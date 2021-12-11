What’s on TV Saturday: Billie Eilish on ‘Saturday Night Live’; ‘A Royal Queens Christmas’
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Rose Parade Uncovered Host Dayna Devon offers early coverage of Rose Parade preparations. 7:30 p.m. The CW
Event organizers say they are actively planning for both the Rose Parade’s return and the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena.
The Zoo: Bronx Tales The staff is eager to pair a lone tree kangaroo with a new mate. Also, an African spoonbill chick builds a special bond with his keeper in this new episode. 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Wild Patagonia The new episode “Heat and Dust” tracks the relentless wind from the Andes that sweeps through the Patagonian deserts. Maras and desert-dwelling penguins are featured and baby guanacos are shown taking their first steps. 8 p.m. BBC America
Saturday Night Live Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish pulls double duty as host and musical guest in her first appearance on the late-night series. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Billie Eilish on surviving teen fame and trauma, and how she finally stopped reading the comments
She won’t name names, but Billie Eilish says she suffered real trauma on her way to stardom. ‘It’s embarrassing,’ she says. ‘I don’t want to tell anyone.’
The Zoo (N) 9 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet
Yellowstone (N) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
SPECIALS
Merry Scary Christmas: Nightmare at the North Pole A family buys a house in North Pole, Alaska, unaware that the property has a gruesome history. 10 p.m. Travel
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Arsenal versus Southampton, 6:55 a.m. NBCSP; Liverpool versus Aston Villa, 7 a.m. USA; Norwich City versus Manchester United, 9:30 a.m. NBC; Brighton & Hove Albion versus Tottenham Hotspur, 5:55 a.m. NBCSP
College Basketball UCLA visits Marquette, 11:30 a.m. Fox. Also, Nebraska visits Auburn, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Syracuse visits Georgetown, 9 a.m. Fox; BYU visits Creighton, 9 a.m. FS1; Central Connecticut State visits Providence, 11 a.m. FS1; Eastern Illinois visits Butler, 1 p.m. FS1; Arizona visits Illinois, 2 p.m. Fox; Boston College visits Saint Louis, 2 p.m. NBCSP; LSU visits Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Minnesota visits Michigan, 3:30 p.m. FS1; South Carolina Upstate visits Wake Forest, 4 p.m. BSW; Cincinnati visits Xavier, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Houston visits Alabama, 7 p.m. ESPN2
College Football FCS Division I: East Tennessee State visits North Dakota State, 9 a.m. ESPN; Army visits Navy, Noon CBS
Women’s College Basketball UCLA versus Connecticut, 10 a.m. ABC
2021 MLS Cup The New York City FC visit the Portland Timbers, noon ABC
NBA Basketball The Orlando Magic visit the Clippers, 12:30 p.m. BSSC; the Golden State Warriors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 5:30 p.m. ABC
FIS Snowboarding Copper Mountain, 2 p.m. NBC
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Minnesota Wild visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author and clinical psychologist Dr. Michael Breus (“Energize”). (N) 11 a.m. and Sunday, 4:30 p.m. KTLA
Guests on Sunday Talk Shows: Bill de Blasio on ‘State of the Union’ on CNN ‘Fox News Sunday’
Sunday Talk Shows: December 12: Bill de Blasio on “State of the Union” on CNN “Fox News Sunday”; “Face the Nation”; “Meet the Press”; “This Week”
MOVIES
Hot Mess Holiday During Diwali celebrations an ambitious young financial executive is unceremoniously dumped by her cheating fiancé, but her best friend doesn’t let that put a damper on the festivities. They gather other friends and embark on a wild holiday adventure in Chicago. Surina Jindal, Melanie Chandra, Kal Penn, Tituss Burgess, Chris Parnell, Punam Patel and Nik Dodani star in this new comedy. 7 and 9 p.m. Comedy Central
Scrooged Bill Murray portrays an Ebenezer Scrooge character in this 1988 adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” directed by Richard Donner. Karen Allen, John Forsythe, Carol Kane and Alfre Woodard star. 8 p.m. AMC
“Scrooged” (citywide) is Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” transposed to modern times and to the cutthroat world of network television.
