Feedback: Yes, Melissa McCarthy is sexy, plus the Sonny Bono-Lady Gaga connection

Any film critic’s Academy Award best picture ballot [“A Critic’s Dream Oscars Ballot,” Jan. 20], that does not include “Roma,” “Green Book,” “Leave No Trace,” “Vice” and “A Quiet Place” is simply not credible. Justin Chang seems to prefer languid, grim, self indulgent fare like “The Rider,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “First Reformed,” and “Hereditary.” Of course, critics must march to their own drummer, and more power to them. However, we, the moviegoing public, rely on them to guide us to good entertainment. Those choices are akin to watching paint drying on a house and, mark my words, will largely walk away with minimal award recognition.