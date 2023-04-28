‘Fatal Attraction’ was not our ‘finest moment.’ A reboot hopes to change that

Lizzy Caplan, left, and Glenn Close as Alex Forrest in the TV and film versions of “Fatal Attraction.”

Screen Gab

As senior television writer Yvonne Villarreal notes in this week’s Screen Gab, that thought experiment — posed by Glenn Close, who originated the role opposite Michael Douglas in Adrian Lyne’s 1987 blockbuster about a woman obsessed — helped inspire showrunner Alexandra Cunningham as she adapted the film into a TV series for Paramount+.

Plus, streaming recommendations for your weekend, the HBO comedy you need to be watching and more in Screen Gab No. 81.



Media personalities Don Lemon, left, and Tucker Carlson were both fired Monday by their respective TV networks. (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP; Richard Drew / Associated Press)

Cable news remains powerful. The reaction to Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon proves it: The frenzy around the firings of the Fox News and CNN hosts is a signal of the power that cable TV news, and its anchors, continue to wield.

Don Lemon was the brightest star at CNN. Then he became the story: How a series of missteps led to Lemon’s fall from grace, just two years after “Don Lemon Tonight” became the cable network’s prime-time flagship.

Celebrating Carol Burnett at 90: She was built for comedy and for TV: NBC celebrated the comedian and actor this week with a special, “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.”

James Corden and the ‘Late Late Show’ was so much fun, until it wasn’t: Corden said goodbye to his CBS late-night show with a starry slate of guests and a prime-time special Thursday, but he leaves behind a lopsided legacy.

Damien in “Chimp Empire.” (Netflix)

As the final season of “Succession” winds down on HBO, Netflix has stepped up with a new family drama about an aging patriarch and his family’s fight for control of the dynasty. The twist on this age old story? “Chimp Empire” is a nature documentary, making it all the more surprising that the series is full of sibling rivalry, strategic power grabs, shameless plotting and sheer treachery. Narrated by Mahershala Ali, the four-part series follows the largest known group of chimpanzees in the world, a community known as the Ngogo chimps of Uganda’s Kibale National Park. Director James Reed (co-director of the Oscar-winning “My Octopus Teacher”) spent more than a year following the chimps, capturing their intimate social structure alongside the lush beauty of the jungle where they reside. But when the clan breaks into two factions, this gentle story explodes into a deadly conflict. Dubbed the Central and Western groups by Reed and the scientists and trackers who accompanied him on the trek, the chimps’ fight for control of the territory, and power over the group, makes the Roys look like “The Brady Bunch.” —Lorraine Ali

Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, with a “Breakfast Club”-esque assortment of students, in “School Spirits” on Paramount+. (Ed Araquel / Paramount+)

In “School Spirits” (Paramount+), “Ghosts,” “Nancy Drew” and “My So-Called Life” combine in a compelling teen afterlife mystery-dramedy set in a high school. Peyton List plays Maddie, an outsider with outsider friends, who wakes up dead — thought missing, she has been murdered in the school boiler room — and sets out to discover her killer. (Disney Channel alumna and “Cobra Kai” regular List is impressive in the central role, and the supporting cast strikes the right mix of comedy and drama.) Spectral students (and a teacher, who runs a discussion group) present an array of types from various eras — jock, beatnik, stoner, gay kid (closeted in life, out in death) — that act as counterpoint to the living, and while social rituals and relations may exist beyond the grave, the series, happily, does not lean too hard on high school as a metaphor for hell. This afterlife has donuts. —Robert Lloyd

Jeff Hiller and Bridget Everett in Season 2 of “Somebody Somewhere.” (Sandy Morris / HBO)

When “Somebody Somewhere” premiered last year, it seemed jarringly counterintuitive, not just to HBO, where the narrative stakes (not to mention the soundtrack) are usually pitched so high that the “H” could stand for “hyper-tension,” but pretty much the entire television landscape.

The story follows Bridget Everett’s Sam, who has unhappily returned to her tiny hometown in Kansas to nurse her dying sister. A year after her death, she is stuck. In grief, anger and self-loathing as well as a “somewhere” in which she is continually undone by both the limitless sky and what she perceives as the stifling community. Into her stagnated state bounces Joel (an amazing Jeff Hiller), an old classmate from show choir who slowly forces Sam to step out from her miserable comfort zone and embrace at least the possibility of happiness.

And when I say slowly, I mean slllooowwwllly; there has not been a show so willing to settle in like a grandpa in a Barcalounger on a sleepy Sunday afternoon since Sundance’s wonderful “Rectify.” There is plenty of drama in “Somebody Somewhere”; Season 1 included storylines dealing with Sam’s mother MJ’s (Jane Brody) alcoholism; her father Ed’s (the late great Mike Hagerty) increasing inability to work the family farm; her sister Tricia’s (Mary Catherin Garrison) discovery that her husband was cheating on her with her best friend and business partner, Charity (Heidi Johanningmeir); plus the lives of Sam’s growing circle of friends (including and especially Murray Hill’s delightful Professor Doctor Fred Rococo). At one point, there’s a literal tornado (because, you know, Kansas). Still, the show, whose second season premiered Sunday, steeps itself in the small moments and the deeply internal work of accepting oneself enough to receive love when it is offered. —Mary McNamara

Lizzy Caplan, left, with Joshua Jackson in “Fatal Attraction” on Paramount+. (Monty Brinton / Paramount+ )

Alexandra Cunningham was a teenager when “Fatal Attraction,” the erotic thriller starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas, hit the theaters in 1987. And while she couldn’t tell you with certainty whether she watched the movie on the big screen, it nevertheless became committed to memory as though she had because the controversy it ignited turned it into a cultural phenomenon. These days, she is revisiting the tale as the showrunner of the Paramount+ TV adaptation, anchored by Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan. Cunningham, who previously helmed the “Dirty John” anthology series, stopped by Screen Gab to discuss her approach to tackling the story through a modern lens, the ties the touchstone film had on her true crime adaption of the Betty Broderick case, and why “I Hate Suzie” is the show she thinks you should watch. —Yvonne Villarreal

What made you think this story could be a good TV show now?

