Coverage of mountain lions, including P-22, in California
He’s terminally single and getting old. What’s next for P-22, L.A.’s favorite wild bachelor?
Angelenos can’t help but see themselves in P-22. He’s carved out a life in a crowded city. And though he’s still handsome for his advanced age, he’s terminally single.
When complete, the 200-foot-long, 165-foot-wide bridge over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills will be the largest of its kind in the world.
The celebrity mountain lion makes a return visit to Kevin Prince’s home in the Hollywood Hills. This time, he took the steps.
P-22 is back home in Griffith Park. Here’s how he survived urban ills to become L.A.’s most famous cat
Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion was spotted roaming the streets of Silver Lake this week.
The backyard foray was the latest dramatic gesture from P-22, who once hid out under a Los Feliz home and is suspected to have killed a koala at the city zoo.
The National Park Service confirmed the 120-pound mountain lion’s radio collar was in Silver Lake on Tuesday night.
The young mountain lion was the second killed in the Santa Monica Mountains in a month.
Mountain lion P-54 is killed by vehicle four years after her mother died on the same road
P-54 was struck around 9:30 a.m. in the Santa Monica Mountains. Her mother was killed in 2018, and one of her sons was killed just two months ago.
The male cougar was seen at 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Catalina and Calliope streets and later on the 600 block of South Coast Highway. Officials say the 113-pound cat was the same one caught at an Irvine office building in March.
A male mountain lion, believed to be the animal that attacked and gravely injured a 5-year-old girl in a wilderness park east of San Juan Capistrano, was shot to death Monday morning near the spot where it had carried off the child.
The Lion’s Share of Controversy : Prop. 117: The ballot initiative would prevent hunting mountain lions, and it incites emotions from both sides of the issue.
The hunter finds a track and sets his dogs on the scent.
Tippi Hedren’s Love of Big Cats Is No Act : Tours: The actress’s Shambala Preserve hosts a fund-raising public outing this weekend. Visitors can mingle with lions and tigers and elephants.
What could be more frightening than being pecked by a flock of Alfred Hitchcock’s blood-thirsty birds?