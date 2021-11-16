What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco’ on Food Network; ‘FBI’ on CBS
SERIES
FBI After a girl is kidnapped from her daycare, the team helps her parents navigate a debt owed to a deadly gang operating in their neighborhood. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star. 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The top 10 are revealed in this new episode. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend perform with their teams. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash The superhero series returns for a five-part special event titled “Armageddon,” where Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) and their team try to save Earth from a powerful alien threat. Their fight leads them to enlist the help of some old friends, including the Atom (Brandon Routh), Mia Queen (Kat McNamara), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelorette The group hits the road for a trip to Minneapolis, where the men take on Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox
7 Little Johnstons (season premiere) 8 p.m. TLC
FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS
La Brea With cold weather approaching, Eve, Levi and Ty (Natalie Zea, Nicholas Gonzalez and Chiké Okonkwo) return to the fort, despite their experience there, hoping to learn 10,000 B.C. survival skills. Also, Gavin (Eoin Macken) tries to spare Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) pain, but that threatens to do their relationship more harm than good. 9 p.m. NBC
Riverdale The community’s power couple is now Veronica and Reggie (Camila Mendes, Charles Melton), while Jughead and Tabitha (Cole Sprouse, Erinn Westbrook) prepare to move in together in the season premiere. Madelaine Petsch, K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox
American Veteran The four-part documentary series concludes with “The Reckoning,” which explores the ways in which veterans view those who never went into the military. J.R. Martinez hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE
Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) 9 p.m. HGTV
The Big Holiday Food Fight Kym Whitley hosts this new cooking competition where home cooks prepare their favorite holiday family recipes. Their results are evaluated by judges Gina Neely, Darnell Ferguson and James Wright Chanel. 9 p.m. OWN
FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS
New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) takes drastic measures to help several undocumented immigrants after a fire destroys the church where they had sought refuge in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Queens As Brianna (Eve) deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s (RonReaco Lee) infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Also, Lauren (Pepi Sonuga) struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin. 10 p.m. ABC
VOCES on PBS The new documentary “American Exile” looks at the plight of U.S. veterans who live under the threat of deportation. The issue is examined primarily through the stories of Valente Valenzuela and his brother Manuel, who volunteered for duty in Vietnam and came home decorated, bearing physical and psychological scars. Half a century later they received deportation notices. 10 p.m. KOCE
Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco This new series combines the host’s passions for comedy and food. In the premiere he gets a taste of the fisherman’s life and tests the theory that seafood tastes better when you catch it yourself. 10 p.m. Food Network
Addicted to Marriage (premiere) 10:05 p.m. TLC
SPORTS
College Basketball Gardner-Webb visits Duke, 4 p.m. BSSC; Creighton visits Nebraska, 4 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Houston, 5 p.m. ESPN; Seton Hall visits Michigan, 6 p.m. FS1; BYU visits Oregon, 7 p.m. ESPN
College Football Western Michigan visits Eastern Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Al Franken; Sarah Gelman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Brian Baumgartner; Ben Silverman; Erin French. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga; former NBA player Dwyane Wade; author Glennon Doyle; chef Pati Jinich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”); basketball star Dwyane Wade. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tara Setmayer; author Jedediah Bila. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Maria Shriver; meatless Thanksgiving dishes. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Kim Fields (“Adventures in Christmasing”); Bill Bellamy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Jon Heder (“Funny Thing About Love”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Gabby Petito’s family. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”); Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Ooh Laa”; Deon Cole; Cody Rigsby. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman is adamant she is not being scammed by the man with whom she is having an online relationship. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kieran Culkin (“Succession”); Brandon Maxwell (“Project Runway”); Tig Notaro; Wale performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Tito Jackson (“Under Your Spell”); Sy’Rai Smith. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ai Weiwei. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jared Leto; Vanessa Hudgens; Tom Morello. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams; Dwyane Wade. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kirsten Dunst; Wilmer Valderrama; Kevin Garnett; Gracie Abrams performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Mindy Kaling; Yvonne Orji; Majid Jordan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; Peter Sarsgaard; author Amor Towles; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Space Between Rachel Winter directed the 2021 comedy set in 1990s-era Los Angeles. Kelsey Grammer stars as a once-successful rock musician whose eccentric output leads his record company to decide he’s a fiscal liability. Charlie Porter (Jackson White) accepts the task of forcing him out of his contract. William Fichtner, Julia Goldani Telles and Paris Jackson also star. 8 p.m. Epix
Reign Over Me (2007) 8 a.m. Showtime
A League of Their Own (1992) 9 a.m. AMC
Runaway Jury (2003) 9:04 a.m. Encore
Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 10:05 a.m. Showtime
The Birds (1963) 10:05 a.m. TMC
The Invisible Man (2020) 10:08 a.m. Cinemax
Bridesmaids (2011) 10:30 a.m. MTV
The Big Sleep (1946) 10:30 a.m. TCM
The Negotiator (1998) 11:15 a.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11:28 a.m., 2:59 and 6:29 p.m. Syfy
The Karate Kid (1984) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX
Wonder Boys (2000) 12:14 p.m. Cinemax
Arachnophobia (1990) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Apollo 13 (1995) 12:45 p.m. Showtime
Dark Passage (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 1 p.m. Epix
Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX
Gran Torino (2008) 1:30 p.m. TNT
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 2:30 p.m. USA
Mogambo (1953) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Shanghai Knights (2003) 3 p.m. IFC
G.I. Jane (1997) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
Men of Honor (2000) 3:55 p.m. Encore
Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation
Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. AMC
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:05 p.m. USA
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 5:20 p.m. Showtime
Shanghai Noon (2000) 5:30 p.m. IFC
Colors (1988) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax
48 HRS. (1982) 6 p.m. Ovation
The Learning Tree (1969) 6 p.m. TCM
National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 6:10 p.m. TMC
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 6:50 p.m. HBO
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount
Gloria Bell (2018) 7:15 p.m. Showtime
Pacific Rim (2013) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America
Antwone Fisher (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Space Between (2021) 8 p.m. Epix
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8 p.m. IFC
Shaft (1971) 8 p.m. TCM
Zola (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime
That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Dirty Harry (1971) 10 p.m. Ovation
Get Shorty (1995) 10 p.m. Paramount
Just Mercy (2019) 10:01 p.m. Cinemax
High Plains Drifter (1973) 10:05 p.m. TMC
Zoolander (2001) 10:15 p.m. IFC
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 11 p.m. AMC
