What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco’ on Food Network; ‘FBI’ on CBS

SERIES

FBI After a girl is kidnapped from her daycare, the team helps her parents navigate a debt owed to a deadly gang operating in their neighborhood. Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki and Jeremy Sisto star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The top 10 are revealed in this new episode. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend perform with their teams. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash The superhero series returns for a five-part special event titled “Armageddon,” where Barry and Iris (Grant Gustin, Candice Patton) and their team try to save Earth from a powerful alien threat. Their fight leads them to enlist the help of some old friends, including the Atom (Brandon Routh), Mia Queen (Kat McNamara), Sentinel (Chyler Leigh) and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau). 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelorette The group hits the road for a trip to Minneapolis, where the men take on Viking challenges to showcase their strength and bravery. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident (N) 8 p.m. Fox

7 Little Johnstons (season premiere) 8 p.m. TLC

FBI: International (N) 9 p.m. CBS

La Brea With cold weather approaching, Eve, Levi and Ty (Natalie Zea, Nicholas Gonzalez and Chiké Okonkwo) return to the fort, despite their experience there, hoping to learn 10,000 B.C. survival skills. Also, Gavin (Eoin Macken) tries to spare Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) pain, but that threatens to do their relationship more harm than good. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale The community’s power couple is now Veronica and Reggie (Camila Mendes, Charles Melton), while Jughead and Tabitha (Cole Sprouse, Erinn Westbrook) prepare to move in together in the season premiere. Madelaine Petsch, K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Our Kind of People (N) 9 p.m. Fox

American Veteran The four-part documentary series concludes with “The Reckoning,” which explores the ways in which veterans view those who never went into the military. J.R. Martinez hosts. 9 p.m. KOCE

Fixer to Fabulous (season premiere) 9 p.m. HGTV

The Big Holiday Food Fight Kym Whitley hosts this new cooking competition where home cooks prepare their favorite holiday family recipes. Their results are evaluated by judges Gina Neely, Darnell Ferguson and James Wright Chanel. 9 p.m. OWN

FBI: Most Wanted (N) 10 p.m. CBS

New Amsterdam Max (Ryan Eggold) takes drastic measures to help several undocumented immigrants after a fire destroys the church where they had sought refuge in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Queens As Brianna (Eve) deals with a painful reminder of Jeff’s (RonReaco Lee) infidelity, the group hopes a performance at the American Music Awards will solidify their comeback. Also, Lauren (Pepi Sonuga) struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin. 10 p.m. ABC

VOCES on PBS The new documentary “American Exile” looks at the plight of U.S. veterans who live under the threat of deportation. The issue is examined primarily through the stories of Valente Valenzuela and his brother Manuel, who volunteered for duty in Vietnam and came home decorated, bearing physical and psychological scars. Half a century later they received deportation notices. 10 p.m. KOCE

Well Done With Sebastian Maniscalco This new series combines the host’s passions for comedy and food. In the premiere he gets a taste of the fisherman’s life and tests the theory that seafood tastes better when you catch it yourself. 10 p.m. Food Network

Addicted to Marriage (premiere) 10:05 p.m. TLC

SPORTS

College Basketball Gardner-Webb visits Duke, 4 p.m. BSSC; Creighton visits Nebraska, 4 p.m. FS1; Virginia visits Houston, 5 p.m. ESPN; Seton Hall visits Michigan, 6 p.m. FS1; BYU visits Oregon, 7 p.m. ESPN

College Football Western Michigan visits Eastern Michigan, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Brooklyn Nets, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Utah Jazz, 7 p.m. TNT; the San Antonio Spurs visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. BSW

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Al Franken; Sarah Gelman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Brian Baumgartner; Ben Silverman; Erin French. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga; former NBA player Dwyane Wade; author Glennon Doyle; chef Pati Jinich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”); basketball star Dwyane Wade. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tara Setmayer; author Jedediah Bila. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Maria Shriver; meatless Thanksgiving dishes. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kim Fields (“Adventures in Christmasing”); Bill Bellamy. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Deborah Norville. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Jon Heder (“Funny Thing About Love”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Gabby Petito’s family. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Jeff Goldblum (“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”); Madelaine Petsch (“Riverdale”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Ooh Laa”; Deon Cole; Cody Rigsby. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman is adamant she is not being scammed by the man with whom she is having an online relationship. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kieran Culkin (“Succession”); Brandon Maxwell (“Project Runway”); Tig Notaro; Wale performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tito Jackson (“Under Your Spell”); Sy’Rai Smith. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Ai Weiwei. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jared Leto; Vanessa Hudgens; Tom Morello. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams; Dwyane Wade. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kirsten Dunst; Wilmer Valderrama; Kevin Garnett; Gracie Abrams performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Mindy Kaling; Yvonne Orji; Majid Jordan. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; Peter Sarsgaard; author Amor Towles; Nate Smith. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Space Between Rachel Winter directed the 2021 comedy set in 1990s-era Los Angeles. Kelsey Grammer stars as a once-successful rock musician whose eccentric output leads his record company to decide he’s a fiscal liability. Charlie Porter (Jackson White) accepts the task of forcing him out of his contract. William Fichtner, Julia Goldani Telles and Paris Jackson also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Reign Over Me (2007) 8 a.m. Showtime

A League of Their Own (1992) 9 a.m. AMC

Runaway Jury (2003) 9:04 a.m. Encore

Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (1990) 10:05 a.m. Showtime

The Birds (1963) 10:05 a.m. TMC

The Invisible Man (2020) 10:08 a.m. Cinemax

Bridesmaids (2011) 10:30 a.m. MTV

The Big Sleep (1946) 10:30 a.m. TCM

The Negotiator (1998) 11:15 a.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 11:28 a.m., 2:59 and 6:29 p.m. Syfy

The Karate Kid (1984) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 11:30 a.m. FX

Wonder Boys (2000) 12:14 p.m. Cinemax

Arachnophobia (1990) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Apollo 13 (1995) 12:45 p.m. Showtime

Dark Passage (1947) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) 1 p.m. Epix

Ferdinand (2017) 1:30 p.m. FX

Gran Torino (2008) 1:30 p.m. TNT

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 2:30 p.m. USA

Mogambo (1953) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Shanghai Knights (2003) 3 p.m. IFC

G.I. Jane (1997) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

Men of Honor (2000) 3:55 p.m. Encore

Cliffhanger (1993) 4 p.m. Ovation

Moneyball (2011) 5 p.m. AMC

John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (2019) 5:05 p.m. USA

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) 5:20 p.m. Showtime

Shanghai Noon (2000) 5:30 p.m. IFC

Colors (1988) 5:58 p.m. Cinemax

48 HRS. (1982) 6 p.m. Ovation

The Learning Tree (1969) 6 p.m. TCM

National Lampoon’s Animal House (1978) 6:10 p.m. TMC

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 6:50 p.m. HBO

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 7 p.m. Paramount

Gloria Bell (2018) 7:15 p.m. Showtime

Pacific Rim (2013) 8 and 11 p.m. BBC America

Antwone Fisher (2002) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Space Between (2021) 8 p.m. Epix

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 8 p.m. IFC

Shaft (1971) 8 p.m. TCM

Zola (2020) 9 p.m. Showtime

That Thing You Do! (1996) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Dirty Harry (1971) 10 p.m. Ovation

Get Shorty (1995) 10 p.m. Paramount

Just Mercy (2019) 10:01 p.m. Cinemax

High Plains Drifter (1973) 10:05 p.m. TMC

Zoolander (2001) 10:15 p.m. IFC

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 11 p.m. AMC

