What’s on TV Monday: The season finale of ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jeopardy! Former champion and all-star Austin “Buzzy” Cohen takes his turn as host of the answers-and-questions quiz show’s annual Tournament of Champions. 7 p.m. ABC

The Neighborhood After Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) receives a surprise birthday gift that is connected with his father, Dave (Max Greenfield) comes up with an idea for them to spend the day celebrating the late patriarch. Beth Behrs and Tichina Arnold also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top nine perform. 8 p.m. NBC

All American When the truth finally comes out, Laura (Monet Mazur) is furious as Spencer (Daniel Ezra) asks something of his teammates that could jeopardize the rest of their season. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) deals with something on his own. Michael Evans Behling also stars with guest star Geffri Maya. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

9-1-1 Members of the 118 rush to a bridezilla at a disastrous wedding in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow Appraisers assess the value of items owned by Ronny Chieng, cartoonist Mo Willems, Soledad O’Brien and designer Christian Siriano. 8 p.m. KOCE

Bob Hearts Abishola Bob and Abishola (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku) find the only wedding date that works for both of them is three weeks away in the season finale of the romantic comedy. Christine Ebersole and Matt Jones also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise Lola (Simone Missick) presides over a high-profile murder case as David Sanders (Nicholas Christopher) helps her prepare for her reelection campaign. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Jefferson (Cress Williams) realizes that an admission of weakness can sometimes be a show of strength. 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience: Billy Graham This new episode chronicles the life and career of the American evangelist who became well known internationally in the late 1940s and has been widely acknowledged as one of the most influential Christian leaders of the 20th century. 9 p.m. KOCE

Best Baker in America The bakers must feature Montana and Idaho’s beloved huckleberries in a huckleberry pie-embouche pastry tower in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Bobby Bones and his fiancée, Caitlin Parker, are sent through a wilderness boot camp before Grylls tests the couple’s ability to rely on each other as they track potentially deadly mountain lions, descend towering sandstone cliffs and hunt for food under ice-covered waterfalls in the season finale of the unscripted adventure series. 9 p.m. National Geographic

Bull (season finale) 10 p.m. CBS

Debris (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor One of Claire’s (Antonia Thomas) idols becomes her patient in this new episode of the medical drama. 10 p.m. ABC

Chopped Sweets The chefs make cheese-centric desserts. 10 p.m. Food Network

Breeders On the day of Leah and Alex’s (Stella Gonet, Hugh Quarshie) wedding, Paul and Ally (Martin Freeman, Daisy Haggard) find they have only a few hours to deal with a family crisis. Alex Eastwood and Eve Prenelle also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted The two-night celebration concludes with a focus on reality television. Nominees for best documentary reality show include “Below Deck: Mediterranean,” “Black Ink Crew: New York,” “Bling Empire,” “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” and “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.” Up for best host are Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”), Rob Dyrdek (“Ridiculousness”), Tiffany Haddish (“Kids Say the Darndest Things”), T.J. Lavin (“The Challenge”) and RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”). Nikki Glaser hosts. 9 p.m. CMT; LOGO; MTV; VH1

SPORTS

Baseball The New York Mets visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Indians visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Boston Bruins visit the Washington Capitals, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Nashville Predators visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 5 p.m. CNBC; the St. Louis Blues visit the Colorado Avalanche, 7 p.m. NBCSP.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Drew Barrymore guest hosts; Bozoma Saint John. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Scott Foley. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Mina Starsiak (“Good Bones”); author Dr. Rangan Chatterjee (“Feel Great, Lose Weight”). (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Milo Ventimiglia; Denise Richards; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “What I Am”; Blake Shelton; John Legend; Nick Jonas; Texas teacher. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:34 a.m. KNBC

The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Daymond John (“Shark Tank”); Brené Brown. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Alzheimer’s disease; boosting brain health; rotisserie chicken. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Author Tamika D. Mallory (“State of Emergency”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Timothy Olyphant. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon P!nk; Eric Bana; Natti Natasha and Becky G perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Cindy McCain; MJ Rodriguez. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Julianna Margulies; Josh Duhamel; Alaina Castillo performs; Brian Frasier-Moore. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Former President Barack Obama. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Matty Matheson. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Monsters, Inc. This computer-animated 2001 comedy from Pixar features John Goodman and Billy Crystal) as a blue behemoth and his short, one-eyed assistant who work in a factory that exists to scare children. 8 p.m. ABC

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 8:30 a.m. FX

The Last Samurai (2003) 9 a.m. AMC

Heat (1995) 10:27 a.m. Encore

Amy (2015) 11 a.m. TMC

Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015) 11:30 a.m. FX

Arbitrage (2012) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

The River Wild (1994) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Far From Heaven (2002) 1:10 p.m. TMC

Searching (2018) 2 p.m. FXX

Wedding Crashers (2005) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

Platoon (1986) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1966) 2:30 p.m. TCM

Premium Rush (2012) 2:36 p.m. Starz

Black Panther (2018) 3 p.m. TNT

Munich (2005) 3:42 p.m. Cinemax

The Wedding Singer (1998) 5 p.m. Freeform

Bullitt (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Hope Springs (2012) 5:13 p.m. Encore

Double Jeopardy (1999) 6 p.m. AMC

Creed (2015) 6 p.m. TNT

The Monster (2016) 6:25 p.m. TMC

Forrest Gump (1994) 7 and 10 p.m. Paramount

The Candidate (1972) 7 p.m. TCM

Instant Family (2018) 7:30 and 11:39 p.m. FX

Dead Man Walking (1995) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Blind Side (2009) 8 p.m. HBO

Smokey and the Bandit (1977) 8 p.m. Sundance

Hereditary (2018) 8 p.m. TMC

Thor: Ragnarok (2017) 8:30 and 11:15 p.m. TNT

Postcards From the Edge (1990) 9 p.m. Encore

Hollywood Shuffle (1987) 9 p.m. TCM

A Hidden Life (2019) 10:04 p.m. Cinemax

Moneyball (2011) 10:15 p.m. Sundance

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (1967) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Carrie (1976) 11:40 p.m. TMC

The Abyss (1989) 11:50 p.m. Epix

