What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Mike Tyson: The Knockout’; George Floyd

During the coronavirus crisis, the Los Angeles Times is making some temporary changes to our print sections. The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print but an expanded version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can find a printable PDF online at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

NCIS While the NCIS team tracks down a deadly arms dealer, they discover Bishop (Emily Wickersham) is implicated in an old NSA leak in the season finale. Sean Murray, Wilmer Valderrama and Mark Harmon star and Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, guest stars. Katrina Law also guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The conclusion of the two-part season finale features finalists performing in duets with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton. Then host Carson Daly reveals who viewers have chosen to be the winner. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Mike Tyson: The Knockout This documentary miniseries — which concludes next Tuesday — chronicles the climb, crash and comeback of the controversial boxing superstar, who rose from a difficult childhood to heavyweight champion. Former trainers Bobby Stewart, Teddy Atlas and Joe Colangelo reflect on Tyson’s life in and out of juvenile detention, while former opponents Michael Spinks and Buster Douglas recall their bouts with him. 8 p.m. ABC

Game of Talents (season finale) 8 p.m. Fox

Extra Life: A Short History of Living Longer The new episode “Data” documents the importance of data mapping and analysis in improving public health. 8 p.m. KOCE

FBI After five prominent men are gunned down at a New York City restaurant, the investigation leads the FBI to cartel kingpin Antonio Vargas (recurring guest star David Zayas) and triggers a showdown between Vargas and Isobel (Alana De La Garza). Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and John Boyd also star in the season finale. 9 p.m. CBS

Superman & Lois Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) does all he can to help Jordan (Alex Garfin), who continues to struggle with his powers. Also, Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) investigation leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez and Wolé Parks also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Mental Samurai Host Rob Lowe returns to launch the second season of this unconventional competition, an improbable combination of game show, sporting event and thrill ride. 9 p.m. Fox

Philly D.A. In this new episode of the unscripted series, District Atty. Larry Krasner (D-Philadelphia) must decide whether to pursue murder charges against an on-duty police officer who shot a Black man. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne The Payne family searches for C.J. (Allen Payne), last seen running into a burning building. LaVan Davis and Cassi Davis star in the season premiere of the family comedy. 9 p.m. BET

Chopped (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living The Assisted Living crew tries to get Jeremy (Na’im Lynn) released from jail after Sheriff Luckett (Joseph Curtis Callender) is caught in a compromising position in the season premiere. J. Anthony Brown, Tayler Buck and Alex Henderson also star. 9:30 p.m. BET

FBI: Most Wanted Jubal Valentine (guest star Jeremy Sisto, in his “FBI” role) recruits Jess (Julian McMahon) and his team to help track down an undercover DEA agent who appears to have gone bad in the middle of a major drug operation. Also, Sarah (Jen Landon) worries that she made a mistake by moving in with Jess and Tali (YaYa Gosselin) too soon. Kellan Lutz and Roxy Sternberg also star in the season finale. 10 p.m. CBS

This Is Us The season finale of the decade-jumping drama revolves around Kevin and Madison’s (Justin Hartley, Caitlin Thompson) wedding. Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Mr Inbetween Scott Ryan stars in the premiere of the final season of the Australian import. Kenny Graham, Chika Yasumura, Justin Rosniak, Matt Nable, Damon Herriman, Jeremy Sims and Emily Barclay also star. 10 p.m. FX. A second episode follows at 10:35.

Chad The entire school thinks Chad (Nasim Pedrad) has been the victim of a hate crime, and he must choose between his newfound popularity and telling the truth in the series finale. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The death of George Floyd A slate of new specials marks the year that has passed since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. “Bars and Ballads for George Floyd” 8 p.m. BET. “Widen the Screen — A Fuller View of Black Life,” offers inspiring and uplifting short films created by Black filmmakers 8 p.m. OWN. Tamron Hall and T.J. Holmes co-host “After Floyd: The Year that Shook the World — A Soul of a Nation Special” 10 p.m. ABC. Judy Woodruff anchors “Race Matters: America After George Floyd,” a “PBS NewsHour” special that profiles America a year after the crime for which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

College Baseball ACC Tournament, 8 a.m. and noon BSSC

NHL Hockey Playoffs 4 and 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. FS1 and SportsNetLA; the Texas Rangers visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Enrique Acevedo and Ashley Graham guest host; Dave Grohl. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Coronavirus news; Isaac Fitzgerald and Victoria Aveyard. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emma Stone (“Cruella”); author Katie Sturino. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emma Stone (“Cruella”); Joseph Yoon. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joel McHale. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Sara Moulton. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

Home & Family Trisha Yearwood; Haylie Duff. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark

The Wendy Williams Show Mark Curry. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg; Jerry O’Connell and Jaime Camil are guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Chase Bryant performs; designer Kenneth Cole. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Rachael Ray, Martha Stewart and Marie Kondo; Michael Strahan. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “Need You Tonight”; Dave Bautista; Loni Love; David Hasselhoff performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Treating debilitating pelvic pain; new food allergy guidelines; a 5-year-old chef. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s family’s anger builds from years of chaos; she says there is a secret about her identity. (Part 2 of 3) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Meyers; Travon Free; Florida Georgia Line performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Dr. Oz Show Tom Arnold tells of his sister launching a million-dollar drug empire; Andrea Yates. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Real William Jackson Harper (“The Underground Railroad”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Baratunde Thurston. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Chrissy Metz; St. Vincent performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Gayle King; BTS performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lena Waithe; Kelvin Harrison Jr.; Allison Russell, Brittney Spencer and Brandi Carlile perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Tapper; Paul W. Downs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Andrew Rannells. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ryan O’Connell. (N) 1:36 a.m. KNBC

MOVIES

Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment (1963) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Bowfinger (1999) 8:31 a.m. HBO

The Karate Kid (1984) 9 a.m. AMC

Love, Simon (2018) 9:30 a.m. FX

Ferdinand (2017) 9:30 a.m. FXX

You Got to Move (1985) 10 a.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 10:10 a.m. HBO

A Most Violent Year (2014) 10:15 a.m. Showtime

Mean Girls (2004) 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. MTV

The Untouchables (1987) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 12:44 p.m. Starz

The World’s End (2013) 1:30 p.m. Syfy

Ghostbusters (1984) 2 p.m. Freeform

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 2 p.m. FXX

G.I. Jane (1997) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Florence Foster Jenkins (2016) 2:30 p.m. Epix

Friends With Benefits (2011) 3 p.m. MTV

Hellboy (2004) 3:04 p.m. Starz

Hairspray (1988) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 3:45 p.m. IFC

The Simpsons Movie (2007) 4 p.m. FXX

The American President (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Marty (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

Just Mercy (2019) 5:41 p.m. Cinemax

Mississippi Grind (2015) 6 p.m. TMC

Dogfight (1991) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 7 p.m. Freeform

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 7:30 p.m. FX

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 8 p.m. AMC

Waiting to Exhale (1995) 8 p.m. Epix

The Heiress (1949) 8:30 p.m. TCM

Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980) 9 p.m. Ovation

Spider-Man (2002) 9 p.m. Starz

The Hurt Locker (2008) 10:05 p.m. TMC

The Old Maid (1939) 10:45 p.m. TCM

Idlewild (2006) 11:04 p.m. Cinemax

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:05 p.m. Starz