Christmas Déjà Vu Amber Riley stars in this new comedy as a young woman struggling to become a professional singer until an angel intervenes during the holidays. Loretta Devine, Blue Kimble and Ric Reitz also star in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. BET
A Royal Queens Christmas In this 2021 holiday romance a handsome prince (Julian Morris) is mingling with the common folk in Queens, N.Y., where he is recruited by a local woman (Megan Park) to help with a children’s Christmas show. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Holiday Fix Up A designer on a hit home renovation show returns to her hometown during the holidays to help renovate a historic local inn. To her surprise the lead contractor assigned to work with her is an old flame who broke her heart years ago. Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin and Maria Menounos star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Real Charlie Chaplin Pearl Mackie (“Doctor Who”) narrates this new documentary from filmmakers Peter Middleton and James Spinney, who were given unprecedented access to the Chaplin archives. What emerges is a 90-minute portrait of the artist who rose from the slums of Victorian London to become one of the greatest figures in moviemaking. 8 p.m. Showtime
Nothing revelatory, ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’ nevertheless profiles the legendary silent-era actor and filmmaker in style.
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) 8:12 a.m. TNT
Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) 8:15 a.m. POP
Spider-Man (2002) 9 a.m. E!
A Christmas Carol (1938) 9 a.m. TCM
The Train Robbers (1973) 9:30 a.m. REELZ
Aliens (1986) 9:30 a.m. Showtime
Boy (2010) 9:30 a.m. TMC
The Party (2017) 9:50 a.m. Epix
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Trainwreck (2015) 10:30 a.m. Bravo
Easy A (2010) 10:30 a.m. POP
Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) 10:45 a.m. IFC
The Bourne Identity (2002) 10:50 a.m. HBO
Men in Black (1997) 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Paramount
3 Godfathers (1948) 11 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 11:30 a.m. E!
Shrek (2001) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT
Arthur Christmas (2011) Noon Disney
Pretty Woman (1990) Noon USA
The Karate Kid (1984) 12:30 p.m. Sundance
Ghostbusters (1984) 1 and 10 p.m. AMC
Fitzwilly (1967) 1 p.m. TCM
Dances With Wolves (1990) 1 p.m. TMC
Cinderella Man (2005) 1:25 p.m. Cinemax
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) 1:40 and 11:19 p.m. Encore
Mad Max (1979) 1:45 p.m. IFC
Shrek 2 (2004) 2:15 p.m. CMT; 8:30 p.m. CMT
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) 2:22 p.m. TNT
Meet the Parents (2000) 2:30 p.m. E!
Friends With Benefits (2011) 3 p.m. POP
The Man Who Came to Dinner (1941) 3 p.m. TCM
Toy Story (1995) 3:10 p.m. Freeform
Abominable (2019) 3:30 p.m. FX
Silver Linings Playbook (2012) 3:55 p.m. Showtime
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 4 p.m. VH1
Raging Bull (1980) 4:05 p.m. TMC
The LEGO Movie (2014) 4:15 p.m. CMT
Lady on a Train (1945) 5 p.m. TCM
The Blind Side (2009) 5:05 p.m. USA
Joe Kidd (1972) 5:07 p.m. Encore
Toy Story 2 (1999) 5:10 p.m. Freeform
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) 5:21 p.m. TNT
Independence Day (1996) 5:30 p.m. HBO
Salt (2010) 6 p.m. Syfy
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 6:15 p.m. VH1
Jerry Maguire (1996) 6:38 p.m. Encore
Hot Mess Holiday (2021) 7 and 9 p.m. Comedy Central
Park Row (1952) 7 p.m. TCM
The Iron Giant (1999) 7 and 8 p.m. Cartoon Network
Toy Story 3 (2010) 7:15 p.m. Freeform
Scrooged (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
Christmas Déjà Vu (2021) 8 p.m. BET
Fatal Attraction (1987) 8 p.m. Cinemax
A Royal Queens Christmas (2021) 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Holiday Fix Up (2021) 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Real Charlie Chaplin (2021) 8 p.m. Showtime
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 8:07 p.m. TNT
Casino (1995) 9 p.m. Ovation
Enemy of the State (1998) 9 p.m. Sundance
A Christmas Story (1983) 9 p.m. TBS
The Other Guys (2010) 9 p.m. VH1
Toy Story 4 (2019) 9:45 p.m. Freeform
World War Z (2013) 10 p.m. Epix
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 10:55 p.m. TNT
The Italian Job (2003) 11 p.m. HBO
The Paper Chase (1973) 11 p.m. TCM
TV highlights for Dec. 5-11 include a ‘Sex and the City’ sequel and holiday specials featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Justin Bieber and Michael Bublé.
Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 5 - 11 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 5 - 11 as PDF files you can download and print
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
TV NEXT WEEK
Movies on TV this week: December 12: ‘In the Heat of the Night’ on Cinemax; ‘Schindler’s List’ on TMC and Showtime; ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ on USA
TV Grids for the entire week of Dec. 12 - 18 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Movies on TV for the entire week, Dec. 12 - 18 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.