What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’; ‘Home Economics’ and more

SERIES

Tough as Nails The final four take on one last series of challenges in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. CBS

Kung Fu Finding it difficult to adjust to life at home, Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns to Henry (Eddie Liu) for help in the hunt for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Also, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) doesn’t share Jin’s (Tzi Ma) optimism about getting back to a normal life. Shannon Dang also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Realizing that there may be storm clouds forming over Erica and Geoff’s (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner) romance, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) meddles in their relationship, and in Barry and Joanne’s (Troy Gentile, Beth Triffon), to ensure that everyone stays together. Sean Giambrone also stars, with guest stars Sadie Stanley and Ana Gasteyer. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Nature The new episode “The Leopard Legacy” relates the family saga of a powerful leopardess that rules over a large realm along the Luangwa River of Zambia. As the episode opens, she has just given birth to two tiny cubs that she must protect and train as she defends her kingdom against usurpers, including a nomadic male leopard that seems dangerously focused on her helpless offspring. 8 p.m. KOCE

Home Economics After the Hayworths are invited to the nuptials of a longtime family friend (Dustin Ybarra), Connor (Jimmy Tatro) recruits Tom (Topher Grace) to help with the wedding toast. Karla Souza, Caitlin McGee and Sasheer Zamata also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and local matriarch Celia Hudson (guest star Teryl Rothery) go head to head in this new episode. Tunji Kasim, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new documentary episode “Picture a Scientist” examines systemic gender and racial discrimination in the field of science, revealing the bias that women, especially those of color, face during their careers. 9 p.m. KOCE

Expedition X In the new episode “An American Werewolf,” Josh Gates investigates reports of a half-man, half-beast in rural Wisconsin. 9 p.m. Discovery

Call Your Mother Before Sharon (recurring guest star Sherri Shepherd) returns to Iowa, she and Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) plan a girls’ trip to Las Vegas. Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares and Rachel Sennott also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

A Million Little Things 10 p.m. ABC

Josh Gates Tonight Christopher Lloyd, Craig Robinson and Tiffany Beers are guests in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Discovery

Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) tries to maintain focus on the homicide case while balancing her feelings for Gael (Tommy Martinez). Also, Marianna (Cierra Ramirez) does what she can to help Alice (Sherry Cola) regain control of her life. 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX

Queen of the South (N) 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Toronto FC versus León, 3 p.m. FS1; Philadelphia Union versus Deportivo Saprissa, 5 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN and ESPN2; the Clippers visit the Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 6:35 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Country music singer Kane Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Simone Biles; Mike Tirico; Katie Ledecky; Nathan Adrian; Candice Kumai. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Maria Bakalova; T.D. Jakes; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan John Corbett (“Rebel”); Jean Chatzky. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Topher Grace. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Talk Dylan McDermott. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”); Sawyer Spielberg (“Honeydew”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly Rowland; Ruby Rose; Marlee Matlin and director Doug Roland (“Feeling Through”); AJR performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Savannah Guthrie; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Steps to take today to keep financially sound tomorrow; how to prioritize what gets done at home. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Sarah Jakes Roberts (“Woman Evolve”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Howie Mandel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Allison Janney; Sope Dirísù; Pooh Shiesty performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Willie Geist; Maria Bakalova. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Terry Crews; Corinne Foxx; Greta Van Fleet performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Gayle King; Mary Lynn Rajskub; Anderson East performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Keith Urban; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Margaret Cho. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Trading Places (1983) 8:22 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Encore

Room (2015) 9 a.m. TMC

La Ronde (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Face/Off (1997) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Cop Land (1997) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

La Strada (1954) 11 a.m. TCM

Kate & Leopold (2001) 11:30 a.m. Showtime

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) noon Sundance

The Avengers (2012) 12:15 p.m. Epix

Ladies in Retirement (1941) 1 p.m. TCM

Mother of George (2013) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Talk to Me (2007) 1:37 p.m. Cinemax

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2 p.m. FXX

The Professional (1994) 2:03 p.m. Starz

True Grit (2010) 2:05 p.m. HBO

There’s Something About Mary (1998) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Lady Be Good (1941) 3 p.m. TCM

Harriet (2019) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax

Silverado (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation

Spy (2015) 4:30 p.m. FXX

Coming to America (1988) 5 p.m. Freeform

The Lady Eve (1941) 5 p.m. TCM

Walk the Line (2005) 5:43 p.m. Cinemax

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation

Lethal Weapon (1987) 7 p.m. Showtime

The Ladykillers (1955) 7 p.m. TCM

Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX

His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR

Back to the Future (1985) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 8:07 p.m. Starz

The Last Picture Show (1971) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Groundhog Day (1993) 9 p.m. Encore

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime

Gladiator (2000) 9 p.m. Syfy

Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9:35 p.m. KVCR

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 9:35 p.m. Epix

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 11 p.m. Paramount

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11 p.m. Showtime

Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 11 p.m. TCM

What About Bob? (1991) 11:30 p.m. Epix

