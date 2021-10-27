What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ on The CW; ‘The Wonder Years’ on ABC
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Leno welcomes Cedric the Entertainer, who can’t get enough of Barry White’s 1977 Stutz Blackhawk 6 in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Gideon (Amy Louise Pemberton) becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices and winds up in a catatonic state, and Astra and Spooner (Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez) discover a virus is trying to erase all her memories. 8 p.m. The CW
If you want to understand the eclecticism of modern American television, you need look no further than Thursday.
The Goldbergs Adam (Sean Giambrone) becomes disenchanted with Halloween, and Barry and Joanne (Troy Gentile, Beth Triffon) meet Elvira, Mistress of the Dark (Cassandra Peterson), in this new episode. Judd Hirsch also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Nature In the new episode “Season of the Osprey,” cinematographer Jacob Steinberg captures the struggles, failures and triumphs of an osprey family over the course of five years. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (N) 8 p.m. Bravo
The Wonder Years When Coach Long and Bill (Allen Maldonado, Dulé Hill) take the boys camping with their new scouting troop, the two men’s totally different approaches to the outdoors make for an eye-opening experience for Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams), who realizes there are some things his dad doesn’t do well, in the new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
In retooling sitcoms from the turn of the ‘90s, the series offer more than nostalgia or fan service: they cast beloved originals in a new light.
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman (N) 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners The Conner home is decked out for Halloween. Meanwhile, a leak in the roof forces Dan and Louise (John Goodman, Katey Sagal) to cancel their honeymoon, but Becky (Alicia Goranson) surprises the newlyweds with a virtual adventure around the world. 9 p.m. ABC
NOVA A follow-up to 2019’s “The Planets,” the new limited series “Universe Revealed” immerses viewers in the dramatic story of our universe, from its moment of inception 13.8 billion years ago to what might be its ultimate fate trillions of years from now. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (N) 9 p.m. BET
Home Economics The Hayworths debate which neighborhood is the best for a spooky Halloween. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro and Karla Souza star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
CSI: Vegas As the team investigates a body that was dug up in the luau pit of a Hawaiian-themed hotel, the department’s internal affairs unit begins to question Grissom and Sara’s (William Petersen, Jorja Fox) return to the crime lab. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Secrets of the Dead This new episode documents what has been learned by archaeologists about prehistoric women. 10 p.m. KOCE
The Sinner When Ambrose (Bill Pullman) goes to the mainland to learn more about Percy’s (Alice Kremelberg) past, he uncovers dark family secrets in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA
SPORTS
NBA Basketball The Atlanta Hawks visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Lakers visit the Oklahoma City Thunder, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7:05 p.m. ESPN; the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
World Series Game 2: The Atlanta Braves visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox
The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the first time since their 2017 cheating scheme became public. They insist that isn’t a motivation for this series.
MLS Soccer The Galaxy visits Sporting Kansas City, 5:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Edmonton Oilers, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Michael Lewis. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jill Martin; Dan Kluger. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Judge Judy Sheindlin; Angelina Jolie; Kit Harington; Salma Hayek; Jessica Alba. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alan Cumming. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Authors Drew Barrymore and Pilar Valdes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Anne Burrell. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Ms. Pat; guest host Whitney Cummings. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Yvette Nicole Brown. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Justina Machado. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Fake COVID vaccine cards. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Alyssa Milano; cookbook author Jake Cohen. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “River Deep, Mountain High”; John Pollon; Cynthia Erivo performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Series highlights. (Part 2 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lester Holt; Michael Thomas (“Love on the Spectrum”); Brandi Carlile performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Candiace Dillard. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Elton John; Ava DuVernay; Walker Hayes performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Elizabeth Banks; Jorja Fox. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Dan Levy; Rüfüs Du Sol performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Director Edgar Wright; Glass Animals perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Beanie Feldstein; Norman Lear; Lady A performs; Atom Willard performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Dracula Bela Lugosi stars as the Transylvanian count in this 1931 classic. Edward Van Sloan and Helen Chandler also star. 6:45 p.m. TCM
Poltergeist A suburban couple’s (Craig T. Nelson and JoBeth Williams) little girl (Heather O’Rourke) is drawn from her bedroom into a nightmarish other dimension in this 1982 horror classic from Steven Spielberg. Dominique Dunne also stars. 7 p.m. AMC
Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) 8:50 a.m. BBC America
Detroit (2017) 9:37 a.m. and 8:34 p.m. Starz
Skyfall (2012) 10:05 a.m. Epix
Scary Movie (2000) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Munich (2005) 11:15 a.m. TMC
The Simpsons Movie (2007) noon FXX
Primal Fear (1996) 12:42 p.m. Cinemax
Before Sunrise (1995) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 1 p.m. Freeform
Us (2019) 1 p.m. FX
Platoon (1986) 2 p.m. TMC
Creed (2015) 2 p.m. TNT
Before Sunset (2004) 2:30 p.m. Showtime
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 2:55 p.m. HBO
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (1941) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Casper (1995) 3:30 p.m. Freeform
Get Out (2017) 3:30 p.m. FX
Good Will Hunting (1997) 3:35 p.m. Starz
The Mask of Zorro (1998) 3:50 p.m. Epix
Before Midnight (2013) 4 p.m. Showtime
Creed II (2018) 4:30 p.m. TNT
The Thing (1982) 4:36 p.m. Encore
Elysium (2013) 5:45 p.m. Starz
Matilda (1996) 6 p.m. Freeform
American Pie (1999) 6 p.m. Showtime
John Wick (2014) 6 p.m. Syfy
Secretary (2002) 6 p.m. TMC
Friday (1995) 7 p.m. VH1
Emma. (2020) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Love and Monsters (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Deadpool 2 (2018) 8 and 10:30 p.m. FX
Captain America: Civil War (2016) 8 p.m. Syfy
Erin Brockovich (2000) 8 p.m. TMC
All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) 8:15 p.m. TCM
The Exorcist (1973) 9:30 p.m. AMC
Up in the Air (2009) 10:05 p.m. Cinemax
Out of Sight (1998) 10:15 p.m. TMC
American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2005) 11 p.m. Showtime
Ant-Man (2015) 11:02 p.m. Syfy
TV highlights for Oct. 24-30 include the new series ‘American Veteran’ on PBS and the World Series on Fox.
Movies on TV this week: October 24: ‘Frankenstein’ (1931) and ‘Young Frankenstein (1974) on TCM; ‘The Exorcist’ on AMC; ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ on Encore
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.