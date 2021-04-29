What’s on TV Friday, April 30: ‘MacGyver’; ‘The Blacklist’
SERIES
MacGyver Mac and Riley (Lucas Till, Tristin Mays) go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a cornfield with no idea what happened or how they got there in the final episode of the rebooted adventure series. Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick also star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Raven’s Home When Raven (Raven-Symoné) tells the kids (Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Ziraili Robinson and Jason Maybaum) that Tess (Sky Katz) can’t keep coming and going during quarantine, they suggest that Tess move in. 8 p.m. Disney
Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) learns something shocking about his mother from her brother (Steven Michael Quezada). Also, TC (Stephen Hill) realizes he may have witnessed a homicide from his helicopter and asks Higgins (Perdita Weeks) for help. 9 p.m. CBS
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network
Ghost Adventures Italy’s Poveglia Island. 9 p.m. Travel
Bering Sea Gold (Season premiere) (N) 9:05 p.m. Discovery
Blue Bloods Jamie (Will Estes) faces an official reprimand from Frank (Tom Selleck) for refusing to explain why he contests the arrest report of a fellow officer who was assaulted in the field. 10 p.m. CBS
Van Helsing (N) 10 p.m. Syfy
Cursed Films This new episode recalls the 1973 release of director William Friedkin’s spooky thriller “The Exorcist,” which was surrounded by controversy including reports of fainting theater-goers and mysterious on-set accidents. 11 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
2021 NFL Draft Coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 of the event from Cleveland. 4 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL
World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling Elizabeth Stanton hosts this seasonal special highlighting some of the most delightful animal videos circulating on social media and the internet. Commentary is provided by guests Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Maiara Walsh, Brandon Rodgers, Noah Matthews and Ed Alonzo. 8 p.m. The CW
International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration This new two-hour special looks back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts, the official culminating event of the annual International Jazz Day. This retrospective includes performances by Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox and Aretha Franklin, among many others. 9 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Kansas City Royals visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP and 7 p.m. BSSC
USL Championship Soccer The San Diego Loyal SC visit the Phoenix Rising FC, 7 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Gymnast Aly Raisman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Thomas Rhett performs; Bubba Wallace; Kentucky Derby preview: Mike Tirico. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Director and writer Janet Mock (“Pose”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Mila Kunis (“Four Good Days”); Callista Clark performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Rosario Dawson; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Carter Oosterhouse. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Carly Pearce; William Jackson Harper. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Drew Barrymore Show co-authors Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce D. Perry (“What Happened To You?”); chef Roy Choi; Dionne Warwick. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Yellow”; Arnold Schwarzenegger; Jane Levy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Kitchen confidential with chef LaLa; the instant cheek pop; controlling cosmetic chaos. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil An expert on traumatic brain injury and abuse in children. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Topher Grace (“Home Economics”); Caleb McLaughlin (“Concrete Cowboy”); guest host Anthony Anderson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Cutting spending and slashing debt; trimming monthly bills without giving up a thing; Susan Lucci. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real CCH Pounder (“NCIS: New Orleans”); author Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week President Biden’s first 100 days: Geoff Bennett, NBC; Lisa Desjardins, PBS; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. Moderator Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Ben Sheehan (“OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?”). Panel: Author Thomas Frank (“The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism”); author Nancy MacLean (“Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Abbi Jacobson; Beach Bunny performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jane Fonda; John Oliver; Ringo Starr; Teddy Swims performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Brandi Carlile; Dulcé Sloan; Emmanuelle Caplette performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Drew Barrymore; Storm Reid. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tig Notaro. 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
All Is Lost (2013) 8 a.m. HBO
2010 (1984) 8 a.m. TCM
Lethal Weapon (1987) 8:05 a.m. Showtime
Eighth Grade (2018) 8:15 a.m. TMC
Whip It (2009) 8:38 a.m. Encore
Ray (2004) 9:50 a.m. HBO
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10 a.m. Showtime
Two Women (1960) 10 a.m. TCM
Rudy (1993) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC
Spectre (2015) 10:30 a.m. FXX
Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
300 (2006) 11 a.m. FX
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11:55 a.m. Showtime
Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) Noon E!
Umberto D (1952) Noon TCM
True Grit (2010) 12:25 p.m. HBO
The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Salt (2010) 2 p.m. AMC
Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform
Ex Machina (2015) 2 p.m. TMC
Drumline (2002) 2:20 p.m. HBO
Men in Black (1997) 2:25 p.m. Encore
Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
The Terminator (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation
Ned Kelly (2003) 4:06 p.m. Encore
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 4:30 p.m. AMC
American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) 4:30 p.m. IFC
The Uninvited (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
Braveheart (1995) 5:59 p.m. Encore
Talk to Me (2007) 6 p.m. Cinemax
A Few Good Men (1992) 6 p.m. POP
Saturday Night Fever (1977) 6 p.m. TMC
Creed (2015) 6 p.m. VH1
Total Recall (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Halloween (1978) 7 p.m. AMC
Dazed and Confused (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount
Union Pacific (1939) 7 p.m. TCM
Mid90s (2018) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Eight Men Out (1988) 8 p.m. KCET
Richard Jewell (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Saint Maud (2019) 8 p.m. Epix
Donnie Brasco (1997) 9 p.m. Encore
American Honey (2016) 9 p.m. Showtime
Forrest Gump (1994) 9 p.m. VH1
Vertigo (1958) 9:30 p.m. TCM
The Other Guys (2010) 10 p.m. TRU
Inherit the Wind (1960) 10:04 p.m. KCET
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 11:10 p.m. Encore
Casino (1995) 11:45 p.m. POP
Victor/Victoria (1982) 11:45 p.m. TCM
