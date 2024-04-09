Kismet's Marinated Feta

No matter the pairing, our feta always starts with an infused oil. The flavors in this oil were inspired by a particular marinated goat cheese from an Australian producer, Meredith Dairy. Aromatic with toasty garlic, lemon zest and black pepper, when paired with creamy cheese, this is about as satisfying as it gets. You can make the feta oil weeks ahead and keep it in the fridge. We even recommend doubling or tripling the batch so you have it hanging around for whenever feta calls. It’s also handy to have on hand for other uses, like dressing salads and marinating vegetables.

