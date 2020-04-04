Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Food

14 delicious Passover Seder recipes with pantry staples and fresh produce

You can make our Passover menu from last year too.
You can make our Passover menu from last year too.
(Evan Sung / For The Times)
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
April 4, 2020
12 PM
Your Passover Seder this year might be with a smaller group in your home or just for yourself or shared virtually with family and friends. However you’re celebrating, you’ll want these inspired dishes for the holiday.

Chard-stuffed matzoh balls with roasted lemons and mint broth.
(Evan Sung / For The Times)

Matzo ball soup gets fresh spring vegetables in this chard and leek version from the chefs at Kismet and in this sephardic one with lots of herbs.

Beef brisket remains a favorite, especially when it’s marinated in coffee and chipotle.

IMPROVISE: To make pomegranate molasses that is kosher for Passover, simmer pomegranate juice until reduced by about half.
(Brian Vander Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Lamb, when braised, becomes wonderfully tender, and this one takes advantage of pantry spices and seasonings.

Roasted chicken.
(Evan Sung / Phaidon)

Roast chicken is always welcome at the table, whether it’s simply with thyme and honey or roasted whole with cauliflower.

Gefilte fish from scratch is a project, and one you might now have time to try at home.

Artichokes braised with saffron, black olives and almonds
(Eric Boyd / Los Angeles Times)

Artichokes are abundant at markets and feel special for any meal. They’re lovely braised with olives, in a confit with herbs or Roman-style with garlic and mint.

A Pavlova dessert, drizzled with hibiscus syrup.
(Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times )

Dessert can be as spectacular as a pavlova with berries or as simple as meringues or macaroons. And you’ll never go wrong with a flourless chocolate cake.

Genevieve Ko
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
