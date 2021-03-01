What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Kenan’ on NBC
SERIES
NCIS After Sloane’s (Maria Bello) name is found in Afghanistan at the site of an abandoned bus with a murdered driver, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) accompanies her on a rescue mission to find a group of kidnapped girls. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama also star with guest stars Ismail Bashey and Wais Wardak. 8 p.m. CBS
Young Rock Rocky’s (Joseph Lee Anderson) wrestling career skyrockets in this new episode of the biographical series. Adrian Groulx also stars. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) tries to stop Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) and find his missing wife (Candice Patton) in the season premiere of the superhero series. Brandon McKnight, Kayla Compton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin and Danielle Nicolet also star. 8 p.m. The CW
To Tell the Truth Nikki Glaser, Lil Rel Howery and Bob Saget. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident Conrad (Matt Czuchry) gets a desperate phone call from his former Army commander who is wounded and stranded in a forest. Also, Devon and Kit (Manish Dayal, Jane Leeves) encourage a sickle cell anemia patient to undergo hip replacement surgery to ease her pain. Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Shaunette Renée Wilson also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Kenan Kenan (Kenan Thompson) struggles with his increased workload when his morning show adds a fourth hour in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. NBC
FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS
The Voice The blind auditions continue. 9 p.m. NBC
Superman & Lois While adjusting to their new lives in Smallville, Lois and Clark (Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin) make an important decision concerning one of their sons. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Adam Rayner, Alex Garfin and Jordan Elsass also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
black-ish (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Prodigal Son Catherine Zeta-Jones joins the cast of this psychological thriller as the resident M.D. in the prison infirmary where Martin (Michael Sheen) works. Bright (Tom Payne) focuses on his latest case, the murder of a famous plastic surgeon. Halston Sage and Bellamy Young also star with guest stars Alan Cumming and Rachel York. 9 p.m. Fox
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Jelly bean and short rib appetizers and bison for dessert. 9 p.m. Food Network
Mixed-ish Alicia and Denise (Tika Sumpter, Christina Anthony) realize they have been locked into Black women stereotypes at the law firm in this new episode. Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Arica Himmel also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC
FBI: Most Wanted A suspect goes on a murder spree after escaping trial, prompting the FBI team to work with his bail bondsperson (Amy Carlson, in a recurring guest role) to track the fugitive down. Julian McMahon also stars and Jen Landon joins the cast. William Mapother and Brooke Smith guest star. 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam Dr. Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and his team struggle to remain optimistic during the ongoing pandemic that exposes gaping inequities of the U.S. healthcare system. Freema Agyeman and Tyler Labine also star in the season premiere. 10 p.m. NBC
Soul of a Nation (premiere) Sterling K. Brown hosts a look at race in America. 10 p.m. ABC
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless (N) 10 p.m. BET
Assembly Required Co-hosts Tim Allen and Richard Karn ask contestants to create a Mobile BBQ Grill. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
OWN Spotlight: (In)Visible Portraits This new documentary from storyteller Oge Egbuonu is a celebration of Black women who share their personal stories of struggle and resilience in the face of an invisible attitude in American culture that regards them as “the other.” 9 p.m. OWN
SPORTS
College Basketball Baylor visits West Virginia, 2 p.m. ESPN; Illinois visits Michigan, 4 p.m. ESPN; Xavier visits Georgetown, 4 p.m. FS1; Marquette visits DePaul, 6 p.m. FS1.
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime and TNT; the Phoenix Suns visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Abby Wambach; Glennon Doyle; Idina Menzel; Wilson Jermaine Heredia; Viet Thanh Nguyen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; author Liz Vaccariello. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Stephen King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Catherine Zeta-Jones (“Prodigal Son”); chef Alex Guarnaschelli. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Singer-songwriter H.E.R. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Leslie Jones (“Coming 2 America”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jeremy Sisto and Zeeko Zaki. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly covers “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”; Robin Wright; Kurt Busch; Robin Thicke performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Eye exams can detect disease; a scalp facial; losing 80 pounds with steps; positive reminiscing. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says the only way her friend will leave her relationship is in a body bag. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eddie Murphy and daughter Bella (“Coming 2 America”); the Kid Laroi performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Dominique Fishback (“Judas and the Black Messiah”); Treach. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Randall Park. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Jonas; Rita Ora performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Neil deGrasse Tyson; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Charles Barkley; Mads Mikkelsen; Davido performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina King; Kathryn Hahn; Chang-rae Lee. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tom Brady; Stacey Abrams; JP Saxe and Maren Morris perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Fortune Feimster. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry This 1937 musical comedy from director Alfred E. Green marked the first onscreen pairing of Mickey Rooney and Judy Garland, playing, respectively, a young jockey who has earned a strong reputation for daring come-from-behind victories on the track and the niece of an eccentric woman (Sophie Tucker) who runs a boarding house. 5 p.m. TCM
Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton wrote, directed and starred in this 2019 drama as an eccentric detective with Tourette’s syndrome in 1950s New York. Bruce Willis, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin, Willem Dafoe, Bobby Cannavale, Cherry Jones, Michael K. Williams and Leslie Mann also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax
Pretty in Pink (1986) 8:45 a.m. Showtime
Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011) 9 a.m. Disney XD
Spontaneous (2020) 9:30 a.m. Epix
Face/Off (1997) 9:45 a.m. AMC
A Quiet Place (2018) 10 a.m. FX
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) 11 a.m. TNT
‘71 (2014) 11:15 a.m. Epix
Spectre (2015) Noon FX
Munich (2005) 12:07 p.m. Cinemax
Dark Waters (2019) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Hoosiers (1986) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Locke (2013) 12:35 p.m. TMC
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 1:15 p.m. TNT
The Blind Side (2009) 1:47 p.m. HBO
October Sky (1999) 2 p.m. TMC
Widows (2018) 3 p.m. FX
Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) 3:36 p.m. Encore
Zero Dark Thirty (2012) 3:47 p.m. Starz
The Green Mile (1999) 4 p.m. AMC
Lilo & Stitch (2002) 4 p.m. Freeform
RoboCop (1987) 4 p.m. Ovation
Carrie (1976) 4:15 p.m. Showtime
Death at a Funeral (2007) 4:25 p.m. Cinemax
A Few Good Men (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance
Thoroughbreds Don’t Cry (1937) 5 p.m. TCM
Mean Girls (2004) 5:40 p.m. MTV
Idlewild (2006) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 6 p.m. Showtime
Hustlers (2019) 6 p.m. TMC
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) 6:10 p.m. Epix
Easter Parade (1948) 6:30 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Motherless Brooklyn (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Girls Trip (2017) 8 p.m. FX; 10:30 p.m. FX
Snatch (2000) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Sundance
The LEGO Movie (2014) 8:15 p.m. IFC
A Star Is Born (1954) 8:30 p.m. TCM
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 9 p.m. Encore
Room (2015) 9:35 p.m. TMC
Scarface (1983) 10 p.m. Paramount
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 11:20 p.m. Encore
Taken (2008) 11:39 p.m. Starz
A Family Affair (1937) 11:45 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: The Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more
TV highlights for Feb. 28-March 6 include the Golden Globes, Eddie Murphy in “Coming 2 America” and a documentary about late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
