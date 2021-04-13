What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’; ‘Home Economics’ and more
SERIES
Tough as Nails The final four take on one last series of challenges in the season finale of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. CBS
Kung Fu Finding it difficult to adjust to life at home, Nicky (Olivia Liang) turns to Henry (Eddie Liu) for help in the hunt for Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman). Also, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) doesn’t share Jin’s (Tzi Ma) optimism about getting back to a normal life. Shannon Dang also stars. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Realizing that there may be storm clouds forming over Erica and Geoff’s (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner) romance, Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) meddles in their relationship, and in Barry and Joanne’s (Troy Gentile, Beth Triffon), to ensure that everyone stays together. Sean Giambrone also stars, with guest stars Sadie Stanley and Ana Gasteyer. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode “The Leopard Legacy” relates the family saga of a powerful leopardess that rules over a large realm along the Luangwa River of Zambia. As the episode opens, she has just given birth to two tiny cubs that she must protect and train as she defends her kingdom against usurpers, including a nomadic male leopard that seems dangerously focused on her helpless offspring. 8 p.m. KOCE
Home Economics After the Hayworths are invited to the nuptials of a longtime family friend (Dustin Ybarra), Connor (Jimmy Tatro) recruits Tom (Topher Grace) to help with the wedding toast. Karla Souza, Caitlin McGee and Sasheer Zamata also star in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and local matriarch Celia Hudson (guest star Teryl Rothery) go head to head in this new episode. Tunji Kasim, Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Game of Talents (N) 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new documentary episode “Picture a Scientist” examines systemic gender and racial discrimination in the field of science, revealing the bias that women, especially those of color, face during their careers. 9 p.m. KOCE
Expedition X In the new episode “An American Werewolf,” Josh Gates investigates reports of a half-man, half-beast in rural Wisconsin. 9 p.m. Discovery
Call Your Mother Before Sharon (recurring guest star Sherri Shepherd) returns to Iowa, she and Jean (Kyra Sedgwick) plan a girls’ trip to Las Vegas. Joey Bragg, Emma Caymares and Rachel Sennott also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
A Million Little Things 10 p.m. ABC
Josh Gates Tonight Christopher Lloyd, Craig Robinson and Tiffany Beers are guests in the season premiere. 10 p.m. Discovery
Good Trouble Callie (Maia Mitchell) tries to maintain focus on the homicide case while balancing her feelings for Gael (Tommy Martinez). Also, Marianna (Cierra Ramirez) does what she can to help Alice (Sherry Cola) regain control of her life. 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall (N) 10 p.m. FX
Queen of the South (N) 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
The Death of George Floyd: Derek Chauvin on Trial (N) 7 a.m. HLN
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Kansas City Royals, 11 a.m. Fox Sports Net; regional coverage, 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Colorado Rockies visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Toronto FC versus León, 3 p.m. FS1; Philadelphia Union versus Deportivo Saprissa, 5 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN and ESPN2; the Clippers visit the Detroit Pistons, 5 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 6:35 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Colorado Avalanche visit the St. Louis Blues, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Vegas Golden Knights visit the Kings, 7 p.m. NBCSP; the Ducks visit the San Jose Sharks, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Country music singer Kane Brown. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today COVID-19; Simone Biles; Mike Tirico; Katie Ledecky; Nathan Adrian; Candice Kumai. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Maria Bakalova; T.D. Jakes; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Corbett (“Rebel”); Jean Chatzky. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Topher Grace. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Ian Smith. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Talk Dylan McDermott. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Kyra Sedgwick (“Call Your Mother”); Sawyer Spielberg (“Honeydew”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly Rowland; Ruby Rose; Marlee Matlin and director Doug Roland (“Feeling Through”); AJR performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Savannah Guthrie; Brett Eldredge performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Steps to take today to keep financially sound tomorrow; how to prioritize what gets done at home. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Sarah Jakes Roberts (“Woman Evolve”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Howie Mandel. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Allison Janney; Sope Dirísù; Pooh Shiesty performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Willie Geist; Maria Bakalova. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Terry Crews; Corinne Foxx; Greta Van Fleet performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET and KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Gayle King; Mary Lynn Rajskub; Anderson East performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Keith Urban; Jon Batiste performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Margaret Cho. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Trading Places (1983) 8:22 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Encore
Room (2015) 9 a.m. TMC
La Ronde (1950) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Face/Off (1997) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Cop Land (1997) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
La Strada (1954) 11 a.m. TCM
Kate & Leopold (2001) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) noon Sundance
The Avengers (2012) 12:15 p.m. Epix
Ladies in Retirement (1941) 1 p.m. TCM
Mother of George (2013) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Talk to Me (2007) 1:37 p.m. Cinemax
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 2 p.m. FXX
The Professional (1994) 2:03 p.m. Starz
True Grit (2010) 2:05 p.m. HBO
There’s Something About Mary (1998) 2:30 p.m. Freeform
Lady Be Good (1941) 3 p.m. TCM
Harriet (2019) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax
Silverado (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
Spy (2015) 4:30 p.m. FXX
Coming to America (1988) 5 p.m. Freeform
The Lady Eve (1941) 5 p.m. TCM
Walk the Line (2005) 5:43 p.m. Cinemax
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation
Lethal Weapon (1987) 7 p.m. Showtime
The Ladykillers (1955) 7 p.m. TCM
Deadpool 2 (2018) 7:30 p.m. FX
His Girl Friday (1940) 8 p.m. KVCR
Back to the Future (1985) 8 and 10:30 p.m. BBC America
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 8:07 p.m. Starz
The Last Picture Show (1971) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Groundhog Day (1993) 9 p.m. Encore
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 9 p.m. Showtime
Gladiator (2000) 9 p.m. Syfy
Cyrano de Bergerac (1950) 9:35 p.m. KVCR
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) 9:35 p.m. Epix
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 11 p.m. Paramount
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11 p.m. Showtime
Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 11 p.m. TCM
What About Bob? (1991) 11:30 p.m. Epix
