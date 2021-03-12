Fish Cakes With Salsa Verde and Roast Cauliflower

This recipe is part of the L.A. Times’ Week of Meals series.

The bright salsa verde to go with these croquettes makes great use of any lingering herbs in your fridge — add parsley, tarragon or basil to this mix if you want. Want to make it even easier? Make the sauce in a blender or food processor. Don’t want to use milk in the cakes? Use fish or chicken stock instead.

If making this recipe separate from the rest of the dishes in the Week of Meals plan, roast 2 pounds fish fillets to get the 1 ¼ pounds cooked fish needed for this recipe. Or use the same weight in drained, canned fish.