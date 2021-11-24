What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ on the CW; ‘Black and Missing’ on HBO

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Ashton Kutcher and Marie Osmond are guests in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends land in Seattle in the middle of World War II, where Sara, Ava and Astra (Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann) work in an airplane factory in this new episode of the science-fiction series. Shayan Sobhian and Nick Zano also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Black and Missing The documentary miniseries from Soledad O’Brien concludes with two new episodes. 8 and 8:55 p.m. HBO

Tough as Nails (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Batwoman Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is caught in the middle of a Bat Team stand-off between Luke and Mary (Camrus Johnson, Nicole Kang). Also, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) finds a new sidekick. 9 p.m. The CW

NOVA The five-part limited series “Universe Revealed” concludes with “Big Bang,” which looks back at the moment scientists believe the universe began. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Danni (Mignon) has second thoughts about asking Preston (Trinity Whiteside) for space in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

CSI: Vegas (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Secrets of the Dead The Rev. Marius Zerafa is on a quest to recover a painting by Italian master Caravaggio that was stolen from a cathedral in 1984 in “The Caravaggio Heist,” the season finale of the documentary series. 10 p.m. KOCE

Twenties (N) 10 p.m. BET

Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Intergalactic With authorities conducting an intensive search for the Hemlock, the fugitives try to commandeer a ship that is home to a scientist (guest star Michael Smiley) who is an extreme eccentric and has a menagerie of animals on board. Natasha O’Keeffe, Savannah Steyn and Sharon Duncan-Brewster also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

The Sinner (N) 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Saturday Night Live The iconic late-night program highlights memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from its 47 seasons. 9 p.m. NBC

Even More Funny Women of a Certain Age Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”) makes her debut in a stand-up special as she leads a cast of female comedy veterans in this offshoot of the ongoing comedy club showcase. Carole Montgomery joins Hatcher onstage at the Irvine Improv. Wendy Liebman, Monique Marvez, Leighann Lord and Marsha Warfield are featured. 10 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

College Basketball Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola-Chicago visits Michigan State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Connecticut visits Auburn, 11:30 a.m. ESPN; Virginia Commonwealth visits Syracuse, 2 p.m. ESPN2; Baylor visits Arizona State, 4:30 p.m. ESPN2. Maui Invitational: Third place, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; fifth place game, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. Houston Baptist visits Oklahoma, 5 p.m. BSW; Memphis visits Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m. SportsNet; the Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:05 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6 p.m. BSSC; the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Kings, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Lisa Damour. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Jenna Bush Hager interviews Bono. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Hailee Steinfeld; chef Jessica Seinfeld. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jeremy Renner (“Hawkeye”); a Gelman family recipe. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Thanksgiving. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Guest hosts Fat Joe and Remy Ma. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Helen Mirren; Piper Perabo; NeNe Leakes guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Thanksgiving dishes: chefs Carla Hall, Rocco DiSpirito and Lazarus Lynch. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Marlo Thomas; Thanksgiving recipes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Drew Barrymore Show Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”). 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Fake Plastic Trees”; Machine Gun Kelly; Nikki Glaser; Alessia Cara performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman considers divorcing her husband. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Pau Gasol (“Pau Gasol: It’s About the Journey”); guest cohost Tami Roman. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Julie Bowen; Keke Palmer; Zoe Wees performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rosamund Pike; director Peter Jackson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael Keaton; John Wilson; the War on Drugs perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum; Caitríona Balfe; Sophie Buddle. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Samberg; Jesse Plemons; Jon Epcar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Planes, Trains and Automobiles An ad exec (Steve Martin) and a shower curtain-ring salesman (John Candy) become co-travelers on the way to Thanksgiving in Chicago in this 1987 holiday classic. 6, 8 and 10 p.m. AMC

How It Ends Spouses Daryl Wein and Zoe Lister-Jones wrote, directed and produced this dark comedy-drama in which a diverse group of Los Angeles residents learn they have hours left to live before an asteroid strikes. The large ensemble cast includes Lister-Jones, Helen Hunt, Fred Armisen, Nick Kroll, Bradley Whitford, Colin Hanks, Lamorne Morris, Finn Wolfhard, Glenn Howerton and Paul Scheer. 8 p.m. Epix

The Humans Stephen Karam wrote and directed this 2016 adaptation of his Broadway play set at Thanksgiving as a family gathers at the rundown apartment of Brigid (Beanie Feldstein) and her boyfriend (Steven Yuen) in New York’s Chinatown. Jayne Houdyshell, Richard Jenkins, Amy Schumer and June Squibb also star. 8 p.m. Showtime

In Bruges (2008) 8:15 a.m. Encore

Dark Waters (2019) 9:40 a.m. TMC

The Fighter (2010) 10:30 a.m. Epix

It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie (2002) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) 10:45 a.m. Showtime

Where the Lilies Bloom (1974) 11 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) noon Nickelodeon

Vertigo (1958) noon TMC

Coming to America (1988) noon and 7 p.m. VH1

Dances With Wolves (1990) 12:30 p.m. Showtime

From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler (1973) 1 p.m. TCM

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000) 1:30 p.m. AMC

The Good Lie (2014) 1:40 p.m. HBO

Wonder Woman (2017) 2 p.m. TNT

Rear Window (1954) 2:10 p.m. TMC

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 3 p.m. Epix

A Little Romance (1979) 3 p.m. TCM

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

Apollo 13 (1995) 3:35 p.m. Showtime

The Polar Express (2004) 4 p.m. Cartoon Network

Psycho (1960) 4:05 p.m. TMC

Dear White People (2014) 4:25 p.m. Epix

Paddington (2014) 5 p.m. Freeform

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Casablanca (1942) 5 p.m. TCM

Minari (2020) 6 p.m. Showtime

The Birds (1963) 6 p.m. TMC

Spontaneous (2020) 6:15 p.m. Epix

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 6:30 p.m. Paramount

Cinderella (2015) 7:11 p.m. Encore

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 and 11 p.m. FX

Eve’s Bayou (1997) 8 p.m. Ovation

Fried Green Tomatoes (1991) 8 p.m. TMC

Julie & Julia (2009) 9 p.m. Encore

The Mask of Dimitrios (1944) 9 p.m. TCM

Blades of Glory (2007) 9:23 p.m. Cinemax

Fargo (1996) 9:25 p.m. Epix

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 9:30 p.m. Paramount

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 10:01 p.m. Bravo

Election (1999) 11:05 p.m. Epix

