Yes, Nicole Byer dropped that F-bomb on Golden Globes red carpet to discuss new boo

Woman wearing flowing black dress, smiling at the Golden Globes carpet
Nicole Byer arrives at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills.
(Jordan Strauss / Invision)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Comedian and TV host Nicole Byer let an F-bomb fly during her red-carpet interview at Tuesday’s Golden Globes while giving relationship advice.

And thanks to the uncensored Peacock stream of the show, audiences got to revel in the entirety of Byer’s candor.

“You recently went Insta-official with your boo. How do you know when it’s the right time to do that?” asked NBC red-carpet host Justin Sylvester, referring to Byer’s New Year’s Day Instagram post about her new boyfriend, fellow comedian Dan Black.

The “Nailed It” host cackled before responding, “I think the right time is like when there’s love in the air, and he f— you good and you’re really happy. I think it’s like OK, then tell the world that all that nice stuff is happening for you.”

The comment left red carpet co-host Zuri Hall speechless as she nervously stared down at her notes, laughing.

“You know what, we are happy for you,” Sylvester said, quickly transitioning from the moment.

Byer, who graced the carpet in a flowing, sparkly black dress, attended the show as a presenter.

She is known for her comedic work but has received the most acclaim for hosting the Netflix baking competition “Nailed It,” which landed her a pair of Emmy nominations for hosting and another for writing.

During the red carpet for the 2021 Emmy awards, she gave another memorable line about a boo, famously giving thanks to her future boyfriend, “wherever he is.”

“He’s somewhere,” Byer said. “And I’ll find him one day and retroactively thank him for this.”

Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he covered breaking news and wrote award-winning feature stories on topics such as mass shootings, labor and human trafficking, and movements for racial justice. Valdez was raised in San Diego and attended La Sierra University in Riverside, where he edited the campus newspaper. Before graduating, Valdez interned at his hometown paper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, with its Watchdog investigations team. His previous work can be found in Voice of San Diego and the San Diego Reader. When not working, Valdez finds joy in writing and reading poetry, running, thrifting and experiencing food and music with friends and family.

