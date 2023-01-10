No, that Golden Globes pianist was not playing over the speeches

If your favorite winner‘s acceptance speech was cut off during the Golden Globes, don’t blame Chloe Flower.

The renowned pianist was something of a breakout star during Tuesday’s awards show, as she capped the telecast’s commercial breaks with snippets from recognizable screen songs such as “Take My Breath Away” from “Top Gun,” “Under the Sea” from “The Little Mermaid,” and the themes from “Sex and the City,” “M*A*S*H” and “The Exorcist” (all of which she arranged herself, by the way).

However, when winners’ lengthy speeches were interrupted by a piano interlude, many on social media concluded that the wrap-up music was coming from Flower herself. Even Michelle Yeoh, who won the award for actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy for “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” responded to the cue by saying in her speech, “Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK? It’s that serious.”

Flower — a Korean American performer who was discovered by Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and has previously collaborated with Celine Dion, Meek Mill and Cardi B — spoke up about the matter online in the middle of NBC’s telecast. “I would never play piano over people’s speeches!!” she tweeted. “I’m only playing when you see me on camera!”

Advertisement

Additionally, host Jerrod Carmichael introduced Flower to the audience for a round of applause, and clarified onstage that the speeches’ cue was indeed a prerecorded track.