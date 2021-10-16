What’s on TV Saturday: TV movie ‘Advice to Love By’ on Hallmark; Rami Malek hosts ‘SNL’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Keegan-Michael Key is a guest on this new episode of the improv comedy series. 8 p.m. The CW
The Zoo: Bronx Tales A herd of Bactrian deer fawns are introduced to a new habitat. Also, a confiscated keel-billed toucan begins a new life at the zoo and the gorillas get a new form of entertainment. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Meerkat Manor: Rise of the Dynasty (N) 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) hosts this new episode with musical guest Young Thug. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Zoo A rescued harbor seal pup finds a new family at the New York Aquarium and a skittish Amur tiger struggles to adjust to its new home. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
Born Mucky: Life on the Farm At Tom’s Cambridgeshire farm, a potent enemy emerges and threatening his wheat harvest in the premiere of this unscripted series. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
SPECIALS
Immersive Van Gogh: Behind the Scenes A behind-the-scenes look at the original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit. 7 p.m. The CW
‘Starry Night’ dog bowls and other tragedies: The merch of ‘Immersive Van Gogh’
As the ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ show finally opens in L.A., just how far can art get commercialized? The answer lies in the gift shop.
The Danger Documentary This new special previews the final season of “Henry Danger,” featuring interviews and behind-the-scenes footage. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon
“Henry Danger” and “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” Nickelodeon’s latest petri dishes for J-14 pinup stars and Kids Choice Awards presenters, could easily be grouped under the title “The Adventures of Science Fact and Science Fiction.”
SPORTS
College Football UCLA visits Washington, 5:30 p.m. Fox. Also, Auburn visits Arkansas, 9 a.m. CBS; UCF visits Cincinnati, 9 a.m. ABC; Oklahoma State visits Texas, 9 a.m. Fox; Florida visits LSU, 9 a.m. ESPN; Nebraska visits Minnesota, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Michigan State visits Indiana, 9 a.m. FS1; Kentucky visits Georgia, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Purdue visits Iowa, 12:30 p.m. ABC; BYU visits Baylor, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Alabama visits Mississippi State, 4 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Oklahoma, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Iowa State visits Kansas State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2; Air Force visits Boise State, 6 p.m. FS1; Arizona State visits Utah, 7 p.m. ESPN
Baseball ALCS: Game 2: The Boston Red Sox visit the Houston Astros, 1:30 p.m. Fox; NLCS, Game 1: The Dodgers visit the Atlanta Braves, 5 p.m. TBS
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
MLS Soccer The Portland Timbers visit the Galaxy, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
The Cross Connection With Tiffany Cross The Latino landscape: Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.); Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas); Vanessa Rubio. (N) 7 a.m. MSNBC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews 11 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests: October 17: Adam Schiff on MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show”; “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “This Week”; “Fox News Sunday”; “State of the Union”; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
Those Who Wish Me Dead Taylor Sheridan directed and co-wrote this 2021 neo-western thriller starring Angelina Jolie as a Montana smokejumper who helps a boy (Finn Little) flee for his life after witnessing his mother’s murder. They’re pursued by the killers (Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen), who are determined to leave no witnesses. Jon Bernthal and Jake Weber also star. 8 p.m. HBO
Angelina Jolie’s thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ hits HBO Max and theaters.
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story Adapted from Kristine Carlson’s book series, this new biographical TV movie chronicles the journey Carlson (Heather Locklear) made after her husband, Dr. Richard Carlson (Jason MacDonald), died unexpectedly. Natasha Bure and Emily Rose also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Advice to Love By When an author of love advice books (Erinn Westbrook) meets a dating advice columnist (Brooks Darnell) they start spending time together, each using strategies from their own romantic playbooks to win over the other in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark
Slumber Party Massacre A slumber party turns into a bloodbath when a psychotic serial killer disrupts the fun in this 2021 reimagining of Roger Corman’s 1982 slasher movie of the same title. Hannah Gonera, Frances Sholto-Douglas and Alex McGregor star. 9 p.m. Syfy
The House With a Clock in Its Walls After his parents are killed in a car accident, a 10-year-old (Owen Vaccaro) is sent to live with his uncle (Jack Black) in Eli Roth’s 2018 horror comedy adapted from a 1973 novel by John Bellairs. The uncle’s house is old and creaky and was once home to a dark wizard. Cate Blanchett, Kyle MacLachlan and Renée Elise Goldsberry also star. 11:30 p.m. Freeform
Horror maven Eli Roth’s unlikely pivot to family fare with ‘The House With a Clock in Its Walls’
Eli Roth sat in an editing room on the Universal Pictures lot on a recent afternoon, eagerly preparing to show off a scene from his latest movie, “The House With a Clock in Its Walls.”
