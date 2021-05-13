What’s on TV Thursday: Series finale of ‘Mom,’ season finale of ‘Young Sheldon’
SERIES
Young Sheldon Missy’s (Raegan Revord) first heartbreak sparks a series of events that affect the Cooper household in the season finale of the comedy prequel. 8 p.m. CBS
Manifest (N) 8 p.m. NBC
Walker Walker and Geri (Jared Padalecki, guest star Odette Annable) are still trying to process their feelings when Geri’s old flame Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr) comes home from prison. His welcome-home party is interrupted when Micki (Lindsey Morgan) alerts everyone that Walker’s nemesis (guest star Austin Nichols) is at large. Keegan Allen, Kale Culley and Violet Brinson also star. 8 p.m. The CW
United States of Al Riley and Al (Parker Young, Adhir Kalyan) negotiate a deal for a new car for Al in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Mom This Emmy-winning comedy ends its eight-season run with a finale in which Bonnie (Allison Janney) gains a new perspective on sobriety when she is forced to deal with some difficult news. In a happier development, Jill and Andy (Jaime Pressly, recurring guest star Will Sasso) consider a major step in their relationship. Mimi Kennedy, William Fichtner, Kristen Johnston and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Legacies Hope’s (Danielle Rose Russell) suspicions are aroused after Wade (guest star Elijah B. Moore) shares startling news. Matthew Davis, Quincy Fouse, Aria Shahghasemi, Ben Levin and Kaylee Bryant also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Last Man Standing Mandy (Molly McCook) feels jealous after Mike (Tim Allen) spends time with Ryan (Jordan Masterson) during a marketing retreat. Also, Ed (Héctor Elizondo) tries to get Chuck and Joe (Jonathan Adams, Jay Leno) to see a musical with him. Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Christoph Sanders and Krista Marie Yu also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine faces what he says is the most difficult challenge of his career when he must save an immigrant’s Las Vegas restaurant. 9 p.m. Food Network
Growing Up Hip Hop (season premiere)9 p.m. WE
B Positive After long weeks of sharing his home with Gina (Annaleigh Ashford), Drew (Thomas Middleditch) feels relieved as his transplant surgery nears in the season finale. Linda Lavin and Sara Rue also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Let’s Be Real (N) 9:30 p.m. Fox
Clarice After the team discovers a link between a pharmaceutical company and the River Murders, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) turns for help to Julia Lawson (recurring guest star Jen Richards), the company’s accountant, who previously had declined to cooperate. Ardelia and Agent Garrett Haynes (Devyn Tyler, guest star K.C. Collins) find a lawyer to represent the Black Coalition in their case against the FBI. Catherine Martin (guest star Marnee Carpenter) goes outside for the first time since her narrow rescue from Buffalo Bill. 10 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Organized Crime (N) 10 p.m. NBC
Rebel (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Chef Boot Camp Chef Cliff Crooks shares his culinary expertise with chefs in Portland, Maine; Scranton, Pa.; and Syracuse, N.Y., in the season finale. 10 p.m. Food Network
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Matilda (Kayla Cromer) has a big announcement for her family but they’re not happy with her news. Maria Bamford, Josh Thomas, Adam Faison and Maeve Press also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
ESPN Films “144,” the title of this new documentary from filmmakersLauren Stowell and Jenna Contreras, refers to the 144 WNBA players who gathered in Bradenton, Fla., a year ago in an effort to save their league’s 2020 season in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. 6 p.m. ESPN and 9 p.m. ESPN2
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m. MLB; the Minnesota Twins visit the Chicago White Sox, Noon MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB
Premier League Soccer Aston Villa versus Everton, 9:55 a.m. NBCSP; Manchester United versus Liverpool, 12:10 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s College Soccer NCAA Tournament, semifinals: Virginia versus Florida State, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Santa Clara versus North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2.
NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Charlotte Hornets, 4 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Director Barry Jenkins. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.); COVID-19; Sonia Manzano; tax filing tips; Valerie Bertinelli. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Glennon Doyle; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Rock (“Spiral”); Jillian Michaels. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Dr. Sanjay Gupta. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show LuAnn de Lesseps. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Barbara Corcoran; Jerry O’Connell; Justin Baldoni. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall An undercover journalist infiltrates ISIS; Valene Kane and Shazad Latif (“Profile”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Julianna Margulies (“Sunshine Girl: An Unexpected Life”); Chase Stokes (“Outer Banks”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “Lay Me Down”; Lauren Graham; Jimmie Johnson; Luna Blaise; Noga Erez performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Botox injections; thinking like a girl; retail therapy; daily power prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her teenage son’s violent behavior has been escalating; singer Michele Pillar. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Oprah Winfrey (“What Happened to You?”); P!nk performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Dr. Oz Show Fake PPE; how to avoid getting duped; Lady Gaga’s upcoming movie “House of Gucci.” (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real Journalists Lisa Ling and José Antonio Vargas; Amber Stevens West and Tosin Morohunfola. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Andy Cohen. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keegan-Michael Key; Zoey Deutch; Conway the Machine; J.I.D. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Seth Rogen; Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Rock; Samira Wiley; Morray performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anthony Mackie; Jean Smart. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Natalie Wynn. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC
MOVIES
Deep Cover (1992) 8:24 a.m. Cinemax
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 8:45 a.m. HBO
American Hustle (2013) 9 a.m. AMC
Mississippi Grind (2015) 10 a.m. TMC
Doctor Sleep (2019) 10:12 a.m. Cinemax
Dreamgirls (2006) 10:20 a.m. HBO
Mystic Pizza (1988) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Travels With My Aunt (1972) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Final Girls (2015) Noon TMC
Keeping the Faith (2000) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Hustlers (2019) 12:30 and 7:10 p.m. Showtime
Like Crazy (2011) 1:05 p.m. Epix
If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium (1969) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Baby Driver (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX
About Last Night ... (1986) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
The World’s End (2013) 2:31 p.m. Syfy
Girl With a Pearl Earring (2003) 2:40 p.m. Epix
Rome Adventure (1962) 3 p.m. TCM
Tin Cup (1996) 4 and 9 p.m. FS1
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. FX
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 4:30 p.m. Freeform
Sex, Lies, and Videotape (1989) 4:30 p.m. Showtime
District 9 (2009) 4:34 p.m. Starz
Friday (1995) 5 p.m. BET
The Bourne Identity (2002) 5 p.m. Syfy
Gidget (1959) 5 p.m. TCM
Margot at the Wedding (2007) 6:25 p.m. TMC
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 7:03 p.m. Encore
Wonder (2017) 7:30 p.m. Freeform
Titanic (1997) 7:32 p.m. Starz
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 7:32 p.m. Syfy
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 8 p.m. HBO
While We’re Young (2014) 8 p.m. TMC
What Price Hollywood? (1932) 9 p.m. TCM
Almost Famous (2000) 9:50 p.m. Epix
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 10 p.m. Syfy
The Big Picture (1989) 10:45 p.m. TCM
