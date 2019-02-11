Cardi B’s Grammy performance for ‘Money’ serves us plenty of noir glam

Cardi B shed her clam-and-pearl ensemble from the red carpet Sunday night when she stepped onto the Grammy Awards stage to perform “Money” from her Grammy-nominated album, “Invasion of Privacy.”
It was the Bronx-bred rapper’s second Grammy performance but her first solo gig. (Last year she was featured in Bruno Mars’ “Finesse.”)
Flanked by a gaggle of female dancers inspired by “Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend,” the brazen rapper cheekily reminded viewers of her background as an exotic dancer with moves fit for a Pilates studio and gyrations that would make your grandmother clutch her pearls. Rhinestones, black feathers and leopard print appeared to be a requirement, not a suggestion.(The music video, which contains nudity, dropped in December.)
Speaking of pearls, Cardi turned heads on the red carpet in a blooming Thierry Mugler couture gown accompanied by husband Offset of Migos, with whom she recently reconciled.
The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alum arrived at the Grammys on Sunday with five nominations, including record and album of the year.