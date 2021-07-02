What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty’ on BBC America

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Crikey! It’s the Irwins Terri and Bindi help with a complex koala surgery in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty Sencha, Munchkin and K’jess are targeted as pregnant Flint makes an effort to rid herself of any threats within the family. Bill Nighy narrates. 8 p.m. BBC America

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan A lucky guess in math class lands Dylan (Young Dylan) on the Mathlete squad, where his teammate (Celina Smith) is worried that he will hurt their chances in a competition. 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

SPECIALS

The Pandemic Pivot John Feffer, of the Institute for Policy Studies, speaks with global policy experts about what the world may be like after the COVID-19 pandemic. 4 p.m. CSPAN2

Destination California This locally produced travelogue introduces viewers to getaway locations. 7 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

2020 UEFA European Championship Czech Republic versus Denmark, 8:30 a.m. ESPN; Ukraine versus England, 11:30 a.m. ABC

2021 Wimbledon Championships Third round, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; 11 a.m. ESPN

PGA Tour Golf 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

Baseball The New York Mets visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the San Diego Padres visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the Washington Nationals, 4 p.m. Fox; the Baltimore Orioles visit the Angels, 7 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB

MLS Soccer The New England Revolution visit the Columbus Crew SC, 2 p.m. ESPN; LAFC visits Real Salt Lake, 7 p.m. KCOP

2021 Copa América Soccer Uruguay versus Colombia, 4 p.m. FS1; Argentina versus Ecuador, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA playoffs The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks, 5:30 p.m. TNT

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Jeremy Parsons; Dr. Michelle Henry. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Katie Engelhart (“The Inevitable: Dispatches on the Right to Die”). 12:05 a.m. KTLA

Firing Line With Margaret Hoover (season premiere) The capture of Saddam Hussein; the killing of Osama bin Laden: Adm. William H. McRaven, U.S. Navy (retired). 8:30 p.m. KLCS

MOVIES

Let Him Go Set in Montana during the mid-1960s, writer-director Thomas Bezucha’s 2020 neo-Western adaptation of Larry Watson’s 2013 novel stars Diane Lane and Kevin Costner as a retired couple who lose their adult son in an accident. After his widow (Kayli Carter) marries a man (Will Brittain) who abuses her and her little boy, the couple leave their Montana ranch to rescue their grandson in this 2020 modern western. 8 p.m. HBO

A Date With Danger In this 2021 thriller, a single mother moves to a new town seeking a fresh start and soon is befriended by another single mom who even gives her a job. After her new friend goes missing she begins to suspect a neighbor of a crime. Lara Jean Chrorostecki, Jamie Spilchuk and Ipsita Paul star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Born on the Fourth of July (1989) 8 a.m. POP

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 8 a.m. Syfy

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) 9 a.m. AMC

The LEGO Movie (2014) 9 a.m. Freeform

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9 a.m. Paramount

Strangers on a Train (1951) 9 a.m. TCM

The Woman in Black (2012) 9:15 a.m. TMC

Top Gun (1986) 9:41 a.m. and 8 p.m. Starz

Ocean’s Eleven (1960) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Dark Waters (2019) 10:50 a.m. TMC

48 Hrs. (1982) 11 a.m. IFC

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 11 a.m. Ovation

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 11 a.m. POP

Bowfinger (1999) 11:05 a.m. HBO

Cars (2006) 11:30 a.m. Freeform

Airplane! (1980) 11:34 a.m. Starz

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Noon and 8 p.m. CMT

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) Noon FXX

The Third Man (1949) 1 p.m. TCM

Out of the Furnace (2013) 1 p.m. TMC

Hustlers (2019) 1:05 p.m. Showtime

Stir Crazy (1980) 1:05 p.m. Starz

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 1:25 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 2 p.m. Syfy

Die Hard (1988) 3 p.m. AMC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 3 p.m. TCM

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012) 3:37 p.m. Cinemax

Cliffhanger (1993) 3:55 p.m. Epix

Some Like It Hot (1959) 4 p.m. KCET

Friday (1995) 4 p.m. VH1

A League of Their Own (1992) 4:48 p.m. Encore

Blazing Saddles (1974) 5 p.m. IFC

The Misfits (1961) 5 p.m. TCM

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) 5 p.m. USA

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) 5:13 p.m. Cinemax

The Other Guys (2010) 5:30 p.m. A&E

Ghostbusters (1984) 5:30 p.m. CMT

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Detroit (2017) 5:45 p.m. Sundance

Die Hard 2 (1990) 6 p.m. AMC

Selena (1997) 6 and 9 p.m. E!

Trading Places (1983) 6 p.m. Starz

Black Panther (2018) 6 p.m. TBS

Despicable Me (2010) 7:15 p.m. Freeform

The Tall Men (1955) 7:15 p.m. TCM

The Bourne Identity (2002) 7:30 p.m. Bravo

Pulp Fiction (1994) 7:30 p.m. Ovation

My Man Godfrey (1936) 8 p.m. KVCR

Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011) 8 p.m. Epix

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 8 p.m. FX

Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 and 11 p.m. USA

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 8:30 p.m. AMC

Men of Honor (2000) 9 p.m. Sundance

Ant-Man and The Wasp (2018) 9 p.m. TBS

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974) 9 p.m. TMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:20 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 9:30 p.m. Syfy

Guilty Bystander (1950) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Santa Fe Trail (1940) 9:35 p.m. KVCR

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 10:02 p.m. Bravo

The Terminator (1984) 10:15 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 10:30 p.m. FX

Carrie (1976) 10:30 p.m. TMC

Working Girl (1988) 10:55 p.m. Starz

Saving Private Ryan (1998) 11 p.m. Showtime

