Chicago mayor: Jussie Smollett can expect a big bill from the city

Charges against Smollett were dropped Tuesday morning in exchange for the actor forfeiting his $10,000 bond and performing 16 hours of community service. A grand jury had indicted him on 16 felony counts related to the incident, in which the actor said he was attacked by two men in masks who knew him from “Empire,” doused him in bleach, put a noose around his neck and shouted, “This is MAGA country!” a reference to President Trump’s campaign slogan.