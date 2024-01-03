Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: A timeline of their relationship
No celebrities captured the public’s (and The Times’) attention in 2023 quite like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. The artist and the athlete seemingly grabbed the zeitgeist by the reins as their autumn romance started amid Swift’s blockbuster Eras Tour. As the story goes, Kelce managed to get a handmade bracelet with his phone number on it to Swift at the Kansas City, Mo., stop of her behemoth concert, and the rest, they say, is history.
From much-hyped surprise appearances at NFL games to post-concert backstage kisses, everything Traylor (or is it Tayvis?) did went viral. For a rundown of the couple’s most noteworthy moments, see our chronological timeline of their relationship below.
- 1
In the wake of rumors about Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce has now chimed in on what he knows and what he can say about his brother’s dating life.
Sept. 15, 2023
- 2
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored romance was referenced during an NFL broadcast, and the announcer was the real winner of the game
NFL announcer Ian Eagle hilariously alluded to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce’s rumored romance with Taylor Swift during an official broadcast.
Sept. 18, 2023
- 3
Taylor Swift cheered on her rumored beau, Travis Kelce, alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, at the Chiefs game in Kansas City on Sunday.
Sept. 24, 2023
- 4
Travis Kelce says seeing Taylor Swift with his mom at Chiefs game was ‘absolutely hysterical’
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift watching him play Sunday. ‘It was definitely a game I’ll remember,’ he said.
Sept. 27, 2023
- 5
Column: My son told me Kansas City was on the rise. Taylor Swift just proved him right
Since Swift was spotted watching Travis Kelce at Sunday’s Chiefs game, many have wondered what it means for the NFL. But what about Kansas City?
Sept. 28, 2023
- 6
The Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce era: Our writers ponder the pop culture significance of Traylor (Tayvis?)
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s rumored relationship has taken pop culture by storm. A sports writer and a Swiftie reporter sound off on what it all means.
Sept. 28, 2023
- 7
The haters gonna hate (hate hate hate hate), but do Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce even notice?
Will Taylor Swift show for tonight’s Chiefs-Jets games? Real or not, the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce pop culture moment is generating its share of haters. Perhaps they need to calm down.
Oct. 1, 2023
- 8
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce discussed the NFL’s over-the-top coverage of Taylor Swift on his podcast with brother Jason. The NFL defended it, calling it ‘a pop cultural moment.’
Oct. 5, 2023
- 9
Taylor Swift is filling that blank space with Travis Kelce, stepping out for events this past weekend while holding hands with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
Oct. 16, 2023
- 10
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert movie posted huge box office numbers (though not as huge as some forecast). What are the takeaways?
Oct. 17, 2023
- 11
Travis Kelce denies pushing Taylor Swift’s security guard, but admits he’s ‘protective’ on dates
Travis Kelce denied pushing Taylor Swift’s security guard out of the way but admitted he is ‘protective’ of the singer on dates: ‘I’m a man in the situation.’
Oct. 18, 2023
- 12
Travis Kelce buys $6-million mansion in Kansas for privacy. That’s real estate (Taylor’s Version)
Travis Kelce, who is dating Taylor Swift, has upgraded his humble Kansas City abode by reportedly buying a $6-million mansion in Kansas to get more privacy.
Oct. 19, 2023
- 13
Kelly Clarkson clarifies that she did not ‘bash’ Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and says she is ‘pro romance.’ ‘Did y’all even watch what I actually said?’
Oct. 23, 2023
- 14
Travis Kelce’s dad on Taylor Swift: Nothing but love for ‘very smart,’ ‘very charming’ woman
Travis Kelce’s dad, Ed Kelce, is discussing how much respect and love he has for Taylor Swift, whom he called ‘very smart’ and ‘very charming.’
Oct. 24, 2023
- 15
Travis Kelce addresses the CBS graphic that suggests the presence of apparent girlfriend Taylor Swift at Chiefs games has had a positive effect on his performance.
Oct. 25, 2023
- 16
Taylor Swift’s net worth is now over $1 billion thanks to the Eras tour, Bloomberg reports. The news comes amid the release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ and her concert film’s box office success.
Oct. 27, 2023
- 17
Travis Kelce’s coach, the Chiefs’ Andy Reid, is still getting those Taylor Swift questions: He’s ‘just glad’ Kelce has ‘found somebody he likes.’ Ditto Taylor.
Nov. 14, 2023
- 18
Travis Kelce is not only dating Taylor Swift, he’s now a singer himself. The Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother Jason have recorded a Christmas duet.
Nov. 15, 2023
- 19
A new UC Berkeley course, “Artistry & Entrepreneurship: Taylor’s Version,” is the latest in a wave of higher education curriculums that highlight Taylor Swift’s ascent to global phenomenon.
Nov. 18, 2023
- 20
With Taylor Swift romance, Travis Kelce’s ‘wholesome’ charm gets the Swiftie spotlight
Travis Kelce’s old tweets resurfaced amid his high-profile romance with singer Taylor Swift and he’s praising her in a new interview: ‘I’m learning every day.’
Nov. 20, 2023
- 21
Taylor Swift will never, ever, ever get tired of breaking records and making history, it seems. Time magazine named the singer its 2023 Person of the Year.
Dec. 6, 2023