Jussie Smollett staged attack, exploiting ‘anger of racism to promote his career,’ police say

Chicago police said Thursday that “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett staged the Jan. 29 attack that has sparked national attention.
“Mr. Smollett is the one that orchestrated this crime,” Police Supt. Eddie T. Johnson said at a news conference hours after Smollett turned himself over to authorities. He had been charged with filing a false police report after he said he was attacked in downtown Chicago by two men who hurled racist and anti-gay slurs and looped a rope around his neck.
“This announcement today recognizes that 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” Johnson said. “Bogus police reports cause harm real harm. They do harm to every legitimate victim who's in need of support by police and investigators, as well as citizens of this city.”
Law enforcement officials said Smollett sent himself a threatening letter, using racist and homophobic language, at the Fox studio lot before prior to the supposed January attack. When that failed to get attention, he hired two brothers to carry out the attack scheme because he was dissatisfied with his salary, police said.
Authorities said the two Nigerian men, who Chicago police had in custody last week, offered up evidence to law enforcement that shifted the trajectory of the case. One piece of evidence was a $3,500 check Smollett used to pay the brothers, police said. The two are now witnesses in the case, Johnson said.
They decided to confess the entirety of what the plot was in the 47th hour of their custody, he said.
“Absolute justice would be an apology to this city that he smeared, admitting what he did and be man enough to offer what he should offer up in terms of all the resources we put into this,” Johnson said of Smollett.
The 36-year-old actor is expected to appear in court later in the day and could face a sentence of up to three years in prison.