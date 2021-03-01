What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Kenan’ on NBC

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS After Sloane’s (Maria Bello) name is found in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a murdered driver, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) accompanies her on a rescue mission to find a group of kidnapped girls. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama also star with guest stars Ismail Bashey and Wais Wardak. 8 p.m. CBS

Young Rock Rocky’s (Joseph Lee Anderson) wrestling career skyrockets in this new episode of the biographical series. Adrian Groulx also stars. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) tries to stop Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) and find his missing wife (Candice Patton) in the season premiere of the superhero series. Brandon McKnight, Kayla Compton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin and Danielle Nicolet also star. 8 p.m. The CW

To Tell the Truth Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery and Bob Saget. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) gets a desperate phone call from his former Army commander who is wounded and stranded in a forest. Also, Devon and Kit (Manish Dayal, Jane Leeves) encourage a sickle cell anemia patient to undergo hip replacement surgery to ease her pain. Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Shaunette Renée Wilson also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Kenan Kenan (Kenan Thompson) struggles with his increased workload when his morning show adds a fourth hour in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

The Voice The blind auditions continue. 9 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois and Clark (Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Adam Rayner, Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Prodigal Son Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the cast of this psychological thriller as the resident M.D. in the prison infirmary where Martin (Michael Sheen) works. Bright (Tom Payne) focuses on his latest case, the murder of a famous plastic surgeon. Halston Sage and Bellamy Young also star with guest stars Alan Cumming and Rachel York. 9 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Jelly bean and short rib appetizers and bison for dessert. 9 p.m. Food Network

Mixed-ish Alicia and Denise (Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony) realize they have been locked into Black women stereotypes at the law firm in this new episode. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Arica Himmel also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted A suspect goes on a murder spree after escaping trial, prompting the FBI team to work with his bail bondsperson (Amy Carlson, in a recurring guest role) to track the fugitive down. Julian McMahon also stars and Jen Landon joins the cast. William Mapother and Brooke Smith guest star. 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam Dr. Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his team struggle to remain optimistic during the ongoing pandemic that exposes gaping inequities of the U.S. healthcare system. Freema Agyeman and Tyler Labine also star in the season premiere. 10 p.m. NBC

Soul of a Nation (premiere) Sterling K. Brown hosts a look at race in America. 10 p.m. ABC

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET

Assembly Required Co-hosts Tim Allen and Richard Karn ask contestants to create a Mobile BBQ Grill. 10:03 p.m. History

SPECIALS

OWN Spotlight: (In)Visible Portraits This new documentary from storyteller Oge Egbuonu is a celebration of Black women who share their personal stories of struggle and resilience in the face of an invisible attitude in American culture that regards them as “the other.” 9 p.m. OWN

SPORTS

College Basketball Baylor visits West Virginia, 2 p.m. ESPN; Illinois visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Xavier visits Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1; Marquette visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1.

NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Abby Wambach; Glennon Doyle; Idina Menzel; Wilson Jermaine Heredia; Viet Thanh Nguyen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; author Liz Vaccariello. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Stephen King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Prodigal Son”); chef Alex Guarnaschelli. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Singer-songwriter H.E.R. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Leslie Jones (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jeremy Sisto and Zeeko Zaki. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”; Robin Wright; Kurt Busch; Robin Thicke performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Eye exams can detect disease; a scalp facial; losing 80 pounds with steps; positive reminiscing. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says the only way her friend will leave her relationship is in a body bag. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eddie Murphy and daughter Bella (“Coming 2 America”); the Kid Laroi performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”); Treach. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Randall Park. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Jonas; Rita Ora performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Neil deGrasse Tyson; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charles Barkley; Mads Mikkelsen; Davido performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina King; Kathryn Hahn; Chang-rae Lee. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Brady; Stacey Abrams; JP Saxe and Maren Morris perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Fortune Feimster. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry This 1937 musical comedy from director Alfred E. Green marked the first onscreen pairing of Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, playing, respectively, a young jockey who has earned a strong reputation for daring come-from-behind victories on the track and the niece of an eccentric woman (Sophie Tucker) who runs a boarding house. 5 p.m. TCM



Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton wrote, directed and starred in this 2019 drama as an eccentric detective with Tourette’s syndrome in 1950s New York. Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael K. Williams and Leslie Mann also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty in Pink (1986) 8:45 a.m. Showtime

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD

Spontaneous (2020) 9:30 a.m. Epix

Face/Off (1997) 9:45 a.m. AMC

A Quiet Place (2018) 10 a.m. FX

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) 11 a.m. TNT

‘71 (2014) 11:15 a.m. Epix

Spectre (2015) Noon FX

Munich (2005) 12:07 p.m. Cinemax

Dark Waters (2019) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Hoosiers (1986) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Locke (2013) 12:35 p.m. TMC

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 1:15 p.m. TNT

The Blind Side (2009) 1:47 p.m. HBO

October Sky (1999) 2 p.m. TMC

Widows (2018) 3 p.m. FX

Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 3:36 p.m. Encore

Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 3:47 p.m. Starz

The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC

Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4 p.m. Freeform

RoboCop (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation

Carrie (1976) 4:15 p.m. Showtime

Death at a Funeral (2007) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax

A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance

Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry (1937) 5 p.m. TCM

Mean Girls (2004) 5:40 p.m. MTV

Idlewild (2006) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 6 p.m. Showtime

Hustlers (2019) 6 p.m. TMC

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Easter Parade (1948) 6:30 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon

Motherless Brooklyn (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Girls Trip (2017) 8 p.m. FX; 10:30 p.m. FX

Snatch (2000) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance

The LEGO Movie (2014) 8:15 p.m. IFC

A Star Is Born (1954) 8:30 p.m. TCM

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 p.m. Encore

Room (2015) 9:35 p.m. TMC

Scarface (1983) 10 p.m. Paramount

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:20 p.m. Encore

Taken (2008) 11:39 p.m. Starz

A Family Affair (1937) 11:45 p.m. TCM

