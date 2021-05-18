What’s on TV Tuesday: Season finales of ‘black-ish,’ ‘Mixed-ish’ and ‘Big Sky’

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS After members of an NCIS team are killed in an explosion, the lone survivor (guest star Katrina Law) helps crack the case in this new episode. Sean Murray, Emily Wickersham and Wilmer Valderrama also star and Pam Dawber, wife of series star Mark Harmon, returns in her recurring role as a journalist. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice (N) 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Iris (Candice Patton) seeks to uncover the truth about Psych (Ennis Esmer). Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin and Carlos Valdes also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Pooch Perfect (season finale) 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Conrad and Nic (Matt Czuchry, Emily VanCamp) welcome the arrival of their baby in the season finale. Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Morris Chestnut, Manish Dayal and Bruce Greenwood also star with guest stars Conrad Ricamora, Glenn Morshower and Corbin Bernsen. 8 p.m. Fox

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer The new episode “Medical Drugs” traces the invention of medicines that combat illness directly, from the accidental discovery of penicillin to the modern hunt for antivirals. 8 p.m. KOCE

FBI (N) 9 p.m. CBS

This Is Us Kevin and Madison (Justin Hartley, Caitlin Thompson) each attend their bachelor and bachelorette parties in this new episode of the time-jumping family drama. 9 p.m. NBC

Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) has second thoughts about his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football. Also, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) continues her investigation into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Wolé Parks also star. 9 p.m. The CW

black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) considers making some big career changes since he feels pigeonholed in the urban marketing team at work. Also, the members of Boyz II Men stop by the office to assist with an ad campaign. Deon Cole, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin and Katlyn Nichol also star in the season finale of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Prodigal Son The New York Police Department hopes that finding a serial killer could help them locate one of their own in the season finale. Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips also star with guest star Catherine Zeta-Jones. 9 p.m. Fox

Philly D.A. A councilwoman connects constituents plagued by the opioid crisis with D.A. Krasner’s unorthodox plans, which include safe injection sites in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE

Carl Weber’s The Family Business (season premiere) 9 and 10 p.m. BET

Mixed-ish Rainbow, Johan and Santamonica (Arica Himmel, Ethan William Childress and Mykal-Michelle Harris) get new bicycles in the season finale of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam (N) 10 p.m. NBC

Big Sky In the season finale, Cassie and Jenny (Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick) leave the Kleinsasser women (guest stars Britt Robertson and Michelle Forbes) on their own and head back home, where they finally see Ronald (Brian Geraghty) behind bars. Jesse James Keitel also stars with guest star Omar Metwally. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “The Healthcare Divide” investigates growing inequities in American healthcare exposed by COVID-19 and documents how the pressure for profit and uneven government support are creating a larger divide between rich and poor hospitals. 10 p.m. KOCE

Cruel Summer A new deposition poses a threat to Jeanette’s (Chiara Aurelia) case while another discovery intensifies Cindy’s (Sarah Drew) suspicions about her daughter. Michael Landes, Harley Quinn Smith, Froy Gutierrez and Blake Lee also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. Freeform

Chad Chad feels that his dream of becoming popular is finally within grasp after he gets invited to a boys’ weekend at Reid’s lake house in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

NBA Basketball Play-in Tournament: The Charlotte Hornets visit the Indiana Pacers, 3:30 p.m. TNT; the Washington Wizards visit the Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey Playoffs The New York Islanders visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Florida Panthers, 5 p.m. CNBC; the Minnesota Wild visit the Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m. NBCSP

Baseball The New York Yankees visit the Texas Rangers, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Indians visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

WNBA Basketball The Phoenix Mercury visit the Washington Mystics, 5 p.m. ESPN2; the Las Vegas Aces visit the Seattle Storm, 7 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Drew Barrymore guest hosts; John Green; Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; author Yusef Salaam; Hetty McKinnon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union; Tu David Phu; Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Derek Hough (“High School Musical: the Musical: The Series”); the new Miss Universe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Che. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Home & Family Shep Rose; chef Susan Feniger. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif (“Botched”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tim Allen; Nancy Travis; Jerry O’Connell; David Begnaud. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Orioles pitcher John Means. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”); Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson and Y’All cover “One Fine Day”; Laura Bush; Lone Star Love; Jimmie Johnson. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Olympic silver medalist Chellsie Memmel; helping neighbors in need; daily power prescription. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil More claims are made against the organizer of a failed social media convention. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”); Nan Hauser. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Scientists try to track down murder hornets; ordinary people do extraordinary things to save others. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real Tom Payne (“Prodigal Son”); Sevyn Streeter (“Guilty”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Chris Rock; Willow performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Morgan Freeman; Tig Notaro. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade; Kirby Howell-Baptiste. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Nick Jonas; Sam Jay; Deb Haaland; Brian Frasier-Moore performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Regina Hall; Moby performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Composer A.R. Rahman. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Southside With You (2016) 8:35 a.m. TMC

Double Jeopardy (1999) 9 a.m. AMC

Keeping the Faith (2000) 9:30 a.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon (1987) 9:35 a.m. Showtime

Moneyball (2011) 10 a.m. Sundance; 10 p.m. AMC

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) 10:25 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989) 11:25 a.m. Showtime

Wedding Crashers (2005) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Searching (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

The Bad News Bears (1976) Noon IFC

Robinson Crusoe (1954) 12:30 p.m. TCM

Tenet (2020) 12:56 p.m. HBO

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992) 1:20 p.m. Showtime

A Price Above Rubies (1998) 1:33 p.m. Cinemax

The Kid Detective (2020) 1:41 p.m. Starz

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 2 p.m. AMC

The Wedding Singer (1998) 2 p.m. Freeform

Isle of the Dead (1945) 2 p.m. TCM

Scary Movie (2000) 2 p.m. VH1

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) 3:30 p.m. HBO

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Spy (2015) 4:30 p.m. FX

Tin Cup (1996) 5 p.m. FS1

Richard Jewell (2019) 5:47 p.m. Cinemax

Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986) 6 p.m. TMC

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Arachnophobia (1990) 6:30 and11:15 p.m. IFC

The Honeymoon Killers (1969) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 7 p.m. Paramount

In Good Company (2004) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Mulan (1998) 8 p.m. Freeform

The Debt (2010) 8 p.m. HBO

Grandma (2015) 8 p.m. TMC

Precious (2009) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Dazed and Confused (1993) 9 p.m. IFC

Apollo 13 (1995) 9:37 p.m. Starz

Big (1988) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Fat Girl (2001) 10:45 p.m. TCM

A Soldier’s Story (1984) 11:30 p.m. Ovation

