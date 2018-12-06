Golden Globes movie nominations surprises and snubs: 'Bohemian Rhapsody' one of the year's best, while 'Widows' is shut out

The Golden Globes actively snubbing a Disney movie-musical — can you imagine that? Such is the case, as "Mary Poppins Returns" was left out of the original song category. Still, the sequel to the beloved classic collected mentions for its score and the lead performances by Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as in the best motion picture comedy or musical category. And Disney is still competing in the song category via "All the Stars" from "Black Panther," against “Girl in the Movies” from Netflix’s “Dumplin',” “Requiem for a Private War” from "A Private War," “Revelation” from "Boy Erased" and, of course, “Shallow” from "A Star Is Born."