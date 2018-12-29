Essential Arts: Adieu to Sister Wendy, Sri Lankan gems at LACMA and our most-read arts stories

Sister Wendy Beckett, the cloistered nun with the toothsome grin who helped me understand Michelangelo on her BBC program “Odyssey,” died Wednesday at the age of 88. For some of her last programs, she visited the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the Norton Simon. At the latter, she stood before Raphael’s “Madonna and Child With Book” and zeroed in on the baby Jesus. “Don’t think ‘fat little bloke,’ ” she told her audience on the telly. “Think young sumo wrestler.” Mary Rourke has the obituary. Los Angeles Times