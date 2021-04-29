What’s on TV Friday, April 30: ‘MacGyver’; ‘The Blacklist’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

MacGyver Mac and Riley (Lucas Till, Tristin Mays) go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a cornfield with no idea what happened or how they got there in the final episode of the rebooted adventure series. Justin Hires, Meredith Eaton, Levy Tran and Henry Ian Cusick also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist (N) 8 p.m. NBC

Raven’s Home When Raven (Raven-Symoné) tells the kids (Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Ziraili Robinson and Jason Maybaum) that Tess (Sky Katz) can’t keep coming and going during quarantine, they suggest that Tess move in. 8 p.m. Disney

Magnum P.I. Magnum (Jay Hernandez) learns something shocking about his mother from her brother (Steven Michael Quezada). Also, TC (Stephen Hill) realizes he may have witnessed a homicide from his helicopter and asks Higgins (Perdita Weeks) for help. 9 p.m. CBS

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Ghost Adventures Italy’s Poveglia Island. 9 p.m. Travel

Bering Sea Gold (Season premiere) (N) 9:05 p.m. Discovery

Blue Bloods Jamie (Will Estes) faces an official reprimand from Frank (Tom Selleck) for refusing to explain why he contests the arrest report of a fellow officer who was assaulted in the field. 10 p.m. CBS

Van Helsing (N) 10 p.m. Syfy

Cursed Films This new episode recalls the 1973 release of director William Friedkin’s spooky thriller “The Exorcist,” which was surrounded by controversy including reports of fainting theater-goers and mysterious on-set accidents. 11 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

2021 NFL Draft Coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 of the event from Cleveland. 4 p.m. ABC, ESPN and NFL

World’s Funniest Animals: Spring Fling Elizabeth Stanton hosts this seasonal special highlighting some of the most delightful animal videos circulating on social media and the internet. Commentary is provided by guests Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Maiara Walsh, Brandon Rodgers, Noah Matthews and Ed Alonzo. 8 p.m. The CW

International Jazz Day 10th Anniversary Celebration This new two-hour special looks back at 10 years of historic International Jazz Day concerts, the official culminating event of the annual International Jazz Day. This retrospective includes performances by Herbie Hancock, Wynton Marsalis, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox and Aretha Franklin, among many others. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Kansas City Royals visit the Minnesota Twins, 5 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 5 p.m. SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Seattle Mariners, 7 p.m. BSW

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. KCOP and 7 p.m. BSSC

USL Championship Soccer The San Diego Loyal SC visit the Phoenix Rising FC, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Sacramento Kings visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Gymnast Aly Raisman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Thomas Rhett performs; Bubba Wallace; Kentucky Derby preview: Mike Tirico. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Director and writer Janet Mock (“Pose”). (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Mila Kunis (“Four Good Days”); Callista Clark performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Rosario Dawson; chef Duff Goldman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Carter Oosterhouse. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Carly Pearce; William Jackson Harper. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Drew Barrymore Show co-authors Oprah Winfrey and Dr. Bruce D. Perry (“What Happened To You?”); chef Roy Choi; Dionne Warwick. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Yellow”; Arnold Schwarzenegger; Jane Levy. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Kitchen confidential with chef LaLa; the instant cheek pop; controlling cosmetic chaos. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil An expert on traumatic brain injury and abuse in children. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Topher Grace (“Home Economics”); Caleb McLaughlin (“Concrete Cowboy”); guest host Anthony Anderson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Cutting spending and slashing debt; trimming monthly bills without giving up a thing; Susan Lucci. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real CCH Pounder (“NCIS: New Orleans”); author Monique Kelley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Biden’s first 100 days: Geoff Bennett, NBC; Lisa Desjardins, PBS; Jonathan Martin, the New York Times; Ashley Parker, the Washington Post. Moderator Rachel Scott, ABC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Ben Sheehan (“OMG WTF Does the Constitution Actually Say?”). Panel: Author Thomas Frank (“The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism”); author Nancy MacLean (“Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America”). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon James Spader; Abbi Jacobson; Beach Bunny performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jane Fonda; John Oliver; Ringo Starr; Teddy Swims performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 12:15 a.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hank Azaria; Brandi Carlile; Dulcé Sloan; Emmanuelle Caplette performs. 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Drew Barrymore; Storm Reid. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tig Notaro. 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

All Is Lost (2013) 8 a.m. HBO

2010 (1984) 8 a.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon (1987) 8:05 a.m. Showtime

Eighth Grade (2018) 8:15 a.m. TMC

Whip It (2009) 8:38 a.m. Encore

Ray (2004) 9:50 a.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 10 a.m. Showtime

Two Women (1960) 10 a.m. TCM

Rudy (1993) 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. TMC

Spectre (2015) 10:30 a.m. FXX

Grease (1978) 10:30 a.m. Sundance

300 (2006) 11 a.m. FX

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 11:55 a.m. Showtime

Bring It On: In It to Win It (2007) Noon E!

Umberto D (1952) Noon TCM

True Grit (2010) 12:25 p.m. HBO

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) 1:30 p.m. TCM

Salt (2010) 2 p.m. AMC

Matilda (1996) 2 p.m. Freeform

Ex Machina (2015) 2 p.m. TMC

Drumline (2002) 2:20 p.m. HBO

Men in Black (1997) 2:25 p.m. Encore

Baby Driver (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX

The Terminator (1984) 4 p.m. Ovation

Ned Kelly (2003) 4:06 p.m. Encore

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 4:30 p.m. AMC

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) 4:30 p.m. IFC

The Uninvited (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

Braveheart (1995) 5:59 p.m. Encore

Talk to Me (2007) 6 p.m. Cinemax

A Few Good Men (1992) 6 p.m. POP

Saturday Night Fever (1977) 6 p.m. TMC

Creed (2015) 6 p.m. VH1

Total Recall (1990) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Halloween (1978) 7 p.m. AMC

Dazed and Confused (1993) 7 p.m. Paramount

Union Pacific (1939) 7 p.m. TCM

Mid90s (2018) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

Eight Men Out (1988) 8 p.m. KCET

Richard Jewell (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Saint Maud (2019) 8 p.m. Epix

Donnie Brasco (1997) 9 p.m. Encore

American Honey (2016) 9 p.m. Showtime

Forrest Gump (1994) 9 p.m. VH1

Vertigo (1958) 9:30 p.m. TCM

The Other Guys (2010) 10 p.m. TRU

Inherit the Wind (1960) 10:04 p.m. KCET

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 11:10 p.m. Encore

Casino (1995) 11:45 p.m. POP

Victor/Victoria (1982) 11:45 p.m. TCM

