Zendaya, who skipped the Golden Globes, says her win is still an ‘incredible honor’

Zendaya was among the notably absent celebrities who won awards at Tuesday’s Golden Globe Awards, but the actor later took to social media to deliver her acceptance speech.

The “Euphoria” star, who won the prize for actress in a TV drama series, did not say why she wasn’t at the Beverly Hilton — presenters Glen Powell and Jay Ellis simply said she was busy working — but got her thank-yous in online later that night.

Winners including Cate Blanchett (“Tár”), Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) and Kevin Costner (“Yellowstone”) were also among the no-shows, citing various reasons for missing the 80th installment of the embattled and rebooted awards show.

“I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor,” Zendaya wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of her “Euphoria” character’s more manic episodes.

The 26-year-old plays recovering drug addict Rue Bennett in HBO’s gritty, high-school-set drama and was nominated alongside Emma D’Arcy (“House of the Dragon”), Laura Linney (“Ozark”), Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”) and Hilary Swank (“Alaska Daily”).

“To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible.”

“Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight♥️,” she concluded.

In September, Zendaya set a record as the only Black woman to win two Emmy Awards in her category and, in 2020, she also made history as the youngest actor to win in the lead actress category.

On Wednesday, she was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for the first time, also for her role in “Euphoria.” She was nominated for the peer-voted award alongside “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge and “Ozark” star Julia Garner, who both earned Golden Globes on Tuesday too, as well as “The Crown’s” Elizabeth Debicki and “Ozark’s” Laura Linney.