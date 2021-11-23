What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Black and Missing,’ HBO; ‘The Voice,’ ‘Jurassic World Prologue’ NBC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Voice The top nine of 11 are revealed as safe by America’s votes, while the bottom two compete in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Despero (Tony Curran) warns the Flash/Barry (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will lead to Armageddon. Then, a revelation pushes Barry to seek counsel from Black Lightning (Cress Williams) in this new episode. 8 p.m.

The Bachelorette (N) 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident Kit (Jane Leeves) hires a surgical coach to help Drs. Bell and Austin (Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner) brush up on their skills in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. Fox

Tyler Perry’s House of Payne (N) 8 p.m. BET

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip (premiere) 8 p.m. Bravo

Black and Missing This four-part documentary series from journalist and activist Soledad O’Brien follows the Black and Missing Foundation as it fights to raise awareness of missing-persons cases involving Black victims. Participants include missing-persons activist John Walsh, FBI victim specialist Renee Murrell; Baltimore Police Chief T.J. Smith; and former Asst. Dist. Atty. Glenn Kirschner. A second episode follows. 8 and 8:55 p.m. HBO

The Big Holiday Food Fight In the new episode “Culinary Visions,” a woman who is legally blind competes against two other home cooks: a father of four and a woman paying tribute to the grandmother who taught her how to cook. 8 p.m. OWN

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (N) 8:30 p.m. BET

La Brea When a revelation means Izzy and Josh (Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin) are in jeopardy, Eve (Natalie Zea) and the other survivors desperately search for a little boy (Diesel La Torraca) who holds the key to saving them. Then, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and Izzy must rely on a stranger if they hope to reunite their family in this new episode of the science-fiction series. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Independent Lens In the late 19th century, the U.S. government set up a boarding school system that removed tens of thousands of Native American children from their tribal homelands and stripped them of their languages, traditions and culture. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Beat Bobby Flay Damaris Phillips teams up with Duff Goldman in his first appearance on the show. Pastry chefs Holden Jagger and Tova du Plessis are also featured. 9 p.m. Food Network

New Amsterdam Just as Drs. Goodwin and Sharpe (Ryan Eggold, Freema Agyeman) are ready to head to London, a deadly superbug hits the hospital. Also, Dr. Bloom (Janet Montgomery) has been keeping a secret. 10 p.m. NBC

Queens As the group prepares to shoot its first music video in nearly two decades, Brianna (Eve) has a hard time maintaining a work-life balance. Also, Lil Muffin Lauren (Pepi Sonuga) works to reestablish her career as Jill (Naturi Naughton) continues to manage her public image in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Frontline The new episode “Shots Fired” investigates police training, tactics and accountability and their effect on racial disparities in use of force by police in Utah. 10 p.m. KOCE

Top Gear In their fifth season behind the wheel, hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness hit the road in search of challenges that will push them and their vehicles to the limit. 10 p.m. BBC America

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman The new episode “El Chapo” chronicles the history of the drug cartel kingpin who eluded capture for years and who when he was apprehended was able to use his financial resources and charm to pull off one escape after another. 10 p.m. History

SPECIALS

Jurassic World Prologue An early preview of the sequel “Jurassic World Domination.” 8:56 p.m. NBC

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild Fashion expert and stylist Jay Manuel hosts this new special in which four two-person teams compete in holiday-themed craft challenges. 9 p.m. OWN

SPORTS

College Basketball Maui Invitational, consolation round: 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; semifinals: 2 p.m. ESPN; 5 p.m. ESPN. Roman Legends Classic, consolation round, 2 p.m. ESPN2; final: 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. Hall of Fame Classic: final 6:30 p.m. ESPN2; UNC-Asheville visits North Carolina, 4 p.m. BSW; Gonzaga visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the New York Knicks, 4:30 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Portland Trail Blazers, 7 p.m. TNT; the Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

MLS Soccer Orlando City SC visits Nashville SC, 5 p.m. FS1; Real Salt Lake visits the Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Kevin Hart; Brian Kelly, the Points Guy; Jesse Plemons. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Poppy Harlow. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” finale; Jimmie Allen. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tony Goldwyn (“The Hot Zone: Anthrax”); Kristin Chenoweth performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kristen Soltis Anderson; JoJo and Jessalynn Siwa. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Remy Ma and Fat Joe guest host; chef Evette Rios shares Puerto Rican Thanksgiving dishes. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ashanti; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Halle Berry (“Bruised”); Alan Cumming (“Baggage”); Pau Gasol (“Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Members of the family of a graduate student found dead by drowning tell why they think he was killed. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Hailee Steinfeld (“Hawkeye”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show “Rebel Yell”; Lin-Manuel Miranda; Matt Iseman; Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch; Enhypen performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple who are trying to regain custody of their children. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Casey Wilson (“The Shrink Next Door”); Kalen Allen. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Lena Waithe and Jojo T. Gibbs (“Twenties”); Nicole Walters. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 12:02 a.m. KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hailee Steinfeld; Liza Koshy; Avril Lavigne performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lady Gaga performs with Tony Bennett. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jon Bernthal; Michelle Young; Parker McCollum performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Nicholas Hoult; Aisling Bea; BTS performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Lin-Manuel Miranda; Rachel Dratch; Mastodon performs; Jon Epcar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Gone Girl (2014) 9 a.m. FXX

The Woman in White (1948) 9:30 a.m. TCM

The Queen (2006) 9:35 a.m. HBO

Scott Pilgrim Versus the World (2010) 9:45 a.m. Showtime

The Wife (2017) 9:58 a.m. Starz

This Is the End (2013) 10:16 a.m. Encore

Grease (1978) 11 a.m. AMC

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 11 a.m. Syfy

The Man in Grey (1943) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Something’s Gotta Give (2003) 11:42 a.m. and 8:48 p.m. Starz

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 1 p.m. Syfy

Panic Room (2002) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) 1:23 p.m. Cinemax

Jaws (1975) 1:30 and 7 p.m. AMC

Bloody Sunday (2002) 1:35 p.m. Epix

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) 1:45 p.m. TCM

Arthur Christmas (2011) 2 p.m. Freeform

Dracula (1931) 3:30 p.m. TCM

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 3:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019) 4 p.m. Freeform

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 4 p.m. Showtime

Tenet (2020) 5:25 p.m. HBO

The Polar Express (2004) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

John Wick (2014) 6 and 10:54 p.m. USA

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Leadbelly (1975) 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000) 7 p.m. Ovation

Die Hard 2 (1990) 7 p.m. Paramount

Scarface (1983) 7 p.m. TMC

Flight (2012) 8 p.m. Epix

Abominable (2019) 8 and 10 p.m. FX

Solomon Northup’s Odyssey (1984) 9 p.m. TCM

Eve’s Bayou (1997) 10 p.m. Ovation

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 10 p.m. Paramount

Carlito’s Way (1993) 10 p.m. TMC

The Fighter (2010) 10:20 p.m. Epix

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 11:04 p.m. Syfy

