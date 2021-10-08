What’s on TV Friday: ‘S.W.A.T.’ on CBS; ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC; Hispanic Heritage Awards on PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off “Zombies” (N) 7 p.m. Disney

S.W.A.T. In Mexico, Hondo (Shemar Moore) teams up with a local cop (Jose Maria Aguila) for a dangerous rescue mission in this new episode of the action series. 8 p.m. CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Scott Wolf is a guest in this new episode. Featured magicians include The Shocker, Magic Maxl, Jeki Yoo and Ben Seidman. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank This season’s episodes will feature guest sharks, including Kevin Hart; Peter Jones from “Dragons’ Den,” the BBC counterpart of “Shark Tank”; Nextdoor co-founder Nirav Tolia; and, in the season premiere, Emma Grede, CEO and co-founder of Good American. Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary return. 8 p.m. ABC

Magnum P.I. Magnum and Higgins (Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks) are together again, working the case of a construction worker’s tragic death. Also, TC and Shammy (Stephen Hill, Christopher Thornton) get skyjacked by a pair of drug runners posing as tourists. Tim Kang also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew When Horseshoe Bay’s annual Harvest Carnival is interrupted by the discovery of a body on the carnival grounds, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew are drawn into the case. Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Alex Saxon and Tunji Kasim also star in the season premiere with guest star Bo Martynowska. 9 p.m. The CW

20/20 (season premiere) 9 p.m. ABC

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (N) 9 p.m. CMT

Growing Fangs A Mexican American teen (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) who is half human/half vampire keeps her identity a secret from both worlds in this new comedy. 9 p.m. Disney

Blue Bloods Tension escalates between Frank and Mayor Chase (Tom Selleck, Dylan Walsh) after a video of an arrest goes viral. Also, Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) investigate a gang attack that takes an unexpected turn in this new episode of the family police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

Great Performances at the Met In the new episode “Three Divas at Versailles,” sopranos Ailyn Pérez and Nadine Sierra and mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard perform, accompanied by pianist Vlad Iftinca and guitarist Pablo Sáinz-Villegas. From the Royal Opera of Versailles in France. 10 p.m. KOCE

Eli Roth’s History of Horror The title of this new episode is “Infections,” a common theme of the films “Outbreak,” “Contagion,” “12 Monkeys,” “The Andromeda Strain” and others. 10 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

The 34th Hispanic Heritage Awards John Leguizamo hosts this year’s edition of the awards ceremony by Latinos for Latinos. Salma Hayek receives this year’s Hispanic Heritage Award. Other honorees include singer Ivy Queen; NFL coach Ron Rivera; singer-songwriter Kali Uchis and NASA engineers Clara O’Farrell, Christina Hernandez and Diana Trujillo. 9 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

MLB Playoff Baseball The Chicago White Sox visit the Houston Astros, 11 a.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 1:30 p.m. TBS; the Boston Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays, 4 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the San Francisco Giants, 6:30 p.m. TBS

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qualifying Czech Republic versus Wales, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

College Football Temple visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Preseason Basketball The Lakers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today COVID-19 pandemic; football food with chef Matt Abdoo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ana de Armas; a performance by the cast of Broadway’s “The Phantom of the Opera.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Julianna Margulies (“The Morning Show”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Will.i.am. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Joe Morton (“Our Kind of People”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jennifer Tilly; Tawny Newsome. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Julia Haart (“My Unorthodox Life”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Tia Mowry. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Gloria, Lili and Emily Estefan (“Red Table Talk”); Lisa Ling (“This Is Life”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tightrope; LL Cool J; Melissa Etheridge performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s drug abuse became worse when her fiancé died, leaving her alone with two kids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Lambert (“Clash of the Cover Bands”); guest host Stephen tWitch Boss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Soleil Moon Frye. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week President Biden’s legislative agenda; the debt ceiling; Jan. 6 select committee’s subpoenas; Senate report details former President Trump’s efforts to use the Justice Department to overturn the election; Facebook whistleblower’s revelations: Katie Benner, New York Times; Nancy Cordes, CBS; author Cecilia Kang (“An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination”); Marianna Sotomayor, Washington Post; Eamon Javers, CNBC. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Steven Pinker (“Rationality: What It Is, Why It Seems Scarce, Why It Matters”). Panel: Author Robert Costa (“Peril”); Michael Render (Killer Mike), Run the Jewels. (N) 10 p.m. and 12:10 a.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jason Momoa; Ana de Armas; Big Red Machine. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Brian Cox; Sarah Snook; Kieran Culkin; Alan Ruck; Nicholas Braun; Matthew Macfadyen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lizzo; Billie Piper. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Ike Barinholtz; Jenny Slate; And? performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Separation Director William Brent Bell puts a supernatural spin on divorce in this 2021 horror movie starring Rupert Friend (“Homeland”) as a washed-up comic book artist targeted by his ex (Mamie Gummer). Violet McGraw, Brian Cox and Simon Quarterman also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 8:18 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Encore

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:57 a.m. Starz

True Grit (2010) 10:28 a.m. Cinemax

Ghostbusters (1984) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

The Way, Way Back (2013) Noon HBO

Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) Noon Showtime

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 1 p.m. TMC

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011) 2:30 p.m. BBC America

Road to Perdition (2002) 4:10 p.m. Epix

Déjà Vu (2006) 4:20 p.m. Showtime

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

News of the World (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 5:30 p.m. IFC

The Blind Side (2009) 5:50 p.m. Cinemax

A Quiet Place (2018) 6 p.m. FX

Ray (2004) 6:24 p.m. Encore

The Sixth Sense (1999) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Casino Royale (2006) 7 p.m. Paramount

Coach Carter (2005) 7 p.m. VH1

Shazam! (2019) 7:15 p.m. TNT

John Wick (2014) 7:30 p.m. USA

Good Night, and Good Luck. (2005) 8 p.m. KCET

Drumline (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Pretty Woman (1990) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Secretary (2002) 8 p.m. TMC

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 9:30 p.m. USA

Skyfall (2012) 10 p.m. Epix

The Overnight (2015) 10 p.m. TMC

42 (2013) 10 p.m. VH1

Pacific Rim (2013) 10:30 p.m. IFC

