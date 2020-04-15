Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Surviving the shutdown: Dear John’s launches new heat-and-eat TV dinners

524218_FO_0414_SURVIVING_SHUTDOWN_DEAR_JOHNS_MRT_010.JPG
Clockwise from top left, vegetable lasagna, steak au poivre, chicken Parmesan and meatloaf “salisbury” TV dinners from Dear John’s. The meals are available for takeout at Röckenwagner market in Culver City.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)
By Jenn HarrisStaff Writer 
April 15, 2020
6 AM
Share

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shutdown have left many restaurants uncertain about their future. As they grapple with new realities, we asked some of them to share their stories.

When Dear John’s steakhouse was brought back to life last year, it quickly became one of the hardest reservations to score in the city. Diners couldn’t get enough of the tableside Caesar salads tossed in the impossibly dark dining room, served alongside excellent steaks and martinis. A demolition date set for April 2021 made it feel even more impermanent and seductive.

Like many businesses around the state, the Culver City restaurant has temporarily closed its doors during the coronavirus shutdown. But co-owners Patti and Hans Röckenwagner are hoping to bring back some of its dishes in the form of Dear John’s TV dinners, now available at their Röckenwagner Bakery in Culver City.

Food
Review: Sinatra hangout Dear John’s is going out in style
la-1560364843-x8n85b999y-snap-image
Food
Review: Sinatra hangout Dear John’s is going out in style
Stepping into Dear John’s in Culver City, my pupils dilate as far as they can.
Advertisement

“It felt like a good opportunity to provide convenience and bring some of the Dear John’s fun and nostalgia and ethos to people,” Patti said.

There are four dinners available daily for pickup or delivery: a version of the restaurant’s chicken Parm, served with spaghetti marinara and green bean almondine; vegetable lasagna with creamed spinach and garlic bread; meatloaf Salisbury in a red wine porcini peppercorn sauce with mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, Brussels sprouts and mushrooms; and New York sirloin au poivre in a brandy peppercorn sauce with peas and carrots, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and potato purée.

524218_FO_0414_SURVIVING_SHUTDOWN_DEAR_JOHNS_MRT_007.JPG
A vegetable lasagna TV dinner from Dear John’s, sold at Röckenwagner market.
(Mariah Tauger/Los Angeles Times)

They are served in sectioned aluminum trays that Hans Röckenwagner designed, meant to be heated in a 350-degree oven for 25 to 30 minutes and cost $18 to $30. Additional sides of creamed corn, creamed spinach and garlic bread are also available. And you can add half bottles of wine to your order starting Friday.

Advertisement

The idea for the dinners initially came up months ago as a way to celebrate the restaurant’s one-year anniversary on Thursday. The plan was to serve them in the Dear John’s dining room out of the aluminum trays.

With the restaurant shut for now, Patti Röckenwagner decided to do the meals as a takeout option.

“In the restaurant, we were going to make it a little bougie and put shaved truffles on top, maybe even a dollop of caviar on the whipped potatoes, tableside,” she said. “Obviously that doesn’t work now, but the idea of the TV dinner still does.”

Food
Restaurant-markets in Los Angeles where you can shop for groceries
513790_FO_0329_restaurant_become_markets _MRT_007.jpg
Food
Restaurant-markets in Los Angeles where you can shop for groceries
These L.A. restaurants now sell groceries, produce boxes, dry goods, beer and wine and more.
Advertisement

Patti said she is using some of the original Dear John’s cooking crew to make the TV dinners; other employees are helping out at the bakery, which is now doubling as a market with produce, dairy and flour.

That’s helping supplement the bakery’s revenue, which saw its wholesale business drop by half after the “Safer at Home” order was announced.

“I feel like I’ve lived a lifetime in a month; everyone feels that way,” Patti said. “I like working on the TV dinners even though there’s a lot of other things I need to do. But this is actually kind of fun.”

12835 Washington Blvd., Los Angeles, rockenwagnermarket.com

Food
Newsletter
Eat your way across L.A.

Get our weekly Tasting Notes newsletter for reviews, news and more from critics Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Jenn Harris
Follow Us
Jenn Harris is a senior writer for the Food section and is also the fried chicken queen of L.A. She has a BA in literary journalism from UCI and an MA in journalism from USC. Follow her @Jenn_Harris_.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement