Food

6 fast and easy vegan recipes

Ramen
Roasted, salted pistachios give this pesto the savory depth that usually comes from Parmesan.
(Leslie Grow )
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
Aug. 4, 2019
3 AM
This past week, we kicked off Plants, our new cooking column that will share vegetarian and vegan recipes and cooking tips, with a delicious chilaquiles recipe. We love plant-based dishes and have been creating new ones since the launch of the new Food section. In case you missed them, here are six more vegan recipes that we recently published:

Appetizers

Here are a few simple make-ahead starters — they’re great everyday snacks too.

Radishes With Sesame Salt
Coconut oil helps sesame seeds cling to crisp radishes.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Radishes with Sesame Salt
Coconut oil takes the place of butter in this vegan twist on a classic French treat. It adds a tropical nutty flavor that complements the toasted sesame seeds and sea salt coating.

Vegan Spinach Artichoke Dip with tortilla chips.
Scoop up this dip with tortilla chips.
(Dylan + Jeni / For the Times)

Spinach Artichoke Dip
Almonds are blended until they become a dip as rich as the cream cheese original, with a more complex flavor.

Fast and Easy Meals

Fennel and lentil salad with dill
Fennel and dill add freshness to this hearty lentil salad.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Lentil and Fennel Salad
Packed with lentils and loads of vegetables, this salad keeps well, so you can cook a big batch on the weekend and enjoy it all week.

Ramen
Loads of fresh basil bring brightness to this pistachio pesto.
(Leslie Grow )

Pistachio Pesto Ramen
The combination of pistachios and lemon results in a pesto that mimics the savory depth of Parmesan cheese, but keeps the sauce nice and light. It clings well to ramen noodles, but spaghetti works just as well.

Noodles
Coconut milk curry sauce coats slippery rice noodles and carrot ribbons.
(Leslie Grow / For the Times)

Rainbow Curry Rice Noodles
This one-bowl meal comes together quickly thanks to jarred curry sauce. Just be sure to check the ingredient list for non-vegetable products such as fish or shrimp if you’re vegan or vegetarian.

Egg- and Dairy-Free Treat

A stack of three chocolate chip cookies.
These vegan cookies are gluten-free too.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Baker Erin McKenna has perfected her vegan chocolate chip cookie over the years, and we were lucky enough to score the recipe. Bonus: They’re flourless for gluten-free bakers too.

FoodCooking
Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She has written over a dozen cookbooks with notable chefs and is the author of “Better Baking.” Ko graduated from Yale University and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets, including NYT Cooking. She was born and raised in Monterey Park on dim sum, onigiri and chimichangas.
