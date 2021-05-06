What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Rebel’ on ABC; ‘Clarice’ on CBS; ‘Manifest’ on NBC; and more

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Sheldon The family (Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and Annie Potts) discusses the possibilities of black holes and alternate universes when Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) comes over for dinner. 8 p.m. CBS

Manifest In the first of two new episodes, Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) questions Ben’s (Josh Dallas) relationship with Eureka, where the plane wreckage is stored. In the second, Saanvi (Parveen Kaur) grapples with a discovery at Eureka and her obligation to keep it secret. 8 and 9 p.m. NBC

Walker Now that the Sidestep bar is legally in their name, Walker, Stella and August (Jared Padalecki, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley) put their stamp on the place. Lindsey Morgan, Jeff Pierre, Keegan Allen and Mitch Pileggi also star with guest stars Austin Nichols and Gavin Casalegno. 8 p.m. The CW

Station 19 (N) 8 p.m. ABC

Top Chef The chefs are in a magical kitchen forest where they make a dish featuring mushrooms. 8 p.m. Bravo

Homestead Rescue: Raney Ranch The family rushes to finish two cabins before snow hits in the season premiere of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Discovery

Keeping Up With the Kardashians The family makes a big decision about the future of this unscripted series. 8 p.m. E!



Beat Bobby Flay Chef Scott Conant and host Katie Brown bring in two masters of Italian pasta making. 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al Art (Dean Norris) asks Riley and Al (Parker Young, Adhir Kalyan) to make speeches at a fundraiser for interpreters who are waiting for visas in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Legacies Hope and Landon (Danielle Rose Russell, Aria Shahghasemi) embark on a new mission with inspiration from Cleo (guest star Omono Okojie). (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Grey’s Anatomy (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Last Man Standing Mike (Tim Allen) tries to use Chuck’s (Jonathan Adams) injury as an excuse to ditch his doctor-recommended yoga classes with Vanessa (Nancy Travis). Also, Kristin and Ryan (Amanda Fuller, Jordan Masterson) believe that Mandy and Kyle (Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders) are jealous of their relationship — and vice versa. Héctor Elizondo and Krista Marie Yu also star. (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Million Dollar Listing New York (Season premiere) 9 p.m. Bravo

Waka & Tammy (Season finale) (N) 9 p.m. WE

B Positive Gina and Drew (Annaleigh Ashford, Thomas Middleditch) prepare for their futures now that their surgery has been scheduled. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Let’s Be Real (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox

Clarice As the ViCAP squad investigates what appears to be the suicide of a medical student, Krendler (Michael Cudlitz) secretly collects a DNA sample from the man he suspects attacked Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) at Woodhaven in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Chef Boot Camp (N) 10 p.m. Food Network

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (N) 10 and 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Rebel As new details about the cause of Sharon’s death come to light, Cruz (Andy Garcia) suffers a medical emergency that leads to some troubling consequences. Also, Rebel and Grady (Katey Sagal, John Corbett) team up with the crooked owner of a funeral home, and Lana (Tamala Jones) runs into someone from her past. 10 p.m. ABC

Nightwatch (N) 10 p.m. A&E

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 10 a.m. MLB; the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Oakland Athletics, 1 p.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Miami Marlins, 3:30 p.m. MLB; the Tampa Bay Rays visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW and MLB

NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Ziwe Fumudoh; Teacher of the Year. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today New York nurses on the front lines. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Channing Tatum (children’s book “The One and Only Sparkella”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Emmanuel Acho. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Stress. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Fashion designer Norma Kamali (“I Am Invincible”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jerry O’Connell and Justin Baldoni guest cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Erin and Ben Napier (“Home Town”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Patricia Heaton (“Your Second Act”); Molly Bernard (“Younger”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Dream a Little Dream of Me”; Megan Fox and Colin Wayne; Ron Funches. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Gabrielle Stone; “Millennial Farmer” Zach Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman is engaged for the fourth time to a man she says is an abusive psychopath. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Courteney Cox. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Scammers prey on the unsuspecting; what to look out for; woman accuses her parents of abusing girls. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Winnie Harlow. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan W. Kamau Bell. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jessica Alba; Marc Maron; Sech performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Mackie; Terry Gross. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Julianna Margulies; Daniel Dae Kim; Amythyst Kiah performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Dave Grohl; Ziwe; Foo Fighters perform; Mario Duplantier performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Max Greenfield; Alec Benjamin performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Whitney Cummings. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

West Side Story This showing of the Oscar-winning 1961 adaptation of the Broadway musical starring Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer opens this year’s edition of the TCM Classic Film Festival, being held virtually again this year due to COVID-19 considerations. Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn offer their personal recollections of the production. 5 p.m. TCM

Peter Pan (2003) 8 a.m. TMC

A River Runs Through It (1992) 8:07 a.m. and 11:04 p.m. Encore

High Plains Drifter (1973) 9 a.m. AMC

Don’t Look Back (1967) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) 10 a.m. TMC

Stand by Me (1986) 10:15 a.m. and 7:28 p.m. Encore

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 10:15 a.m. Epix

All the Way (2016) 10:40 a.m. HBO

G.I. Jane (1997) 11:30 a.m. AMC

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 11:45 a.m. Showtime

Equity (2016) 11:48 a.m. Encore

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) 1:15 p.m. TCM

The Lego Movie (2014) 1:30 p.m. Freeform

Mid90s (2018) 1:30 and 7:50 p.m. Showtime

Moneyball (2011) 2:30 p.m. AMC

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 2:55 p.m. Showtime

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 3 p.m. Cinemax

Elvis: That’s the Way It Is (1970) 3 p.m. TCM

Pitch Perfect (2012) 3:05 p.m. HBO

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007) 3:41 p.m. Starz

The Terminal (2004) 4 p.m. Epix

Shrek (2001) 4 p.m. Freeform

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014) 5 p.m. FX

Speed (1994) 5 p.m. HBO

West Side Story (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Shrek 2 (2004) 6 p.m. Freeform

In Good Company (2004) 6:10 p.m. Cinemax

The Fifth Element (1997) 8 p.m. AMC

Raising Arizona (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX

Mean Streets (1973) 8:15 p.m. TCM

Ant-Man (2015) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Pretty in Pink (1986) 9 p.m. LOGO

Weird Science (1985) 9:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Monster (2016) 9:35 p.m. TMC

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 11 p.m. Syfy

