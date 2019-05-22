A food festival devoted to chicken wings is coming to L.A. this July

Some of my favorites days go like this: Wake up, shower, get dressed, eat chicken wings, the end.
That’s the plan for July 29, when the first Los Angeles Wing Fest comes to town. It’s happening on National Chicken Wing Day, a manufactured holiday that happens to be perfect timing for a festival devoted to chicken wings.
“Burgers, pizzas and tacos have all had their moments in L.A.,” said Lawrence Longo, the event organizer. . “
Ten restaurants will take over the parking lot of the Mel’s Drive-In on Sunset Boulevard for the festival. Local fryers include Chef Kang Food Rehab in Koreatown, Nancy Silverton’s Pizzeria Mozza, Button Mash, Badmaash and Banh Oui. Vegan restaurant Crossroads on Melrose Avenue will have plant-based wings, and Mr. Chow will be available in a VIP area.
Although most of the participating restaurants are local, Anchor Bar, the bar in Buffalo, N.Y., that claims to be the birthplace of the buffalo wing, will also be at the festival making wings.
Longo said there are plans for a dipping station with crudités and condiments and a livestream of a chicken-wing-eating contest on Twitch.
If all goes according to plan, I’ll be slightly delirious, tucked into a corner of the event parking lot, up to my waist in chicken wing bones and completely surrounded by packets of condiments.
The festivities will take place from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. For more info visit www.offthemenuco.com.
You want ranch with that?
