What’s on TV Saturday: ‘The 27-Hour Day’ on Hallmark; Tokyo Olympics continue; freeway series
SERIES
Destination California (N) 7 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: Bronx-Sized Brown bears wreak havoc on an exhibit. Also, the zookeepers prepare for the birth of a litter of African wild dogs, and the newest keeper handles a golden eagle with help from zoo director Jim Breheny. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Eden: Untamed Planet The new episode “Luangwa: The Emerald Valley” visits the untouched grasslands at the end of East Africa’s Great Rift Valley. 8 p.m. BBC America
Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan Myles (Carl Anthony Payne II) goes along with Dylan (Young Dylan) to camp overnight for a chance to appear in a music video and be the first to get new sneakers. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
Tokyo Olympics
Baseball Gold medal game: U.S. versus Japan (live) 6:30 a.m. USA and (tape) 12:30 a.m. NBCSP
Canoe sprint Finals in men’s and women’s kayak four 500-meter; men’s canoe single 1000-meter and women’s canoe double 500-meter (tape) 7 a.m. NBCSP
Golf, handball, water polo, wrestling Women’s golf final round; men’s handball final (France versus Denmark); women’s water polo final (U.S. versus Spain); finals in wrestling. (tape) 7:15 a.m. NBC
Artistic swimming Team final (tape) 7:30 a.m. NBCSP
Equestrian Team jumping final (tape) 8:30 a.m. NBCSP
Men’s handball Gold medal match: France versus Denmark (tape) 9:30 a.m. USA and 5 p.m. NBCSP
Modern pentathlon Laser run (tape) 10:30 a.m. NBCSP and 8:30 p.m. CNBC
Beach volleyball, rhythmic gymnastics, equestrian, artistic swimming, canoe Men’s beach volleyball final; rhythmic gymnastics individual event final; equestrian (jumping); artistic swimming (team event); canoe sprint finals (tape) 10:45 a.m. NBC
Men’s volleyball Gold medal match: France versus Russia (tape) 10:45 a.m. USA and 7:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s golf Final round (tape) 11:30 a.m. NBCSP; Sunday 3 a.m. Golf
Women’s marathon (tape) 12:30 p.m. NBCSP
Karate, wrestling, boxing Women’s and men’s kumite karate finals; wrestling repechage matches in men’s freestyle and women’s freestyle; gold medal boxing bouts in men’s flyweight, men’s middleweight, women’s flyweight and women’s welterweight (tape) 12:45 p.m. USA
Men’s basketball Gold medal game: France versus U.S. (tape) 3 and 10:30 p.m. NBCSP
Men’s marathon (live) 3 p.m. USA and Sunday 3:30 a.m. USA
Marathon, track and field, diving, water polo Men’s marathon; track and field finals in women’s high jump, women’s 10,000-meter, men’s javelin, men’s 1500-meter, and men’s and women’s 4x400-meter; men’s platform diving final; women’s water polo final (live) 5 and 11:30 p.m. NBC
Men’s soccer Gold medal match: Brazil versus Spain (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC and Sunday 3:30 a.m. NBCSP
Women’s volleyball Bronze medal game (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; gold medal Game (live) 9:30 p.m. USA and (live) 10:30 p.m. NBC
Women’s water polo Gold medal match: Spain versus U.S. (tape) 6:30 p.m. NBCSP
Women’s handball Bronze medal match (live) 7 p.m. CNBC; (live) 1:45 a.m. USA
Rhythmic gymnastics Group all-around final (live) 7 p.m. USA
Track cycling Women’s sprint final and men’s keirin final (tape) 8:30 p.m. USA; final in the men’s Madison event (tape) 11:30 p.m. USA
Men’s water polo Bronze medal match (live) 9:30 p.m. CNBC; gold medal match (live) 12:30 a.m. USA
Men’s beach volleyball Gold medal match: Norway versus Russia (tape) 9:30 p.m. NBCSP
Boxing Gold medal bouts in women’s lightweight, women’s middleweight, men’s lightweight and men’s super heavyweight (live) 10:50 p.m. CNBC
Women’s basketball Gold medal game (tape) Sunday 6 a.m. USA
Final events (tape) Sunday 8:30 a.m. USA
Cycling, rhythmic gymnastics, handball, water polo, volleyball Track cycling finals, rhythmic gymnastics team final and gold medal matches in women’s handball, men’s water polo and women’s volleyball (tape) Sunday 10 a.m. NBC
Closing ceremony From Olympic Stadium (tape) Sunday 5 p.m. NBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Seattle Mariners visit the New York Yankees, 10 a.m. MLB; the New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 1 p.m. FS1; the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the San Diego Padres, 5:30 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Dodgers, 6 p.m. BSW and SportsNetLA
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Chris Witherspoon; Brian Kelly. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY TALK SHOWS
CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.); Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.); Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.); Biden advisor Anita Dunn. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
The Sunday Show With Jonathan Capehart Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.); Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.); Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.); U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield; Tina Tchen. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
Fareed Zakaria GPS The Delta variant of COVID-19 and other variants: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Why the authoritarian government of Hungary is appealing to American conservatives and conservative media; Iran’s new president; Lebanon’s grim anniversary: Author Ian Bremmer (“Us vs. Them: The Failure of Globalism”); author Anne-Marie Slaughter (“Renewal: From Crisis to Transformation in Our Lives, Work, and Politics”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.); Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.); Jamie Dimon, JP Morgan Chase (taped); former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe; author Candace Owens (“Blackout”). (N) 7 a.m. and noon Fox News
