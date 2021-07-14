What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’ on the CW; Shark Week on Discovery; NBA Finals on ABC
SERIES
Big Brother (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Kung Fu Nicky and Henry (Olivia Liang, Eddie Liu) try to translate a cryptic map that could lead them to the Forge. Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang and Tzi Ma also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
MasterChef Michelin star chef Nancy Silverton challenges the home cooks to prepare a fresh pasta. 8 p.m. Fox
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
Love Island (N) 9 p.m. CBS
In the Dark With Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) still on the run, Josiah (Maurice Compte) enlists Darnell (Keston John) to track her down. Brooke Markham, Morgan Krantz and Theodore Bhat also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Crime Scene Kitchen (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Court Cam (season premiere) 9 p.m. A&E
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Hills: New Beginnings (N) 9 p.m. MTV
Gordon Ramsay: Shark Bait The chef documents the controversies surrounding shark fin soup. 10 p.m. National Geographic
The Encore The women host a listening party for former bandmates and industry leaders to preview their album, but some feel their voices are not being heard. 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Callie and Gael (Maia Mitchell, Tommy Martinez) decide to give their relationship a serious chance, while Malika (Zuri Adele) is blindsided by news from Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson). Sherry Cola, Josh Pence and Emma Hunton also star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Dave The title character (Dave Burd) joins an exclusive online dating app and is matched with a pop star in this new episode of the comedy. 10 p.m. FXX
Younger Liza (Sutton Foster) tries focusing on work, including a new book pitch by a hot surfer (guest star Matt Passmore). Peter Hermann also stars with guest star Laura Benanti. 10 p.m. TV Land
SHARK WEEK
Mechashark In this new documentary, researchers Kina Scollay, Mark Erdmann and Al Baxter build a submersible mechanical shark that will allow them to track down some of New Zealand’s largest great whites. 8 p.m. Discovery
The Real Sharknado Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, stars of the campy “Sharknado” movie franchise, join behavioral ecologist Tristan Guttridge to test whether sharks can actually leap out of the water and attack humans. 9 p.m. Discovery
Return to Lair of the Great White During a previous unrelated mission conservation biologist Craig O’Connell and Marc Payne filmed a juvenile great white shark, leading the pair to suspect there’s a shark nursery somewhere in the vicinity. They return to that location to search for evidence. 10:02 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
2021 WNBA All-Star Game Team USA versus Team WNBA, from Las Vegas. 4 p.m. ESPN
2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup Trinidad and Tobago versus El Salvador, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Guatemala versus Mexico, 7 p.m. FS1
2021 NBA Finals Game 4: Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks. 6 p.m. ABC
2021 Tour de France Stage 17: 9 a.m., Noon, 5 and 9 p.m. NBCSP; Stage 18: Thursday, 4:30 a.m. NBCSP. Stage 18: Pau to Luz Ardiden, 130 km, mountain stage. (Live) 4:30 a.m. NBCSP
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Connor Fields; Morgan Neville; Nadiya Hussain; Jasmine Snow. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tory Johnson; Marie Benedict; Victoria Christopher Murray. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Richard Branson discusses his historic flight into space; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jamie Lee Curtis. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Home & Family Jonathan Bennett; Amirah Kassem. (N) 10 a.m. Hallmark
The Wendy Williams Show Howie Mandel (“America’s Got Talent”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Sonequa Martin-Green; Jerry O’Connell guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Martha Stewart. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dwayne Johnson. Guest host Anthony Anderson. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Don Cheadle; Cecily Strong; BTS performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Mindy Kaling; writer Wally Baram. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Phoebe Robinson; Chris Bosh; Moneybagg Yo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Florence Pugh; Questlove; Walk the Moon performs; Charlie Benante performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Andra Day; SG Lewis and Nile Rodgers perform. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984) 8:31 a.m. Cinemax
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) 8:57 a.m. and 3:42 p.m. Encore
Scarface (1983) 9 a.m. AMC
Hit! (1973) 9 a.m. TMC
Man With the Gun (1955) 9:45 a.m. TCM
As Good as It Gets (1997) 11:05 a.m. Starz
The Godfather, Part II (1974) Noon AMC
Hitch (2005) Noon and 5 p.m. MTV
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 12:30 p.m. FX
Scrooged (1988) 12:50 p.m. Epix
Blood Father (2016) 1:23 p.m. Syfy
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) 2:05 p.m. Showtime
The Chosen (1981) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Simpsons Movie (2007) 3 p.m. FXX
Pale Rider (1985) 4 p.m. Ovation
Galaxy Quest (1999) 4:15 p.m. Epix
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002) 4:18 p.m. Cinemax
The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 4:30 p.m. AMC
Blockers (2018) 5 p.m. FXX
The Miracle of Morgan’s Creek (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
Ready Player One (2018) 5 p.m. TNT
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) 5:30 p.m. FX
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 5:35 p.m. Encore
Despicable Me (2010) 6 p.m. Freeform
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 6 p.m. HBO
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 6 p.m. Showtime
Ginger & Rosa (2012) 6:25 p.m. TMC
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 7 p.m. FXX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 7 p.m. Nickelodeon
Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 p.m. Freeform
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 8 p.m. Showtime
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 8 p.m. TMC
Dances With Wolves (1990) 9 p.m. Ovation
John Wick (2014) 9 p.m. Syfy
Theodora Goes Wild (1936) 9 p.m. TCM
And Then There Were None (1945) 9:15 p.m. KVCR
The Fifth Element (1997) 9:30 p.m. IFC
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 9:31 p.m. Starz
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 10 p.m. Showtime
Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 p.m. AMC
Pacific Rim (2013) 11 p.m. TNT
Obvious Child (2014) 11:10 p.m. TMC
Kick-Ass (2010) 11:15 p.m. Epix
