The best cocktails, wine, beer and more to try at the Disneyland Resort

Don’t tell the kids, but Disneyland parks are fun for adults too.

Sure, there’s the joy of watching a child’s face light up with pure wonderment as they see their favorite animated characters come to life for the first time. But what we’re talking about is a good-old fashioned drink (or two), capable of shifting your “Happiest Place on Earth” barometer when tantrums or spills threaten to throw you off.

As the Disney brand continues to reorient itself and appeal to fans of all ages, drinking options at its parks have expanded. Now there are more than 30 spots offering adult beverages across the Anaheim Disneyland campus, including galactic taverns where weary travelers recharge, Tuscany-inspired wine bars with ivy-wrapped roofs and a hidden tiki terrace where you can order the famous Dole Whip — spiked. All of that is in stark contrast to just a couple of years ago, when the velvet-roped Club 33 represented the only establishment at Disneyland where you could order an alcoholic drink.

Although Disneyland remains more kid-friendly with just a few bars, there are still plenty of drinking hacks if you’re set on tippling your way around the park. You’re especially in luck at California Adventure, where you’ll find a boozy option at just about every food spot. Whether gates are just creaking open, you’ve been chasing endlessly energetic tiny humans for hours or you need to top off your trip with something stronger than a lemonade, here’s where to find a drink across Disneyland, California Adventure, Downtown Disney and the Disneyland hotels.