Lizzy Caplan has pointed out that whether you’re re-watching or coming to it fresh, it’s literally not possible anymore to experience “Fatal Attraction” the way anyone did when it came out. Because we’ve changed too much as an audience and a culture, and so many of the questions we ask now as a matter of course, about motives and psychology and privilege and representation ... weren’t being asked at all at that time. The original film has stayed relevant for so long where so many other properties haven’t at least partially because it’s still so primal in what it says about men and women and relationships and power dynamics. But it also offered an amazing chance to say some new things within an iconic framework.

You’ve said that part of what sparked your thinking of how to tackle this TV adaptation was Glenn Close saying it would be interesting to tell the exact same story, but from Alex’s point of view. What did that entail? And what do you hope those additions achieve?

When you have eight or 10 or 13 hours as opposed to two, you get to delve much more deeply into what came before the scene and what came after, what was motivating people’s choices, who they were before the story you already know began. What trying to do that in Alex’s case entailed for me, given the demands of this kind of heightened storytelling and what people expect from something with the title “Fatal Attraction” even if they’ve never seen the movie, was spending as much time as possible showing you who Alex is in her own context, not just in relation to Dan. And in doing so, hopefully making more room for empathy. What I hope that achieves most importantly is to make at least some people not want to shout “Kill the bitch!” at the screen this time around. As an audience, that might not have been our finest moment.

The performances in the film by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close are so well known and live on in public consciousness. What did you need from your two leads, Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson, in taking on characters made famous by other actors to tell this story?

Willingness? It’s intimidating enough to take on a reboot of something when the source material didn’t have a seismic effect on culture — and when so much of that effect was a direct result of the two amazing, totally committed lead performances. I don’t mean to take anything away from the movie when I say it’s possible to imagine a differently cast version of it not having anywhere near the same impact or longevity. Maybe it’s because when I started out in this business I was planning to be a casting director that I feel that way. But also I was talking to a pretty well-known actor whose resume has a lot of big swings whose reaction was, “Could never have taken that part because: Michael Douglas.” Which is fair!

How did coming off of something like “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story,” a true crime adaptation touching on similar themes as it relates to female rage and the stereotype of women being desperate and crazy, inform your approach here?

One of the reasons I wanted to write about Betty Broderick in the first place, 30-odd years after I first heard about her case, was to get to reexamine the prevailing opinions [of] her of the time in the light of changing attitudes and minds. In the way that Jordan Peele’s Lorena Bobbitt docuseries shed light on the actual issues in that case that were obscured by the tabloid nature of the media coverage. “Crazy bitch.” In Betty’s case, throw in “fat” for good measure. “Men better quake in their shorts.”

In the writers room for “Betty,” “Fatal Attraction” unsurprisingly came up more than once. But mostly not actually for the reasons you’d think. More because the movie came out in 1987 and Betty’s ex-husband, whom she murdered in 1989, [was named] Dan, and though they definitely wouldn’t have seen it together, there’s no way they didn’t see it. And Betty had an extremely dark and sometimes inappropriate sense of humor, so there’s no way she didn’t at least once tell him she wasn’t gonna be ignored, Dan.

Two stories, one true, one fictional, but an essential theme in common, at least in my opinion. A woman who can’t control herself fascinates and disgusts people. ... A woman who won’t terrifies them.

Alex Forrest has often been described as “deranged” and “unhinged” and “psychotic.” How would you describe her?

To me those words have always described Alex Forrest’s actions, but not who she is. Alex Forrest is a lonely person in pain. Someone terrified of abandonment, someone craving connection but incapable of sustaining it. Rage or jealousy or terror in and of themselves aren’t enough to drive a person to drastic behavior — there needs to be a foundation in someone for those emotions to take root and fester and warp. And that foundation gets laid by genetics and neurology and formative experiences and emotional interactions and treatment at the hands of others, and what all those things do to your soul.

What have you watched recently that you are recommending to everyone you know?

“I Hate Suzie,” co-created by Lucy Prebble, a genius playwright who also writes on “Succession,” and Billie Piper, a hands-down icon who also stars as Suzie. Available in the U.S. on HBO Max. Two seasons, 11 episodes. Suzie is a well-known actress whose life spirals after her phone is hacked and the tabloid press prints compromising photos of her, but that doesn’t even begin to describe the insane ecstasy of the show. It’s hilarious and agonizing and insightful and sweet and scary and sad and contains one of the best performances that’s ever been given anywhere in any medium. You’re welcome.

“Borrego” (Netflix) succeeds as a timely, targeted crime-action film that shows the viewer how and where fentanyl enters our country and the devastating effects the trade has on all its participants. Tracking the story of a remote desert sheriff, his daughter and a visiting botanist who become intertwined with deadly drug traffickers in the harsh California desert along the U.S.-Mexican border, it is both a story of personal redemption and of crime and punishment. Fast-paced action is enhanced by beautiful scenery; a memorable score; a clever, well-written script; and relatable, human characters who engage the viewer and force us to confront the unanticipated, often deadly effects of our nation’s drug addiction.

Tom Reavey Jr.,

Las Cruces, N.M.

