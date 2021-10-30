What’s on TV Saturday: ‘In the Heights’ on HBO; ‘Halloween’ marathon on AMC; World Series

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Zoo: Bronx Tales Two puma cubs are welcomed at the Queens Zoo. Also, a warthog learns how to get vaccinated and a gorilla with a toothache has surgery. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

The Zoo A white-naped crane chick is relocated and introduced to her potential mate. Also, giraffes Jigsaw and Zizi are paired for breeding in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet

The Dead Files In Oxnard a terrified mother suspects paranormal activity in her childhood home, where her father and her husband died. 10 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween Animals all decked out for the holiday, including horses, cats, dogs and goats. Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 9 p.m. The CW

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Manchester City versus Crystal Palace, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Brighton & Hove Albion, 7 a.m. USA; Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester United, 9:30 a.m. NBC

College Football UCLA visits Utah, 7 p.m. ESPN. Also, Texas visits Baylor, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. Fox; Virginia Tech visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. BSSC; Iowa visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Tulane, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Arizona State, Noon FS1; Georgia visits Florida, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Colorado visits Oregon, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Boston College visits Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; Florida State visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Purdue visits Nebraska, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Ole Miss visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; SMU visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Penn State visits Ohio State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Virginia visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Stanford, 7:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Montreal Canadiens visit the Kings, 1 p.m. BSW

World Series Game 4: The Houston Astros visit Atlanta, 5 p.m. Fox

High School Football 7 p.m. BSSC

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Mary Roach (“Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Frankenstein Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) creates a monster (Boris Karloff) from cadavers and the brain of a deceased killer in this 1931 horror classic directed by James Whale, based on Mary Shelley’s novel. 5 p.m. TCM

The Nightmare Before Christmas The Pumpkin King, ruler of Halloween Town, hatches a plan to kidnap Santa Claus and put his own ghostly spin on the yuletide season in this surreal 1993 animated fantasy from Tim Burton (“Edward Scissorhands”). With the voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara. 7:10 p.m. Freeform

AMC Halloween Marathon Jamie Lee Curtis launches her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror thriller “Halloween” 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; also airing are 1981’s “Halloween II” 12:30 p.m.; 1998’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” 7:30 p.m.; and 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection” 9:28 p.m.

Coyote Creek Christmas Paige Parker (Janel Parrish) volunteers to take charge of the annual holiday party at her parents’ hotel in the Rocky Mountains with a theme spotlighting the diverse holiday traditions of guests at the inn. She doesn’t know that her parents are quietly planning to sell their hotel to Dylan Bailey (Ryan Paevey), a handsome real estate developer and single father. Cameron Bancroft also stars in this holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

In the Heights This 2021 adaptation of the Broadway musical co-created by Lin-Manuel Miranda follows the daily life of Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a bodega owner in New York’s predominantly Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights. The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Melissa Barrera. Watch for Miranda as a street vendor. 8 p.m. HBO

Torn From Her Arms Based on a harrowing true story that played out against the backdrop of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border, this taut 2021 docudrama stars Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) as a Texas immigration lawyer fighting desperately to reunite loved ones separated in the midst of politically motivated chaos. Fátima Molina stars as a woman who fled violence in El Salvador with her 6-year-old daughter, only to be separated from her by U.S. immigration officers. Gloria Reuben plays the journalist who broke the story. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Screenwriter Jane Goldman adapted Ransom Riggs’ novel for director Tim Burton’s visually opulent and delightfully whimsical 2016 fantasy, set largely at a secret island refuge for children who are shunned by society at large for their paranormal powers. Eva Green stars as their headmistress. Asa Butterfield, Allison Janney, Judi Dench, Chris O’Dowd and Rupert Everett also star. 11 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8 a.m. E!

Ghostbusters (1984) 8 a.m. Freeform

The Devil’s Own (1966) 8:30 a.m. TCM

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) 8:32 a.m. Cinemax

Paranormal Activity (2007) 8:50 a.m. and 3:08 p.m. Encore

The Aviator (2004) 9 a.m. HBO

Ghost (1990) 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. POP

Arachnophobia (1990) 9:15 a.m. IFC

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 10:15 a.m. TCM

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:20 a.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) 10:30 a.m. Bravo

EMMA. (2020) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax

Men in Black (1997) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

A Royal Night Out (2015) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FX

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:25 a.m. E!

The Haunting (1963) 11:45 a.m. TCM

The Ides of March (2011) 11:45 a.m. TMC

Goodfellas (1990) Noon History

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Noon Paramount

Shaun of the Dead (2004) Noon TRU

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 12:30 and 10:30 p.m. BET

Doubt (2008) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Thing (1982) 1:16 and 10:20 p.m. Encore

Back to the Future (1985) 1:30 and 9 p.m. Bravo

Platoon (1986) 1:30 p.m. TMC

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Kong: Skull Island (2017) 2 p.m. TBS

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:05 p.m. HBO

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 2:30 p.m. Paramount

Goosebumps (2015) 2:35 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3 p.m. E!

The Gift (2015) 3 p.m. Lifetime

Stand by Me (1986) 3 p.m. Sundance

Tombstone (1993) 3:15 and 9:30 p.m. CMT

The Fly (1958) 3:15 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 4 p.m. Bravo

The Mask (1994) 4 and 8 p.m. USA

Hot Fuzz (2007) 4:02 p.m. Cinemax

The Rock (1996) 4:05 p.m. Showtime

In the Line of Fire (1993) 5 p.m. Ovation

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 5 p.m. Paramount

A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance

A Quiet Place (2018) 6 p.m. FX

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:05 p.m. E!

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 6:30 p.m. Bravo

Young Frankenstein (1974) 6:30 p.m. TCM

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. Encore

Air Force One (1997) 8 p.m. Epix

Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 8 and 10 p.m. Syfy

Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. VH1

Cat People (1942) 9 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 9:30 p.m. E!

The Leopard Man (1943) 10:22 p.m. TCM

Flatliners (1990) 10:50 p.m. Epix

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) 11:45 p.m. TCM

