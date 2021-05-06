What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Rebel’ on ABC; ‘Clarice’ on CBS; ‘Manifest’ on NBC; and more
During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Young Sheldon The family (Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts) discusses the possibilities of black holes and alternate universes when Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) comes over for dinner. 8 p.m. CBS
Manifest In the first of two new episodes, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Ben’s (Josh Dallas) relationship with Eureka, where the plane wreckage is stored. In the second, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) grapples with a discovery at Eureka and her obligation to keep it secret. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC
Walker Now that the Sidestep bar is legally in their name, Walker, Stella and August (Jared Padalecki, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Lindsey Morgan, Jeff Pierre, Keegan Allen and Mitch Pileggi also star with guest stars Austin Nichols and Gavin Casalegno. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC
Top Chef The chefs are in a magical kitchen forest where they make a dish featuring mushrooms. 8 p.m. Bravo
Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch The family rushes to finish two cabins before snow hits in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Discovery
Keeping Up With the Kardashians The family makes a big decision about the future of this unscripted series. 8 p.m. E!
Beat Bobby Flay Chef Scott Conant and host Katie Brown bring in two masters of Italian pasta making. 8 p.m. Food Network
United States of Al Art (Dean Norris) asks Riley and Al (Parker Young, Adhir Kalyan) to make speeches at a fundraiser for interpreters who are waiting for visas in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Legacies Hope and Landon (Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi) embark on a new mission with inspiration from Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie). (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC
Last Man Standing Mike (Tim Allen) tries to use Chuck’s (Jonathan Adams) injury as an excuse to ditch his doctor-recommended yoga classes with Vanessa (Nancy Travis). Also, Kristin and Ryan (Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson) believe that Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders) are jealous of their relationship — and vice versa. Héctor Elizondo and Krista Marie Yu also star. (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Million Dollar Listing New York (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo
Waka & Tammy (Season finale) (N) 9 p.m. WE
B Positive Gina and Drew (Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch) prepare for their futures now that their surgery has been scheduled. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Let’s Be Real (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Clarice As the ViCAP squad investigates what appears to be the suicide of a medical student, Krendler (Michael Cudlitz) secretly collects a DNA sample from the man he suspects attacked Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) at Woodhaven in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Chef Boot Camp (N) 10 p.m. Food Network
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform
Rebel As new details about the cause of Sharon’s death come to light, Cruz (Andy Garcia) suffers a medical emergency that leads to some troubling consequences. Also, Rebel and Grady (Katey Sagal, John Corbett) team up with the crooked owner of a funeral home, and Lana (Tamala Jones) runs into someone from her past. 10 p.m. ABC
Nightwatch (N) 10 p.m. A&E
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Miami Marlins, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW and MLB
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Ziwe Fumudoh; Teacher of the Year. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today New York nurses on the front lines. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Channing Tatum (children’s book “The One and Only Sparkella”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Emmanuel Acho. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Stress. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Fashion designer Norma Kamali (“I Am Invincible”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jerry O’Connell and Justin Baldoni guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Erin and Ben Napier (“Home Town”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”); Molly Bernard (“Younger”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Dream a Little Dream of Me”; Megan Fox and Colin Wayne; Ron Funches. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Gabrielle Stone; “Millennial Farmer” Zach Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman is engaged for the fourth time to a man she says is an abusive psychopath. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Scammers prey on the unsuspecting; what to look out for; woman accuses her parents of abusing girls. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Winnie Harlow. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan W. Kamau Bell. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; Marc Maron; Sech performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Mackie; Terry Gross. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julianna Margulies; Daniel Dae Kim; Amythyst Kiah performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Dave Grohl; Ziwe; Foo Fighters perform; Mario Duplantier performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield; Alec Benjamin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Whitney Cummings. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
West Side Story This showing of the Oscar-winning 1961 adaptation of the Broadway musical starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer opens this year’s edition of the TCM Classic Film Festival, being held virtually again this year due to COVID-19 considerations. Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn offer their personal recollections of the production. 5 p.m. TCM
Peter Pan (2003) 8 a.m. TMC
A River Runs Through It (1992) 8:07 a.m. and 11:04 p.m. Encore
High Plains Drifter (1973) 9 a.m. AMC
Don’t Look Back (1967) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) 10 a.m. TMC
Stand by Me (1986) 10:15 a.m. and 7:28 p.m. Encore
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 10:15 a.m. Epix
All the Way (2016) 10:40 a.m. HBO
G.I. Jane (1997) 11:30 a.m. AMC
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 11:45 a.m. Showtime
Equity (2016) 11:48 a.m. Encore
A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM
The Lego Movie (2014) 1:30 p.m. Freeform
Mid90s (2018) 1:30 and 7:50 p.m. Showtime
Moneyball (2011) 2:30 p.m. AMC
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 2:55 p.m. Showtime
Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 3 p.m. Cinemax
Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) 3 p.m. TCM
Pitch Perfect (2012) 3:05 p.m. HBO
Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 3:41 p.m. Starz
The Terminal (2004) 4 p.m. Epix
Shrek (2001) 4 p.m. Freeform
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 5 p.m. FX
Speed (1994) 5 p.m. HBO
West Side Story (1961) 5 p.m. TCM
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform
In Good Company (2004) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax
The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. AMC
Raising Arizona (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Mean Streets (1973) 8:15 p.m. TCM
Ant-Man (2015) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. LOGO
Weird Science (1985) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Monster (2016) 9:35 p.m. TMC
The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11 p.m. Syfy
