This past week, we kicked off Plants, our new cooking column that will share vegetarian and vegan recipes and cooking tips, with a delicious chilaquiles recipe. We love plant-based dishes and have been creating new ones since the launch of the new Food section. In case you missed them, here are six more vegan recipes that we recently published:
Appetizers
Here are a few simple make-ahead starters — they’re great everyday snacks too.
Radishes with Sesame Salt
Coconut oil takes the place of butter in this vegan twist on a classic French treat. It adds a tropical nutty flavor that complements the toasted sesame seeds and sea salt coating.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Almonds are blended until they become a dip as rich as the cream cheese original, with a more complex flavor.
Fast and Easy Meals
Lentil and Fennel Salad
Packed with lentils and loads of vegetables, this salad keeps well, so you can cook a big batch on the weekend and enjoy it all week.
Pistachio Pesto Ramen
The combination of pistachios and lemon results in a pesto that mimics the savory depth of Parmesan cheese, but keeps the sauce nice and light. It clings well to ramen noodles, but spaghetti works just as well.
Rainbow Curry Rice Noodles
This one-bowl meal comes together quickly thanks to jarred curry sauce. Just be sure to check the ingredient list for non-vegetable products such as fish or shrimp if you’re vegan or vegetarian.
Egg- and Dairy-Free Treat
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Baker Erin McKenna has perfected her vegan chocolate chip cookie over the years, and we were lucky enough to score the recipe. Bonus: They’re flourless for gluten-free bakers too.