What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Chicago Med’ on NBC; ‘CSI: Vegas’ on CBS; ‘In the Dark’ on The CW

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Mark Cuban drives a classic Cadillac Eldorado convertible in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Drs. Scott and Halstead (Guy Lockard, Nick Gehlfuss) deal with a dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission, and Drs. Crockett, Taylor and Charles (Dominic Rains, Asjha Cooper and Oliver Platt) try to convince a young woman to have life-saving surgery in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Archie (K.J. Apa) and friends confront a difficult decision about the future of their hometown in the season finale. Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott and Mark Consuelos also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Impossible Builds This new episode documents the construction of an ultrathin skyscraper in New York. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Wonder Years Dean (Elisha Williams) stumbles across some racy literature and shares it with friends at school, causing issues for Bill and Lillian (Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh) in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

In the Dark Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) finally learns the truth about what really happened to Jess (Brooke Markham) in the season finale of the mystery series. Casey Deidrick, Morgan Krantz, Matt Murray and Theodore Bhat also star. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners Part of Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) recovery program compels her to make amends to the people she lied to over the years, which leads her to reconnect with a former high school friend (guest star Darien Sills-Evans). Also, Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) continues planning her wedding, and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) visits Pastor Phil (guest star Jason Alexander). John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Alter Ego (N) 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA An international team of scientists studies the neutrino, the most common yet least understood particle in the universe, in this new episode of the documentary series. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Bradshaw Bunch (season premiere) 9 p.m. E!

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

CSI: Vegas This new crime drama takes the “CSI” franchise back to its Las Vegas roots, with original series stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle. In the premiere, an attack on Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) reveals a conspiracy that the current leader of the Crime Lab (Paula Newsome) realizes could result in the release of thousands of convicted killers. Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens Nora (Awkwafina) does some soul-searching when her car breaks down in New Mexico in this new episode. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

American Horror Story: Double Feature (N) 10 p.m. FX

Archer The season finale of this animated comedy features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin, Dave Willis, Aisha Tyler, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates and Adam Reed. 10 p.m. FXX

SPORTS

Baseball The National League wild-card game: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers, 5 p.m. TBS.

NHL Preseason Hockey Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSSC

NBA Preseason Basketball The Lakers visit the Phoenix Suns, 7 p.m. Sportsnet; the Sacramento Kings visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Charlize Theron; Darren Walker, Ford Foundation. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Taraji P. Henson; Lashana Lynch. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Morris Chestnut (“Our Kind of People”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Cindy McCain; a performance by the cast of Broadway’s “Six.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Chef Bobby Flay (“Beat Bobby Flay”); Peter Frampton. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Aldis Hodge; author Tabitha Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall The rapper formerly known as Shyne; Steve Pemberton (“The Lighthouse Effect”); Jacinta. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show COVID-related questions. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Jason Biggs (“Cash at Your Door”); Ego Nwodim (“Saturday Night Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Barry Manilow; Marque Richardson and Logan Browning; Zyra Gorecki; Simone Biles; 2Cellos perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Gabby Petito’s parents say where they believe Brian Laundrie may be hiding. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brandi Carlile performs; Capt. Sandy Yawn (“Below Deck Mediterranean”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Aaron Moses, Israel Houghton and Adrienne Houghton perform. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Charli XCX performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bret Baier; Susie Essman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Daniel Craig; Eric Wareheim; X Ambassadors perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Judy Greer; Annaleigh Ashford; Cat Power performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Blake Shelton; Brett Goldstein; Cuco performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Schindler’s List Liam Neeson stars as Oskar Schindler, a German businessman motivated at first by wartime profits who fills his factory with cheap Jewish labor. But as the Nazis’ plans for Jews become clear, he makes it his mission to save as many as he can. Ben Kingsley also stars in director Steven Spielberg’s 1993 historical drama. 11:15 p.m. Showtime

The Father (2020) 8:55 a.m. Starz

Split (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

Reign Over Me (2007) 9 a.m. Showtime

Fort Tilden (2014) 9:05 a.m. Cinemax

Forbidden Planet (1956) 9:45 a.m. TCM

20th Century Women (2016) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Casper (1995) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Spectre (2015) 10:30 a.m. FX

Wall Street (1987) 10:43 a.m. Cinemax

Dreamgirls (2006) 10:50 a.m. HBO

Big (1988) Noon and 3:10 p.m. Encore

A Room With a View (1986) 12:05 p.m. TMC

This Is the End (2013) 12:26 p.m. Starz

Shrek (2001) 12:30 p.m. Freeform

X-Men (2000) 12:30 p.m. Syfy

G.I. Jane (1997) 1 p.m. Showtime

Dunkirk (2017) 1:05 p.m. HBO

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 1:10 p.m. Epix

At Any Price (2012) 1:22 p.m. Encore

Blue Jasmine (2013) 2:05 p.m. TMC

Shrek 2 (2004) 2:30 p.m. Freeform

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:55 p.m. HBO



Rabbit Hole (2010) 4:36 p.m. Cinemax

Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987) 4:40 p.m. Epix

United 93 (2006) 5 p.m. Showtime

Men in Black (1997) 5 p.m. Syfy

All About Eve (1950) 5 p.m. TCM

The Firm (1993) 5:25 p.m. TMC

American Gangster (2007) 5:30 p.m. BET

Nobody’s Fool (1994) 6:09 p.m. Cinemax

Corpse Bride (2005) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) 6:40 p.m. Encore

Double Jeopardy (1999) 7 p.m. Ovation

How Green Was My Valley (1941) 7:30 p.m. TCM

Freaky (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

Captain Phillips (2013) 8:42 p.m. Starz

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 9 p.m. Encore

Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. Showtime

Ant-Man (2015) 9 p.m. Syfy

Rushmore (1998) 9:30 p.m. Epix

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes (1953) 9:45 p.m. TCM

1917 (2019) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Haywire (2011) 11:12 p.m. Cinemax

