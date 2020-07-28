Twitter celebrates Black actresses making history with their Emmy nominations

Twitter is praising a historic first for the Emmy Awards after nominations were announced Tuesday morning. For the first time in the ceremony’s 71-year history, Black actresses dominate the category for lead actress in a limited series or movie.

The three Black actresses in the running are Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”), Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Regina King (“Watchmen”). They’re joined by Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) and Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”), both of whom are celebrating their first Emmy nominations. It also marks Spencer’s first Emmy nomination.

Washington has previously been nominated for three Emmys, two of which were for her role on “Scandal.” King has been nominated for four Emmys, winning two for “American Crime” and “Seven Seconds.”

The historic nature of this year’s nominations wasn’t lost on Twitter. Several users celebrated Black representation throughout the categories, including nominations for Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”), among others.

Here’s a sampling of what people are saying.

Baby, WE LIT! pic.twitter.com/xu74koxVSn — Ruthie (@beckyevans_96) July 28, 2020

Seeing black women getting these Emmy nominations pic.twitter.com/g5Bdvacm6F — KeShawn ☀️ (@DevonKeshawn) July 28, 2020

Black women getting emmy nominations makes my heart so happy, seeing women who look like me paving the way for what I wanna do in the future — Alexandria (@Ayem0) September 18, 2016

If most of the “surprise” nominations being black people/TV doesn’t tell you everything you need to know about the Emmy’s then idk what will... — L.Reid (@LRaeReid804) July 28, 2020