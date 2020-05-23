Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Food

Need a fun weekend quarantine project? Try this citrus marmalade recipe

(Martina Ibanez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times; Getty Images )
By Genevieve KoCooking Editor 
May 23, 2020
7 AM
Share

Some people keep quarantine journals. I’m preserving my memories of this time with, well, preserves. This year, the sometimes overwhelming abundance of citrus that fills the trees in Southern California feels like a lifesaver.

Marmalades take longer to make than most jams because you need to boil the citrus skins into tenderness and boil away the bitterness of their pith. Once the sugar goes in, the mix needs to cook again to infuse the peel with sweetness and thicken the syrup into something spreadable. It takes a few hours — which is a good thing when trying to pass the time at home on a long weekend holiday.

Citrus marmalade
(Genevieve Ko / Los Angeles Times)

And the results are as delicious spooned on toast as they are over grilled pork or chicken.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, CA., May 22, 2020: Citrus marmalade on toast May 22, 2020 (Geneveive Ko/ Los Angeles Times)

Citrus Marmalade

Time 2 hours 30 minutes, plus cooling
Yields Makes 6 (half-pint) jars

FoodThings to Do
Newsletter
Get our new Cooking newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Genevieve Ko
Follow Us
Genevieve Ko is the cooking editor for the Los Angeles Times. She is a cookbook author and has been a food writer, editor and recipe developer for national food media outlets. Ko graduated from Yale after a childhood in Monterey Park.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement