appearance at Kelly’s L.A. show in July and posted a behind-the-scenes clip of the two of them backstage on his Instagram account this week.

TMZ reported that the rocker was seen at a music studio in L.A. earlier this week too.

Barker made global headlines in late June after he was rushed to the hospital for an unknown medical emergency. After few official updates from his family and plenty of speculation about his health, the drummer revealed that he was “much better” after a bout with “severe life-threatening pancreatitis” and had previously been in “excruciating pain” from the inflammation.

