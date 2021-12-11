What’s on TV Saturday: Billie Eilish on ‘Saturday Night Live’; ‘A Royal Queens Christmas’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Rose Parade Uncovered Host Dayna Devon offers early coverage of Rose Parade preparations. 7:30 p.m. The CW

California Rose Parade will return in 2022, organizers say Event organizers say they are actively planning for both the Rose Parade’s return and the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.

The Zoo: Bronx Tales The staff is eager to pair a lone tree kangaroo with a new mate. Also, an African spoonbill chick builds a special bond with his keeper in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Wild Patagonia The new episode “Heat and Dust” tracks the relentless wind from the Andes that sweeps through the Patagonian deserts. Maras and desert-dwelling penguins are featured and baby guanacos are shown taking their first steps. 8 p.m. BBC America

Saturday Night Live Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish pulls double duty as host and musical guest in her first appearance on the late-night series. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

The Zoo (N) 9 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Yellowstone (N) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

SPECIALS

Merry Scary Christmas: Nightmare at the North Pole A family buys a house in North Pole, Alaska, unaware that the property has a gruesome history. 10 p.m. Travel

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Arsenal versus Southampton, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Aston Villa, 7 a.m. USA; Norwich City versus Manchester United, 9:30 a.m. NBC; Brighton & Hove Albion versus Tottenham Hotspur, 5:55 a.m. NBCSP

College Basketball UCLA visits Marquette, 11:30 a.m. Fox. Also, Nebraska visits Auburn, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Syracuse visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. Fox; BYU visits Creighton, 9 a.m. FS1; Central Connecticut State visits Providence, 11 a.m. FS1; Eastern Illinois visits Butler, 1 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Illinois, 2 p.m. Fox; Boston College visits Saint Louis, 2 p.m. NBCSP; LSU visits Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota visits Michigan, 3:30 p.m. FS1; South Carolina Upstate visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. BSW; Cincinnati visits Xavier, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Houston visits Alabama, 7 p.m. ESPN2

College Football FCS Division I: East Tennessee State visits North Dakota State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Army visits Navy, Noon CBS

Women’s College Basketball UCLA versus Connecticut, 10 a.m. ABC

2021 MLS Cup The New York City FC visit the Portland Timbers, noon ABC

NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; the Golden State Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5:30 p.m. ABC

FIS Snowboarding Copper Mountain, 2 p.m. NBC

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Breus (“Energize”). (N) 11 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Hot Mess Holiday During Diwali celebrations an ambitious young financial executive is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé, but her best friend doesn’t let that put a damper on the festivities. They gather other friends and embark on a wild holiday adventure in Chicago. Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, Punam Patel and Nik Dodani star in this new comedy. 7 and 9 p.m. Comedy Central

Scrooged Bill Murray portrays an Ebenezer Scrooge character in this 1988 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” directed by Richard Donner. Karen Allen, John Forsythe, Carol Kane and Alfre Woodard star. 8 p.m. AMC

MOVIE REVIEWS : ‘Scrooged’ a Mean-Spirited Holiday Satire “Scrooged” (citywide) is Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” transposed to modern times and to the cutthroat world of network television.

Christmas Déjà Vu Amber Riley stars in this new comedy as a young woman struggling to become a professional singer until an angel intervenes during the holidays. Loretta Devine, Blue Kimble and Ric Reitz also star in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. BET

A Royal Queens Christmas In this 2021 holiday romance a handsome prince (Julian Morris) is mingling with the common folk in Queens, N.Y., where he is recruited by a local woman (Megan Park) to help with a children’s Christmas show. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Holiday Fix Up A designer on a hit home renovation show returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate a historic local inn. To her surprise the lead contractor assigned to work with her is an old flame who broke her heart years ago. Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin and Maria Menounos star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Real Charlie Chaplin Pearl Mackie (“Doctor Who”) narrates this new documentary from filmmakers Peter Middleton and James Spinney, who were given unprecedented access to the Chaplin archives. What emerges is a 90-minute portrait of the artist who rose from the slums of Victorian London to become one of the greatest figures in moviemaking. 8 p.m. Showtime

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 8:12 a.m. TNT

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 8:15 a.m. POP

Spider-Man (2002) 9 a.m. E!

A Christmas Carol (1938) 9 a.m. TCM

The Train Robbers (1973) 9:30 a.m. REELZ

Aliens (1986) 9:30 a.m. Showtime

Boy (2010) 9:30 a.m. TMC

The Party (2017) 9:50 a.m. Epix

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Trainwreck (2015) 10:30 a.m. Bravo

Easy A (2010) 10:30 a.m. POP

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:45 a.m. IFC

The Bourne Identity (2002) 10:50 a.m. HBO

Men in Black (1997) 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Paramount

3 Godfathers (1948) 11 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:30 a.m. E!

Shrek (2001) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT

Arthur Christmas (2011) Noon Disney

Pretty Woman (1990) Noon USA

The Karate Kid (1984) 12:30 p.m. Sundance

Ghostbusters (1984) 1 and 10 p.m. AMC

Fitzwilly (1967) 1 p.m. TCM

Dances With Wolves (1990) 1 p.m. TMC

Cinderella Man (2005) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 1:40 and 11:19 p.m. Encore

Mad Max (1979) 1:45 p.m. IFC

Shrek 2 (2004) 2:15 p.m. CMT; 8:30 p.m. CMT

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2:22 p.m. TNT

Meet the Parents (2000) 2:30 p.m. E!

Friends With Benefits (2011) 3 p.m. POP

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 3 p.m. TCM

Toy Story (1995) 3:10 p.m. Freeform

Abominable (2019) 3:30 p.m. FX

Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 3:55 p.m. Showtime

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 4 p.m. VH1

Raging Bull (1980) 4:05 p.m. TMC

The LEGO Movie (2014) 4:15 p.m. CMT

Lady on a Train (1945) 5 p.m. TCM

The Blind Side (2009) 5:05 p.m. USA

Joe Kidd (1972) 5:07 p.m. Encore

Toy Story 2 (1999) 5:10 p.m. Freeform

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5:21 p.m. TNT

Independence Day (1996) 5:30 p.m. HBO

Salt (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 6:15 p.m. VH1

Jerry Maguire (1996) 6:38 p.m. Encore

Hot Mess Holiday (2021) 7 and 9 p.m. Comedy Central

Park Row (1952) 7 p.m. TCM

The Iron Giant (1999) 7 and 8 p.m. Cartoon Network

Toy Story 3 (2010) 7:15 p.m. Freeform

Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

Christmas Déjà Vu (2021) 8 p.m. BET

Fatal Attraction (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax

A Royal Queens Christmas (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Holiday Fix Up (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Real Charlie Chaplin (2021) 8 p.m. Showtime

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 8:07 p.m. TNT

Casino (1995) 9 p.m. Ovation

Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. Sundance

A Christmas Story (1983) 9 p.m. TBS

The Other Guys (2010) 9 p.m. VH1

Toy Story 4 (2019) 9:45 p.m. Freeform

World War Z (2013) 10 p.m. Epix

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 10:55 p.m. TNT

The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. HBO

The Paper Chase (1973) 11 p.m. TCM