Working Girl (1988) 8:23 a.m. and 6:03 p.m. Encore
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 8:45 a.m. and 8:15 p.m. E!
Arachnophobia (1990) 9 a.m. IFC
42 (2013) 9 a.m. POP
Matchstick Men (2003) 10 a.m. HBO
I Am Legend (2007) 10 a.m. TBS
The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. TMC
Six Degrees of Separation (1993) 11:17 a.m. Cinemax
Die Hard (1988) 11:45 a.m. E!
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) Noon Freeform
Dunkirk (2017) Noon HBO
Love & Basketball (2000) Noon POP
The Patriot (2000) 12:30 and 10 p.m. Sundance
Royal Wedding (1951) 1 p.m. TCM
Rabbit Hole (2010) 1:10 p.m. Cinemax
Little Women (2019) 1:38 p.m. Encore
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 2:42 p.m. Cinemax
Die Hard 2 (1990) 2:45 p.m. E!
Out of Sight (1998) 2:55 p.m. TMC
Scream (1996) 3 p.m. AMC
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 3 p.m. TCM
Men in Black (1997) 3:05 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 3:30 p.m. FX
The Manchurian Candidate (1962) 3:45 p.m. KCET
We Were Soldiers (2002) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Elizabeth (1998) 3:56 p.m. Encore
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4 p.m. Sundance
Beetlejuice (1988) 4:30 and 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Where Eagles Dare (1969) 5 p.m. TCM
Point Break (1991) 5 p.m. TMC
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 5 p.m. VH1
Scream 2 (1997) 5:30 p.m. AMC
The Nutty Professor (1996) 5:30 p.m. BET
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 5:30 p.m. E!
News of the World (2020) 5:56 p.m. HBO
A Few Good Men (1992) 7 p.m. Sundance
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 7:30 p.m. Comedy Central
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 8 and 10:30 p.m. Bravo
Fierce People (2005) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Those Who Wish Me Dead (2021) 8 p.m. HBO
Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Advice to Love By (2021) 9 p.m. Hallmark
Slumber Party Massacre (2021) 9 p.m. Syfy
Green Room (2015) 9 p.m. TMC
The Other Guys (2010) 9:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The Way Back (2020) 9:54 p.m. Cinemax
Halloween (1978) 10 p.m. AMC
The Dark Past (1949) 10:30 p.m. TCM
Air Force One (1997) 10:45 p.m. Epix
The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) 11:30 p.m. Freeform
What’s on TV This Week: Heather Locklear, ‘Halloween Kills,’ country music and more
TV highlights for Oct. 10-16 include ‘Halloween Kills,’ ‘CMT Artists of the Year,’ a profile of NBA star Russell Westbrook and Heather Locklear in a Lifetime TV movie
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Freeform; ‘The Shining’ on AMC
Movies on TV this week: October 10: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ on Freeform; ‘The Shining’ on AMC; ‘All About Eve’ on TCM; ‘Once’ on Cinemax
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 10 - 16 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 17 - 23 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV this week: ‘The Untouchables’ on Epix; ‘Patton’ on Encore; ‘Halloween’ on AMC
Movies on TV this week: October 17: ‘The Untouchables’ on Epix; ‘Patton’ on Encore; ‘Halloween’ on AMC; ‘Milk’ on Showtime; ‘Unforgiven’ on TCM
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.