Face the Nation Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona; Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.); Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade County Public Schools; former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb; author Amanda Ripley (“High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out”). (N) 7:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Panel: Donna Edwards; Sara Fagen; Jake Sherman; Amy Walter, the Cook Political Report. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC and 1 a.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health. Afghanistan: Former Ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker; Janis Shinwari, No One Left Behind. Wildfires: Michael Mann, Penn State; Kristina Dahl, Union of Concerned Scientists. Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Yvette Simpson; Sarah Isgur. (N) 8 a.m. and 2 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.). Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao. Panel: Steve Hayes; Marie Harf; Jonathan Swan, Axios. Anchored by Bret Baier. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. Fox News
Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter The popularity of Tucker Carlson; Hungary; threats to democracy: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; Yasmeen Serhan, the Atlantic; John Avlon. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s scandal: Casey Seiler, Times Union. A doctor pleas for the media’s help in covering COVID-19: Dr. Nisha Mehta. New mediums and old: Author Andrew Sullivan (“Out on a Limb: Selected Writing 1989-2021"). New CNN series “Being”: Dana Bash. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Ben Domenech; Griff Jenkins; Peter Doocy; Charlie Gasparino, Fox Business; pollster Frank Luntz. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News
Frank Buckley Interviews 3:30 p.m. and 12:05 a.m. KTLA
60 Minutes The Boston Dynamics robotics workshop; grizzly bear populations in Montana. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
MOVIES
All My Life Marc Meyers’ 2020 romantic tearjerker, based on a true story, casts Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) and Jessica Rothe (“Utopia”) as a newly engaged couple who are looking forward to a long life together until diagnosed with terminal liver cancer. Jay Pharaoh, Keala Settle and Ever Carradine also star. 8 p.m. HBO 8 p.m. HBO
The 27-Hour Day Taking a break from her wellness empire, a self-help entrepreneur (Autumn Reeser) develops a romance with the owner (Andrew W. Walker) of a mountain retreat in this new TV romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
No Man’s Land In this 2021 Western from director Conor Allyn, Bill Greer (Frank Grillo) and his son Jackson (Jake Allyn) are patrolling the Texas-Mexico border when Jackson accidentally kills a Mexican immigrant boy. Bill takes the blame and flees on horseback to Mexico, seeking forgiveness from the victim’s father. Andie MacDowell and Jorge A. Jiménez also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
Field of Dreams (1989) 8 a.m. MLB
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8 a.m. Paramount
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 8 a.m. TMC
The Dead Zone (1983) 8:20 a.m. Epix
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 8:24 a.m. TNT
Thelma & Louise (1991) 8:30 a.m. POP; 3:58 p.m. KCET
Parenthood (1989) 8:33 a.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 9:07 a.m. Bravo
Cars (2006) 9:30 a.m. Freeform
Interstellar (2014) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 9:55 a.m. HBO
Back to the Future (1985) 10:30 a.m. Paramount
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 11:06 a.m. Starz
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 11:29 a.m. TNT
I Love You, Man (2009) 11:30 a.m. Showtime
American Gangster (2007) 11:30 a.m. TMC
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) Noon A&E
The Hunger Games (2012) Noon CMT
Shrek 2 (2004) Noon Nickelodeon
Meet the Parents (2000) Noon TRU
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 12:39 p.m. Bravo
The Natural (1984) 1 p.m. Ovation
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) 1 and 8:50 p.m. Paramount
Raising Arizona (1987) 1:15 p.m. IFC
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 1:30 p.m. FXX
Goodfellas (1990) 1:30 p.m. History
The Time of Their Lives (1946) 1:30 p.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) 2:29 p.m. TNT
The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) 2:30 p.m. A&E
21 Jump Street (2012) 3 p.m. FX
Buck Privates (1941) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 3:30 p.m. CMT
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 3:30 p.m. Paramount
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 3:44 p.m. Bravo
Mean Girls (2004) 4:15 p.m. TBS
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 5 p.m. A&E
Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) 5 p.m. TCM
Ratatouille (2007) 5:10 p.m. Freeform
22 Jump Street (2014) 5:30 p.m. FX
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5:47 p.m. TNT
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 6 and 11:20 p.m. Paramount
Jaws (1975) 6:30 p.m. AMC
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) 6:45 p.m. CMT
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 7:10 p.m. Bravo
Hook (1991) 7:30 p.m. Ovation
Despicable Me (2010) 7:50 p.m. Freeform
The Most Dangerous Game (1932) 8 p.m. KVCR
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 8 p.m. A&E
The Italian Job (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix
All My Life (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
Coming to America (1988) 8 p.m. VH1
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8:30 p.m. TBS
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 8:32 p.m. TNT
The 27-Hour Day (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
No Man’s Land (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime
And Then There Were None (1945) 9:05 p.m. KVCR
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) 9:45 p.m. CMT
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 9:55 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 10:28 p.m. Bravo
The Witch (2015) 10:35 p.m. TMC
The Flying Deuces (1939) 10:50 p.m. KVCR
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 11:19 p.m. TNT
