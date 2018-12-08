Indie Focus: Fateful intersections in 'Vox Lux,' 'Ben Is Back' and 'Mary Queen of Scots'

I sat down with Portman and Corbet, and also spoke by phone to co-stars Jude Law, Stacy Martin and Raffey Cassidy, to discuss the movie’s ambitions of capturing something specific about right now. “I think this film certainly has a lot of echoes in terms of the time we're living in,” said Portman. “It is a very unstable time with rapidly changing technology, rapidly changing media and culture and it definitely affects us. This has that aura of the moment we live in, in a way that I don't feel like I've ever worked on before in a film.”