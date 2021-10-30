What’s on TV Saturday: ‘In the Heights’ on HBO; ‘Halloween’ marathon on AMC; World Series
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Zoo: Bronx Tales Two puma cubs are welcomed at the Queens Zoo. Also, a warthog learns how to get vaccinated and a gorilla with a toothache has surgery. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
The Zoo A white-naped crane chick is relocated and introduced to her potential mate. Also, giraffes Jigsaw and Zizi are paired for breeding in this new episode. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
The Dead Files In Oxnard a terrified mother suspects paranormal activity in her childhood home, where her father and her husband died. 10 p.m. Travel
SPECIALS
World’s Funniest Animals: Halloween Animals all decked out for the holiday, including horses, cats, dogs and goats. Elizabeth Stanton hosts. 9 p.m. The CW
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Manchester City versus Crystal Palace, 7 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Brighton & Hove Albion, 7 a.m. USA; Tottenham Hotspur versus Manchester United, 9:30 a.m. NBC
College Football UCLA visits Utah, 7 p.m. ESPN. Also, Texas visits Baylor, 9 a.m. ABC; Michigan visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. Fox; Virginia Tech visits Georgia Tech, 9 a.m. BSSC; Iowa visits Wisconsin, 9 a.m. ESPN; Cincinnati visits Tulane, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Arizona State, Noon FS1; Georgia visits Florida, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Colorado visits Oregon, 12:30 p.m. Fox; Boston College visits Syracuse, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; Florida State visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Purdue visits Nebraska, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Ole Miss visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; SMU visits Houston, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. FS1; North Carolina visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Penn State visits Ohio State, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Virginia visits BYU, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Stanford, 7:30 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Montreal Canadiens visit the Kings, 1 p.m. BSW
World Series Game 4: The Houston Astros visit Atlanta, 5 p.m. Fox
High School Football 7 p.m. BSSC
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Mary Roach (“Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be on ‘Face the Nation’
Sunday Talk Show Guests: October 31: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will be on “Face the Nation” and “State of the Union”; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg makes the rounds; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
Frankenstein Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive) creates a monster (Boris Karloff) from cadavers and the brain of a deceased killer in this 1931 horror classic directed by James Whale, based on Mary Shelley’s novel. 5 p.m. TCM
The Nightmare Before Christmas The Pumpkin King, ruler of Halloween Town, hatches a plan to kidnap Santa Claus and put his own ghostly spin on the yuletide season in this surreal 1993 animated fantasy from Tim Burton (“Edward Scissorhands”). With the voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon and Catherine O’Hara. 7:10 p.m. Freeform
Movie Reviews : Burton Dreams Up a Delightful ‘Nightmare’ : The filmmaker’s quirky sensibility is on display in this inventive, morbid and amusing stop-motion animated musical.
Forget “Beetlejuice,” forget “Edward Scissorhands” and (this shouldn’t be too difficult) forget “Batman Returns.”
AMC Halloween Marathon Jamie Lee Curtis launches her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the 1978 horror thriller “Halloween” 10:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.; also airing are 1981’s “Halloween II” 12:30 p.m.; 1998’s “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later” 7:30 p.m.; and 2002’s “Halloween: Resurrection” 9:28 p.m.
Coyote Creek Christmas Paige Parker (Janel Parrish) volunteers to take charge of the annual holiday party at her parents’ hotel in the Rocky Mountains with a theme spotlighting the diverse holiday traditions of guests at the inn. She doesn’t know that her parents are quietly planning to sell their hotel to Dylan Bailey (Ryan Paevey), a handsome real estate developer and single father. Cameron Bancroft also stars in this holiday romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
In the Heights This 2021 adaptation of the Broadway musical co-created by Lin-Manuel Miranda follows the daily life of Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), a bodega owner in New York’s predominantly Dominican neighborhood of Washington Heights. The cast includes Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Stephanie Beatriz, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Melissa Barrera. Watch for Miranda as a street vendor. 8 p.m. HBO
Anthony Ramos leads a terrific ensemble in this vibrant ode to life in a Washington Heights barrio from director Jon M. Chu (‘Crazy Rich Asians’).
