Roast Mushrooms and Broccolini With Sesame Croutons

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Halve the mushrooms or cut into large thumb-size pieces. Place the mushrooms in a large bowl, drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine, then arrange on one half of a large, rimmed baking sheet (the mushroom chunks will be slightly crowded; that’s intentional and OK, since they will shrink dramatically during cooking). In the same bowl, add the broccolini, 1 tablespoon olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine, then spread out on the other side of the baking sheet; reserve the bowl.