Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A timeline of their relationship

No celebrities captured the public’s (and The Times’) attention in 2023 quite like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The artist and the athlete seemingly grabbed the zeitgeist by the reins as their autumn romance started amid Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour. As the story goes, Kelce managed to get a handmade bracelet with his phone number on it to Swift at the Kansas City, Mo., stop of her behemoth concert, and the rest, they say, is history.

From much-hyped surprise appearances at NFL games to post-concert backstage kisses, everything Traylor (or is it Tayvis?) did went viral. For a rundown of the couple’s most noteworthy moments, see our chronological timeline of their relationship below.