Torn From Her Arms Based on a harrowing true story that played out against the backdrop of the crisis at the U.S.-Mexican border, this taut 2021 docudrama stars Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) as a Texas immigration lawyer fighting desperately to reunite loved ones separated in the midst of politically motivated chaos. Fátima Molina stars as a woman who fled violence in El Salvador with her 6-year-old daughter, only to be separated from her by U.S. immigration officers. Gloria Reuben plays the journalist who broke the story. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children Screenwriter Jane Goldman adapted Ransom Riggs’ novel for director Tim Burton’s visually opulent and delightfully whimsical 2016 fantasy, set largely at a secret island refuge for children who are shunned by society at large for their paranormal powers. Eva Green stars as their headmistress. Asa Butterfield, Allison Janney, Judi Dench, Chris O’Dowd and Rupert Everett also star. 11 p.m. Freeform
You could say that the new Tim Burton movie is perfectly in line with his sensibility, though that would be a bit like saying it was shot in focus.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 8 a.m. E!
Ghostbusters (1984) 8 a.m. Freeform
The Devil’s Own (1966) 8:30 a.m. TCM
Happy-Go-Lucky (2008) 8:32 a.m. Cinemax
Paranormal Activity (2007) 8:50 a.m. and 3:08 p.m. Encore
The Aviator (2004) 9 a.m. HBO
Ghost (1990) 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. POP
Arachnophobia (1990) 9:15 a.m. IFC
The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 10:15 a.m. TCM
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019) 10:20 a.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) 10:30 a.m. Bravo
EMMA. (2020) 10:30 a.m. Cinemax
Men in Black (1997) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
A Royal Night Out (2015) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Get Out (2017) 11 a.m. FX
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 11:25 a.m. E!
The Haunting (1963) 11:45 a.m. TCM
The Ides of March (2011) 11:45 a.m. TMC
Goodfellas (1990) Noon History
Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) Noon Paramount
Shaun of the Dead (2004) Noon TRU
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 12:30 and 10:30 p.m. BET
Doubt (2008) 12:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Thing (1982) 1:16 and 10:20 p.m. Encore
Back to the Future (1985) 1:30 and 9 p.m. Bravo
Platoon (1986) 1:30 p.m. TMC
Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Kong: Skull Island (2017) 2 p.m. TBS
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) 2:05 p.m. HBO
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) 2:30 p.m. Paramount
Goosebumps (2015) 2:35 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 3 p.m. E!
The Gift (2015) 3 p.m. Lifetime
Stand by Me (1986) 3 p.m. Sundance
Tombstone (1993) 3:15 and 9:30 p.m. CMT
The Fly (1958) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 4 p.m. Bravo
The Mask (1994) 4 and 8 p.m. USA
Hot Fuzz (2007) 4:02 p.m. Cinemax
The Rock (1996) 4:05 p.m. Showtime
In the Line of Fire (1993) 5 p.m. Ovation
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989) 5 p.m. Paramount
A League of Their Own (1992) 5 p.m. Sundance
A Quiet Place (2018) 6 p.m. FX
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 6 p.m. Nickelodeon
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 6:05 p.m. E!
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 6:30 p.m. Bravo
Young Frankenstein (1974) 6:30 p.m. TCM
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. Encore
Air Force One (1997) 8 p.m. Epix
Beetlejuice (1988) 8 p.m. Paramount
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 8 and 10 p.m. Syfy
Bridesmaids (2011) 8 p.m. VH1
Cat People (1942) 9 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 9:30 p.m. E!
The Leopard Man (1943) 10:22 p.m. TCM
Flatliners (1990) 10:50 p.m. Epix
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death (1971) 11:45 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for Oct. 24-30 include the new series ‘American Veteran’ on PBS and the World Series on Fox.
Movies on TV this week: October 24: ‘Frankenstein’ (1931) and ‘Young Frankenstein (1974) on TCM; ‘The Exorcist’ on AMC; ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ on Encore
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 24 - 30 as PDF files you can download and print
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 24 - 30 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
WHAT’S ON TV NEXT WEEK
Movies on TV this week: ‘All the President’s Men’ on Cinemax; ‘Goldfinger’ on BBC America
Movies on TV this week: October 31: ‘All the President’s Men’ on Cinemax; ‘Goldfinger’ on BBC America; ‘The Maltese Falcon’ TCM; ‘The Shining’ on AMC
Movies on TV for the entire week, Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Oct. 31 - Nov. 6 as PDF files you can download and print
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.