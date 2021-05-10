What’s on TV Monday: ‘Breeders’ on FX; ‘The Voice’ on NBC and more
SERIES
The Neighborhood When Calvin’s (Cedric the Entertainer) rivals, the Pink Ladies, move their manicure business into the local barbershop, Dave (Max Greenfield) encourages him to make peace. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The winner of the four-way knockout is revealed. 8 p.m. NBC
9-1-1 After a celebrated mystery author dies, Athena and Bobby (Angela Bassett, Peter Krause) and the team respond to multiple calls stemming from the chaos of a frenzied citywide search for hidden treasure the dead man left behind. Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Rockmond Dunbar, Ryan Guzman and John Harlan Kim also star with guest stars Bryan Safi, Debra Christofferson and Megan West. 8 p.m. Fox
Antiques Roadshow In this new episode appraisers evaluate items from the personal collections of author Marc Brown, chef Carla Hall, humorist John Hodgman and musicians Ruben Blades and Luba Mason. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Seeking Sister Wife (N) 8 p.m. TLC
Bob Hearts Abishola While Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) is in Nigeria with his dad (Tony Tambi), Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) struggles with how to handle her free time. Billy Gardell also stars in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
All Rise When Lola (Simone Missick) presides over the case of former Sheriff Wayne McCarthy (Louis Herthum), Deputy Rashel (Nick Wechsler) and other cops come forward but Corinne (Anne Heche) turns their testimonies against them. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) decides to take Khalil (Jordan Calloway) up on his offer while Lynn (Christine Adams) wrestles with a big decision and Tobias (Marvin Jones III) follows through on a nagging hunch. Nafessa Williams, Chantal Thuy and James Remar also star. (N) 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star While Owen (Rob Lowe) is recovering, he emerges as the prime suspect in a serial arson case in this new episode of the action series. 9 p.m. Fox
Best Baker in America The nine bakers make their own upscale version of Maryland’s Smith Island cake, incorporating boardwalk popcorn. Then the bake-off round involves a dessert inspired by the Pennsylvania classic shoofly pie. 9 p.m. Food Network
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Gina Carano joins Grylls in the Dolomite mountains of Italy. 9 p.m. National Geographic
Bull (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Shaun (Freddie Highmore) is already struggling in his role as Lea’s (Paige Spara) partner when complications arise in her pregnancy. Will Yun Lee and Hill Harper also star with guest stars Noah Galvin, Bria Samone Henderson and Veronica Cartwright. 10 p.m. ABC
POV The new episode “Through the Night” tells the stories of two working mothers and a childcare provider whose lives intersect at a 24-hour day care in New Rochelle, N.Y. 10 p.m. KOCE
Breeders Tensions between Paul and Luke (Martin Freeman, Alex Eastwood) erupt in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Race to the Center of the Earth In the season finale, four teams converge on their final destination. 10 p.m. National Geographic
SPECIALS
Power of Women the Comedians This new special honors the work of six powerhouses of comedy: Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”), Maya Rudolph (“The Good Place”), Sofía Vergara (“Modern Family”), Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”) and Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”). Also, Tina Fey offers a tribute to the life and career of Gilda Radner. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Crime of the Century The opener of this new two-part special documents the processes at Purdue Pharma and the FDA that led to the opioid epidemic in the U.S. Concludes Tuesday. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW and ESPN; regional coverage, 8 p.m. MLB
NHL Hockey The Dallas Stars visit the Chicago Blackhawks, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the St. Louis Blues visit the Kings, 7 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Michelle Obama; Jake Tapper; actresses Angelina Jolie and Medina Senghore. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Andrew McCarthy (“Brat: An ’80s Story”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Samantha Harris; authors Squire Rushnell and Louise DuArt. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Paul Feig; Sean Hayes; Dr. Priyanka Wali; Aidy Bryant; Stephanie Izard; Evanescence performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael B. Jordan (“Without Remorse”); Tahar Rahim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show The new CDC guidelines about masks and activities; unvaccinated children; online refund scams. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Jody Watley; Jocko Sims (“New Amsterdam”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Sean Hayes. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Leslie Jones; activist X González; Weezer performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Paula Pell. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Humble the Poet. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
The Story of Vernon & Irene Castle (1939) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Pavarotti (2019) 9 a.m. TMC
The Negotiator (1998) 9:09 a.m. and 5:37 p.m. Starz
Rocky III (1982) 9:10 a.m. HBO
A Most Violent Year (2014) 9:45 a.m. Showtime
Thelma & Louise (1991) 10 a.m. AMC
The Invisible Man (2020) 10:17 a.m. Cinemax
13 Going on 30 (2004) 10:55 a.m. HBO
The Hours (2002) 11 a.m. TMC
Ghost (1990) 11:30 a.m. Sundance
21 Jump Street (2012) 11:32 a.m. and 9:32 p.m. Starz
The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Noon Showtime
Class Action (1991) 12:02 p.m. Encore
Erin Brockovich (2000) 1 p.m. AMC
Knocked Up (2007) 1 p.m. MTV
Three Little Words (1950) 1:45 p.m. TCM
Get Him to the Greek (2010) 1:55 p.m. Encore
Goosebumps (2015) 2 p.m. FXX
Titanic (1997) 2:19 p.m. Starz
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:25 p.m. HBO
Ready or Not (2019) 2:28 p.m. Cinemax
The Firm (1993) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
1917 (2019) 3:50 p.m. Showtime
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 4:30 p.m. FX
Waterloo Bridge (1940) 5 p.m. TCM
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 5:30 p.m. TNT
The Hurt Locker (2008) 5:50 p.m. Showtime
Grease (1978) 6 p.m. AMC
Coming to America (1988) 6 and 11:10 p.m. Paramount
While We’re Young (2014) 6:15 p.m. TMC
Marie Antoinette (1938) 7 p.m. TCM
Finding Dory (2016) 8 p.m. ABC
Queen & Slim (2019) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Double Jeopardy (1999) 8 p.m. Sundance
Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Twister (1996) 8:30 p.m. AMC
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8:30 p.m. Paramount
A Soldier’s Story (1984) 9 p.m. Ovation
H.M. Pulham, Esq. (1941) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Die Hard 2 (1990) 10:14 p.m. Cinemax
First Reformed (2017) 11:35 p.m. TMC
Arrival (2016) 11:40 p.m. Epix
