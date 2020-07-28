Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Television

Twitter celebrates Black actresses making history with their Emmy nominations

Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington is among the three Black actresses Emmy-nominated for lead actress in a limited series or movie.
(Rich Fury / Invision / Associated Press)
By Dessi Gomez
July 28, 2020
2:39 PM
Twitter is praising a historic first for the Emmy Awards after nominations were announced Tuesday morning. For the first time in the ceremony’s 71-year history, Black actresses dominate the category for lead actress in a limited series or movie.

The three Black actresses in the running are Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”), Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Regina King (“Watchmen”). They’re joined by Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) and Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”), both of whom are celebrating their first Emmy nominations. It also marks Spencer’s first Emmy nomination.

Washington has previously been nominated for three Emmys, two of which were for her role on “Scandal.” King has been nominated for four Emmys, winning two for “American Crime” and “Seven Seconds.”

The historic nature of this year’s nominations wasn’t lost on Twitter. Several users celebrated Black representation throughout the categories, including nominations for Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Watchmen”), Issa Rae (“Insecure”), Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) and Jeremy Pope (“Hollywood”), among others.

Here’s a sampling of what people are saying.

Dessi Gomez

Dessi Gomez is an Arts and Entertainment intern at the Los Angeles Times. A Southern California native, she is a rising senior at the University of Notre Dame, where she is majoring in American studies with minors in journalism and gender studies. She previously interned at the South Bend Tribune.

