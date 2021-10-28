Tofu Bowls With Avocado, Cabbage and Turmeric Tahini

This recipe shows that seasoning tofu can really be as simple as letting it soak up soy sauce before a quick sauté to get the edges crisp and browned. Adding on avocado, creamy turmeric tahini sauce and cooked grains make it filling and texturally exciting to eat. Squeezing as much liquid as possible out of tofu is the secret to getting it delectably crisp. If you’d rather not use a ton of paper towels, you can use a couple of clean, absorbent dish towels instead.