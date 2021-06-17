What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Clarice’ on CBS; ‘Walker’ on The CW; ‘iCarly Reunion’ on Nickelodeon

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Walker To cope with devastating news, Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella and August (Violet Brinson, Kale Culley) on a road trip in this new episode of the rebooted action drama. 8 p.m. The CW

Holey Moley (season premiere) Stephen Curry, Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC

Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef Guest Massimo Bottura has the four remaining chefs draw inspiration from his famous Parmigiano reggiano. 8 p.m. Bravo

Hot Mess House Organization expert and coach Cassandra Aarssen returns with more life-changing tips for disorganized clients who hope to transform their homes in the season premiere. 8 p.m. HGTV

United States of Al Riley and Hazel (Parker Young, Farrah Mackenzie) bring home an adorable lost dog that both of them hope to keep, but Al (Adhir Kalyan) is dead set against it. Art (Dean Norris) goes on a first date with Lois (guest star Rachel Bay Jones). Elizabeth Alderfer and Kelli Goss also star with guest star Brian Thomas Smith. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Beat Bobby Flay Chef Geoffrey Zakarian and Carson Kressley. 8:30 p.m. Food Network

Legacies Hope, Josie and Lizzie (Danielle Rose Russell, Kaylee Bryant and Jenny Boyd) are stuck together in a shared science fiction hallucination in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

CMT Campfire Sessions Brothers Osborne and some Nashville musicians gather around a campfire and perform bluegrass versions of songs. 9 p.m. CMT

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 9 p.m. Food Network

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (N) 9 p.m. National Geographic

The iCarly Reunion Cast members reunite ahead of the premiere of the “iCarly” series revival. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Cube 9 p.m. TBS

Alone With predators in the area posing a threat, the survivalists are forced to seek new strategies to procure food in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9:33 p.m. History

Clarice As the team gets the green light to raid Alastor Pharmaceuticals, Clarice punches another FBI agent in a moment of rage, then turns in her badge and gun, leaving the rest of her team to uncover the truth about the River murders. 10 p.m. CBS

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Nick News: Kids, Immigration and Equality This new special tells immigration stories of young people and families, with supportive messages from J Balvin, Samantha Bee, Padma Lakshmi, Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and football player Ben Simmons. Jamie Yuccas hosts. 7:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Queer Eye for the Straight Guy: Reunion Road Trip The original “fab five” from Bravo’s “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” reunite and reminisce. 9 p.m. E!

SPORTS

2021 U.S. Open Golf Championship First round, 9:30 a.m. Golf; 4 p.m. NBC

Baseball The Baltimore Orioles visit the Cleveland Indians, 10 a.m. MLB; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Francisco Giants, 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB

2021 Copa America Colombia versus Venezuela, 2 p.m. FS1; Peru versus Brazil, 5 p.m. FS1

U.S. Olympic Trials Swimming: Qualifying heats, 3:30 p.m. NBCSP; Finals, 5 p.m. NBCSP; Finals (taped), 10 p.m. NBC

NHL Hockey Playoffs The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the New York Islanders, 5 p.m. USA

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ursula Burns; Quiara Alegría Hudes (“In the Heights”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19; Coldplay performs; game show host Peyton Manning. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Antonio Banderas; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Corden (“Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway”); summer bargains; spray painting. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Martin Sheen; Ziwe Fumudoh. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Sarah Shahi; Paul Stanley and Baron Davis cohost. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “River”; Maya Rudolph; Flula Borg. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Mila Kunis. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Helen Mirren; writer Kenya Barris. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Nathan Lane; Griff performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dax Shepard; Monica Padman; Tony Hale; Saweetie performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Peyton Manning; Bowen Yang; Edgar Wright; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Arnett; Lord Huron performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Dick (1999) 8 a.m. Showtime

Before Sunrise (1995) 8:20 a.m. Cinemax

The World’s End (2013) 8:30 a.m. Syfy

The Kid Detective (2020) 9:10 a.m. and 11:42 p.m. Starz

Seabiscuit (2003) 9:15 a.m. AMC

The Awful Truth (1937) 9:15 a.m. TCM

American Made (2017) 10:30 a.m. FX

Judy (2019) 10:40 a.m. Epix

His Girl Friday (1940) 11 a.m. TCM

The Revenant (2015) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:15 and 10 p.m. Showtime

Shrek (2001) 2 p.m. Freeform

Love & Basketball (2000) 2 p.m. VH1

Sunrise at Campobello (1960) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Courage Under Fire (1996) 2:33 p.m. Starz

Instant Family (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX

Shrek 2 (2004) 4 p.m. Freeform

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) 4:33 p.m. Starz

The Young Savages (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Matchstick Men (2003) 6 p.m. HBO

John Wick (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy

Misery (1990) 6:11 p.m. Cinemax

Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 6:15 p.m. Showtime

The Nutty Professor (1996) 7 p.m. VH1

Groundhog Day (1993) 7:15 p.m. Encore

Tombstone (1993) 8 and 11 p.m. AMC

The Abyss (1989) 8 p.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) 8 p.m. Freeform

Kajillionaire (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. Syfy

Source Code (2011) 8 p.m. TMC

Coming to America (1988) 9 p.m. VH1

Face/Off (1997) 10:20 p.m. Epix

American Sniper (2014) 10:30 p.m. TNT

Wall Street (1987) 11:09 p.m. Cinemax

Friday (1995) 11:15 p.m. Bravo

RoboCop (1987) 11:30 p.m. TMC

