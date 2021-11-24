What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ on the CW; ‘Black and Missing’ on HBO
SERIES
Jay Leno’s Garage Ashton Kutcher and Marie Osmond are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends land in Seattle in the middle of World War II, where Sara, Ava and Astra (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann) work in an airplane factory in this new episode of the science-fiction series. Shayan Sobhian and Nick Zano also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Black and Missing The documentary miniseries from Soledad O’Brien concludes with two new episodes. 8 and 8:55 p.m. HBO
Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Batwoman Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is caught in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke and Mary (Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang). Also, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick. 9 p.m. The CW
NOVA The five-part limited series “Universe Revealed” concludes with “Big Bang,” which looks back at the moment scientists believe the universe began. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Danni (Mignon) has second thoughts about asking Preston (Trinity Whiteside) for space in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Secrets of the Dead The Rev. Marius Zerafa is on a quest to recover a painting by Italian master Caravaggio that was stolen from a cathedral in 1984 in “The Caravaggio Heist,” the season finale of the documentary series. 10 p.m. KOCE
Twenties (N) 10 p.m. BET
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Intergalactic With authorities conducting an intensive search for the Hemlock, the fugitives try to commandeer a ship that is home to a scientist (guest star Michael Smiley) who is an extreme eccentric and has a menagerie of animals on board. Natasha O’Keeffe, Savannah Steyn and Sharon Duncan-Brewster also star. 10 p.m. Syfy
The Sinner (N) 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Saturday Night Live The iconic late-night program highlights memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 47 seasons. 9 p.m. NBC
Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”) makes her debut in a stand-up special as she leads a cast of female comedy veterans in this offshoot of the ongoing comedy club showcase. Carole Montgomery joins Hatcher onstage at the Irvine Improv. Wendy Liebman, Monique Marvez, Leighann Lord and Marsha Warfield are featured. 10 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
College Basketball Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola-Chicago visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Connecticut visits Auburn, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Virginia Commonwealth visits Syracuse, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Arizona State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. Maui Invitational: Third place, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; fifth place game, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. Houston Baptist visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. BSW; Memphis visits Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. BSSC; the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Kings, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Lisa Damour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Jenna Bush Hager interviews Bono. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Hailee Steinfeld; chef Jessica Seinfeld. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Renner (“Hawkeye”); a Gelman family recipe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Thanksgiving. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Fat Joe and Remy Ma. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Helen Mirren; Piper Perabo; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Thanksgiving dishes: chefs Carla Hall, Rocco DiSpirito and Lazarus Lynch. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Marlo Thomas; Thanksgiving recipes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Drew Barrymore Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”). 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Fake Plastic Trees”; Machine Gun Kelly; Nikki Glaser; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman considers divorcing her husband. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Pau Gasol (“Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey”); guest cohost Tami Roman. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julie Bowen; Keke Palmer; Zoe Wees performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rosamund Pike; director Peter Jackson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Keaton; John Wilson; the War on Drugs perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; Caitríona Balfe; Sophie Buddle. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jesse Plemons; Jon Epcar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Planes, Trains and Automobiles An ad exec (Steve Martin) and a shower curtain-ring salesman (John Candy) become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago in this 1987 holiday classic. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. AMC
How It Ends Spouses Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones wrote, directed and produced this dark comedy-drama in which a diverse group of Los Angeles residents learn they have hours left to live before an asteroid strikes. The large ensemble cast includes Lister-Jones, Helen Hunt, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll, Bradley Whitford, Colin Hanks, Lamorne Morris, Finn Wolfhard, Glenn Howerton and Paul Scheer. 8 p.m. Epix
The Humans Stephen Karam wrote and directed this 2016 adaptation of his Broadway play set at Thanksgiving as a family gathers at the rundown apartment of Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend (Steven Yuen) in New York’s Chinatown. Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer and June Squibb also star. 8 p.m. Showtime
In Bruges (2008) 8:15 a.m. Encore
Dark Waters (2019) 9:40 a.m. TMC
The Fighter (2010) 10:30 a.m. Epix
It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 10:45 a.m. Showtime
Where the Lilies Bloom (1974) 11 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) noon Nickelodeon
Vertigo (1958) noon TMC
Coming to America (1988) noon and 7 p.m. VH1
Dances With Wolves (1990) 12:30 p.m. Showtime
From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler (1973) 1 p.m. TCM
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC
The Good Lie (2014) 1:40 p.m. HBO
Wonder Woman (2017) 2 p.m. TNT
Rear Window (1954) 2:10 p.m. TMC
Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 3 p.m. Epix
A Little Romance (1979) 3 p.m. TCM
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
Apollo 13 (1995) 3:35 p.m. Showtime
The Polar Express (2004) 4 p.m. Cartoon Network
Psycho (1960) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Dear White People (2014) 4:25 p.m. Epix
Paddington (2014) 5 p.m. Freeform
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Casablanca (1942) 5 p.m. TCM
Minari (2020) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Birds (1963) 6 p.m. TMC
Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 6:30 p.m. Paramount
Cinderella (2015) 7:11 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX
Eve’s Bayou (1997) 8 p.m. Ovation
Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. TMC
Julie & Julia (2009) 9 p.m. Encore
The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) 9 p.m. TCM
Blades of Glory (2007) 9:23 p.m. Cinemax
Fargo (1996) 9:25 p.m. Epix
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 10:01 p.m. Bravo
Election (1999) 11:05 p.m. Epix
