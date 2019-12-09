Golden Globe nominations snub HBO’s ‘Watchmen,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ for ‘Succession,’ ‘Big Little Lies’

HBO’s popular dramas “Game of Thrones” and “Watchmen” and the comedy “Veep” received little love from the Hollywood Foreign Press on Monday, while other series on the premium network — “Succession,” “Big Little Lies” and “Barry” — fared much better. HBO nabbed 15 nominations overall, second only to Netflix’s 17 nominations in the television categories.

“Game of Thrones,” which crowned its final season earlier this year with its fourth Emmy victory for outstanding drama, was cut out of the Globes’ best drama category, and scored only one major nomination in the best actor in a drama category — for Kit Harington.

Even more surprising was the snubbing of “Watchmen,” the hit reinvention of the iconic graphic novel about a band of costumed crime fighters. The drama, which will conclude its first season next Sunday, was left out of the best drama category, while star Regina King, who in the past few years has scored multiple honors, including a Golden Globe, two Emmys and an Oscar, was also overlooked.

Brian Cox in a scene from “Succession.” (Craig Blankenhorn / HBO)

Faring much better were other HBO dramas such as “Succession” and “Big Little Lies.”

“Succession,” the darkly comic series about a family at war over a control of a media empire, notched several major nominations, including best drama, actor (Brian Cox) and supporting actor in a series, limited series or movie made for television (Kiernan Culkin).

“Big Little Lies,” which revolves around five women questioned in the murder investigation of one of their husbands, landed nominations for best drama, actress (Nicole Kidman) and supporting actress in a series, limited series or movie made for television (Meryl Streep). Kidman won the best actress Golden Globe last year for her portrayal of an abused wife.

Also landing a major nod was “Chernobyl,” which was nominated for limited series or motion picture made for television.

The news for HBO in the comedy categories was also mixed.

“Veep,” which like “Game of Thrones” celebrated its series finale this year, was left out of the best comedy division, as was its star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, whose portrayal of an self-absorbed vice president-turned-president has earned five previous Golden Globe nominations.

But “Barry,” about a hitman who becomes an aspiring actor, scored nominations for best comedy, actor (Bill Hader) and supporting actor (Henry Winkler).