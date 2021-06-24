What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Good Girls’ on NBC; final episode of ‘Conan’ on TBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Making It Hosts Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler get to know a new batch of makers as this arts-and-crafts competition returns for a new season. 8 p.m. NBC

Walker (N) 8 p.m. The CW

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren This new documentary comedy (adapted from a hit British comedy series called “Walk on the Wild Side”) presents a variety of creatures going about their lives in spectacular natural settings. Dubbed-in commentary imagines the inner thoughts of the featured creatures. Helen Mirren narrates. 8 p.m. ABC

Beat Shazam (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Top Chef The remaining chefs get an early wake-up call from host Padma Lakshmi to go dig for clams in this new episode. 8 p.m. Bravo

Beat Bobby Flay Wolfgang Puck makes his first-ever appearance on the culinary series, alongside Ted Allen (“Chopped”). 8 p.m. Food Network

United States of Al As Riley (Parker Young) struggles with acclimating to civilian life, Al and Vanessa (Adhir Kalyan, Kelli Goss) try to convince him to accept the assistance and benefits he earned for his military service in the comedy’s season finale. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Good Girls Things become more complicated for the women (Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman) under Rio’s (Manny Montana) thumb in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) is forced to work with someone from her past while Kaleb and MG (Chris Lee, Quincy Fouse) go on their first official “superhero” mission together in the season finale. Jenny Boyd, Matthew Davis, Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant and Leo Howard also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Holey Moley (N) 9 p.m. ABC

Mental Samurai (N) 9 p.m. Fox

The Cube (N) 9 p.m. TBS

Clarice In the season finale, Clarice (Rebecca Breeds) is held captive in an abandoned animal-testing facility where trafficked women are being held against their will. Ardelia (Devyn Tyler) and Clarice’s team (Michael Cudlitz, Kal Penn, Lucca De Oliveira and Nick Sandow) search for her as she tries to rescue the other women. 10 p.m. CBS

The Hustler (N) 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Impact With Gal Gadot The star of “Wonder Woman” hosts this new short-form documentary series that spotlights women working to improve their communities around the world, in such diverse settings as Brazil, Puerto Rico and four U.S. states. 10 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

Baseball The Kansas City Royals visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the Oakland Athletics visit the Texas Rangers, 1 p.m. MLB; regional coverage, 4 p.m. MLB; the Chicago Cubs visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. MLB and SportsNet L.A.

2021 Copa America Bolivia versus Uruguay, 2 p.m. FS1; Chile versus Paraguay, 5 p.m. FS1

2021 College World Series Game 10: Texas versus Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN2

NHL playoffs The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Montreal Canadiens, 5 p.m. USA

NBA playoffs The Phoenix Suns visit the Clippers, 6 p.m. ESPN

WNBA The Washington Mystics visit the Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brittney Spencer. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler (“Making It”); Jill Martin. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Taylour Paige and Riley Keough. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Russell Brand (“Revelation”); Steven Yeun (“Minari”); Buddy Valastro. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Retta; Victor Cruz guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson covers “God Only Knows” with Carnie, Wendy, Lola and Brian Wilson; Amy Poehler; Masked Wolf. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Minnie Driver (“Cinderella”); Blake Shelton performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Conan (series finale) Jack Black. (N) 10 and 11 p.m. TBS

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jon Hamm; Ozuna; Rojo Perez. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert Duvall; JP Saxe and John Mayer perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Chris Pratt; Michael Cohen; the Isley Brothers; Snoop Dogg. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Cena; Kristen Schaal; Kristina Schiano. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Actor Liam Neeson; Anthony Ramos performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Haunted Honeymoon (1940) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Crash (2004) 8:31 a.m. Cinemax

Apollo 13 (1995) 9:50 a.m. Encore

Having Wonderful Crime (1945) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Morris From America (2016) 10:30 a.m. TMC

Star Trek Beyond (2016) 10:50 a.m. Epix

The Long, Long Trailer (1954) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Captain Phillips (2013) 1 p.m. BBC America

Pretty in Pink (1986) 2 p.m. Freeform

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 2:30 p.m. FXX

Salt (2010) 2:45 p.m. AMC

Mean Girls (2004) 2:50 and 10 p.m. VH1

The Family Way (1967) 3 p.m. TCM

War Horse (2011) 3:30 p.m. HBO

Steel Magnolias (1989) 3:34 p.m. Encore

Hitch (2005) 3:48 p.m. E!

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 4 p.m. BBC America

Inside Out (2015) 5:36 p.m. Encore

Basic Instinct (1992) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

Fighting With My Family (2019) 6:10 p.m. Epix

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Top Gun (1986) 6:55 p.m. Showtime

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 8 p.m. BBC America

True Grit (2010) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Full Monty (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

The LEGO Movie (2014) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Untouchables (1987) 8 p.m. TMC

Doctor Strange (2016) 8 p.m. TNT

Moneyball (2011) 8:45 p.m. Showtime

The Devil’s Own (1997) 9 p.m. Encore

The Birdcage (1996) 9:35 p.m. Epix

No Way Out (1987) 10 p.m. TMC

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

Violent Playground (1958) 10:30 p.m. TCM

Hellboy (2004) 10:55 p.m. Encore

Ghostbusters (1984) 11 p.m. Syfy

Amistad (1997) 11:37 p.m. Cinemax

